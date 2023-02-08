Meet Charlye Michelle and Macy Frazier, also known as the hosts of The Witch Bitch Amateur Hour. They invite you to join them as they explore the overly complic...
An August Sillysode
An August Sillysode
It is time. Guys, a Sillysode just felt right. We spend this one talking about our dream vacations, scorpions, Medieval Times, and Cary Elwes while somehow staying on topic better than we usually do for these episodes.
8/2/2023
1:07:12
Rowan and Moss Agate - Ep. 258
Rowan and Moss Agate - Ep. 258
Like a RockThis time on The Witch Bitch Amateur Hour, Charlye talks some Celtic folklore to get in touch with her Appalachian roots. Then, Macy gets in touch with her root with a blue-cheesy boi good for friends (making them, or watching them on TV)
7/26/2023
1:11:39
Cucumbers and Rhodonite - Ep. 257
Cucumbers and Rhodonite - Ep. 257
Pepo.This week Macy and a couple of historical guests talk about the apparently too cold cucumber, and Charlye brings forth a 2000's looking pink and black beauty called Rhodonite!
7/19/2023
1:36:27
Beat the Heat and Creedite - Ep. 256
Beat the Heat and Creedite - Ep. 256
Warning : This Episode Contains MathCharlye gets COOL FOR THE SUMMER and magically chills out with a popsicle spell, While Macy tells us how her chicken tendie crystal can TAKE US HIGHER.
7/12/2023
1:41:41
Lodestones and Parsley - Ep. 255
Lodestones and Parsley - Ep. 255
Share the LOADMacy talks about the loooooooooong running historical and magical uses for lodestones, and Charlye gets green with the myths, history, and magic of Parsley.
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.189.4205.753
https://buymagnets.com/magnets-in-history-what-is-a-lodestone/
https://originalbotanica.com/blog/lodestones-money-love-success
https://houseofintuitionla.com/blogs/news/lodestones-an-unpretty-solution-for-your-magnetic-needs
