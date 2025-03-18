Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Maya Millett.
4:12
Hanif Abdurraqib and Maya Millett
Bestselling author and poet Hanif Abdurraqib introduces Courtney to editor and producer Maya Millett.
36:57
"Be present like a dog"
"Be present like a dog"

Minisode: Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Allison Cordona.
3:00
Sarah Jones & Allison Cardona
Sarah Jones & Allison Cardona

Tony Award-winning visionary and solo-performer Sarah introduces Courtney to animal and human rights advocate, Allison.
38:42
"Don't let anyone put conditions on your gifts"
"Don't let anyone put conditions on your gifts"

Minisode: Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Agapi Stassinopoulos.
Some of the country’s most revered actors, activists, authors, and spiritual guides introduce listeners to the “wisest person no one has ever heard of” who they credit with being critical to their success in life. Host Courtney E. Martin–think Krista Tippett meets Studs Terkel–then elicits the life lessons, palpable delights, and funny stories of these refreshingly unrefined, unknown gurus.