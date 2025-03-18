Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe Wise Unknown
Listen to The Wise Unknown in the App
Listen to The Wise Unknown in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Wise Unknown

Podcast The Wise Unknown
The Wise Unknown
Some of the country’s most revered actors, activists, authors, and spiritual guides introduce listeners to the “wisest person no one has ever heard of” who they...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • "Listening for the unsaid"
    Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Maya Millett. 
    --------  
    4:12
  • Hanif Abdurraqib and Maya Millett
    Bestselling author and poet Hanif Abdurraqib introduces Courtney to editor and producer Maya Millett. 
    --------  
    36:57
  • "Be present like a dog"
    Minisode: Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Allison Cordona.Who’s YOUR Wise Unknown? Tell us about them - write to us at [email protected] or send us a short voice note, and we might use it in our next episode.
    --------  
    3:00
  • Sarah Jones & Allison Cardona
    Tony Award-winning visionary and solo-performer Sarah introduces Courtney to animal and human rights advocate, Allison.Who’s YOUR Wise Unknown? Tell us about them - write to us at [email protected] or send us a short voice note, and we might use it in our next episode.
    --------  
    38:42
  • "Don't let anyone put conditions on your gifts"
    Minisode: Listen to Courtney's ever so brief audio essay on the thing she can't forget from her conversation with Agapi Stassinopoulos.Who’s YOUR Wise Unknown? Tell us about them - write to us at [email protected] or send us a short voice note, and we might use it in our next episode.
    --------  
    3:06

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About The Wise Unknown

Some of the country’s most revered actors, activists, authors, and spiritual guides introduce listeners to the “wisest person no one has ever heard of” who they credit with being critical to their success in life. Host Courtney E. Martin–think Krista Tippett meets Studs Terkel–then elicits the life lessons, palpable delights, and funny stories of these refreshingly unrefined, unknown gurus.
Podcast website

Listen to The Wise Unknown, The Telepathy Tapes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/31/2025 - 2:09:43 AM