The Most Vulnerable Place on the Internet

Coming up today: Morgan finds out what happens when an AI company steals your face, and Matt Burgess explores the most vulnerable place on the internetThis is going to be the last episode for a little while. We’re taking a short break to work on some exciting changes to the podcast for 2023, but we’ll be back with a new episode in a few weeks. We’ll see you then! The stories we talked about this week:Clearview Stole My Face and the EU Can’t Do Anything About Ithttps://www.wired.com/story/clearview-face-search-engine-gdpr/The Most Vulnerable Place on the Internethttps://www.wired.com/story/submarine-internet-cables-egypt/Music by Filip HnizdoProduced and edited by James Temperton Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices