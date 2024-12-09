From WIRED Politics Lab: How Election Deniers Are Weaponizing Tech To Disrupt November
Election deniers are mobilizing their supporters and rolling out new tech to disrupt the November election. These groups are already organizing on hyperlocal levels, and learning to monitor polling places, target election officials, and challenge voter rolls. And though their work was once fringe, its become mainstreamed in the Republican Party. Today on WIRED Politics Lab, we focus on what these groups are doing, and what this means for voters and the election workers already facing threats and harassment.Listen to and follow WIRED Politics Lab here.Be sure to subscribe to the WIRED Politics Lab newsletter here.
The Great WIRED Quiz of 2022
We look back at the year in tech, science, business, and culture—through the medium of a quiz.Amit hosts the annual WIRED podcast quiz, with Morgan, Matt R, Grace, and Matt B vying for the prestigious title.Music by Filip HnizdoProduced and edited by Matt Burgess
We Want Your Questions About the Future
Hello, WIRED podcast listeners. We’re on a short break from producing new episodes at the moment, with some big plans for next year. In the meantime, we need your help. Tell us: What are your burning questions about the future. The future of what? Anything. Big or small, strange or serious. We want to hear your questions.And they may even make it into a future episode of the show. Email us at the normal address: [email protected]
The Most Vulnerable Place on the Internet
Coming up today: Morgan finds out what happens when an AI company steals your face, and Matt Burgess explores the most vulnerable place on the internetThis is going to be the last episode for a little while. We’re taking a short break to work on some exciting changes to the podcast for 2023, but we’ll be back with a new episode in a few weeks. We’ll see you then! The stories we talked about this week:Clearview Stole My Face and the EU Can’t Do Anything About Ithttps://www.wired.com/story/clearview-face-search-engine-gdpr/The Most Vulnerable Place on the Internethttps://www.wired.com/story/submarine-internet-cables-egypt/Music by Filip HnizdoProduced and edited by James Temperton
Should You Ditch Twitter?
Coming up today: the WIRED podcast team weighs in on Elon Musk’s dramatic Twitter takeover.The stories we talked about this week:Unverify Me, Daddyhttps://www.wired.com/story/twitter-elon-musk-verification/Elon Musk Has Fired Twitter’s ‘Ethical AI’ Teamhttps://www.wired.com/story/twitter-ethical-ai-team/Twitter Had a Plan to Fix Social Media. Will Elon Musk Follow It?https://www.wired.com/story/twitter-had-a-plan-to-fix-social-media-bluesky-will-elon-musk-follow-it/
