The Wide Open

Montana Public Radio
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. Nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich ...
ScienceNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

  • A Grizzly Charge — Extra
    Two days after The Wide Open premiered, host Nick Mott had a grizzly encounter of his own.
    20:05
  • 'The Wild': Immerse yourself in the natural world and the people who protect it
    This week we're sharing an episode of a podcast we think you'll love: "The Wild" with Chris Morgan, from our friends at KUOW in Seattle. On this episode, "The Wild" heads to the hottest place on earth: Death Valley National Park to learn about the Devil's Hole pupfish. This tiny creature, just an inch long, sparked one of the biggest water rights cases in U.S. History.
    45:18
  • Looking at the Caterpillar
    A caterpillar crosses the road. It starts a conversation about the long view of conservation, across species and across generations.
    46:05
  • Poking the Bear
    A scientist realizes if sea ice keeps melting, polar bears will go extinct. To help them, the Endangered Species Act takes on climate change — and in this battle, the law may have met its match.
    42:31
  • Shoot for the Moon
    A fish killing mystery that starts with the Endangered Species Act shows how state and federal wildlife law went from a weapon used against tribes, to a tool for tribes to reclaim what was stripped away.
    55:29

About The Wide Open

Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. Nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
