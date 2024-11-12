Two days after The Wide Open premiered, host Nick Mott had a grizzly encounter of his own.
--------
20:05
'The Wild': Immerse yourself in the natural world and the people who protect it
This week we're sharing an episode of a podcast we think you'll love: "The Wild" with Chris Morgan, from our friends at KUOW in Seattle. On this episode, "The Wild" heads to the hottest place on earth: Death Valley National Park to learn about the Devil's Hole pupfish. This tiny creature, just an inch long, sparked one of the biggest water rights cases in U.S. History.
--------
45:18
Looking at the Caterpillar
A caterpillar crosses the road. It starts a conversation about the long view of conservation, across species and across generations.
--------
46:05
Poking the Bear
A scientist realizes if sea ice keeps melting, polar bears will go extinct. To help them, the Endangered Species Act takes on climate change — and in this battle, the law may have met its match.
--------
42:31
Shoot for the Moon
A fish killing mystery that starts with the Endangered Species Act shows how state and federal wildlife law went from a weapon used against tribes, to a tool for tribes to reclaim what was stripped away.