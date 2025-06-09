About The Whole Disciple Podcast

The Whole Disciple: a podcast to help Christians grow in the five identities of a disciple and lead others to do the same. The Whole Disciple is a podcast dedicated to help The Summit Church family and friends become disciples, grow as disciples, and make disciples of Jesus who are worshipers, family members, servants, stewards, and witnesses. Each week, we will explain key topics about the gospel and discipleship, and hold discussions with members of the Summit family about what growing as a disciple-making disciple looks like in real life. Stay Connected: www.summitchurch.com