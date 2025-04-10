The Village Introduces: Resurrection — Episode 1: San Francisco, 1979

Daryl Allen always wanted to be a playwright, but before his art found success, his life was cut short by HIV. Before he dies, he leaves one of his scripts with an ex-boyfriend, asking his ex to do something with the play. 25 years later, the script is given to Dane Stewart, a playwright living in Montreal, and he falls down the rabbit hole. Listen to the next episode of Resurrection on all podcast platforms, and learn how you can support Resurrection here: https://bit.ly/ResurrectionPod