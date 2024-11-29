masculine & feminine dynamics– creating a sustainable relationship

in this episode of the village sessions, we challenge the conventional focus on masculine & feminine dynamics, shifting the conversation to the importance of women going first in their journey of transformation. michale, kori, & molly explore what it means for a woman to say yes to her own growth without pointing the finger at her partner & how this choice impacts her family, relationships & the village she's building. we discuss the shadow elements that often come up when stepping into expansion, offering a biologically supported framework for why women leading the collective charge is essential. as the contributors of mitochondrial dna, women as the chosen guardians of conception, the light for the next generation & the anchors of transformation for their families. through this lens, we emphasize the concept of "keeping your eyes on your own paper" & taking responsibility for your own charge. our hope is to empower women to see the potential in leading their own process of growth, understanding how their choices ripple out to their families & communities. take a seat & join us for this inspiring conversation on self-responsibility, embodiment & the power of going first.