What Spurs still need to do this summer & ticket pricing protests

Host Danny Kelly is joined by The Athletic's James Maw and Tim Spiers to review Daniel Levy's summer to-do lost, and how many tasks he has left to do. There's also a chat with the chair of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, Martin Buhagiar, in the week that the THST announced a planned protest over ticket prices increases at the stadium.