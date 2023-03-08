Danny Kelly hosts alongside The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Charlie Eccleshare and James Maw to bring you all the very best Spurs coverage. Tune in every week ...
EMERGENCY KANECAST: Goodbye, Harry
On this emergency episode of the podcast, Danny Kelly is joined by The Athletic’s James Maw, and for a special appearance - Jack Pitt-Brooke.
The panel react to the news of Kane’s decision to join Bayern Munich as they say goodbye to a legend of the club.
Produced by Mike Stavrou.
8/11/2023
30:57
Spurs accept Bayern bid for Kane... WHAT?
In a major turn of events, Spurs have accepted a Bayern Munich bid for Harry Kane.
What happens now, will Kane leave, where do Spurs go from here?
Danny Kelly is joined by The Athletic's James Maw and Tim Spiers to discuss all.
Produced by Mike Stavrou.
8/10/2023
31:00
What to expect from Micky van de Ven
Host Danny Kelly is alongside The Athletic's James Maw, Tim Spiers, and returning special guest... Seb Stafford-Bloor.
Seb offers his insight on imminent new centre-back signing Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg and what the defender could offer to Ange Postecoglou's defence.
Harry Kane scored four in against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, but is he any more or less likely to leave now?
Produced by Mike Stavrou.
8/7/2023
41:05
What Spurs still need to do this summer & ticket pricing protests
Host Danny Kelly is joined by The Athletic’s James Maw and Tim Spiers to review Daniel Levy’s summer to-do lost, and how many tasks he has left to do.
There’s also a chat with the chair of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, Martin Buhagiar, in the week that the THST announced a planned protest over ticket prices increases at the stadium.
Remember, you can now follow us on Twitter @VFTLpodcast. Make sure to send us your categories for our 2023/24 season predictions we will do next week!
Produced by Mike Stavrou.
8/3/2023
56:58
Spurs’ big Kane meeting, Jay-Z & Joe Lewis
The View From the Lane is BACK for the new season!
For the first episode of the new campaign, Danny Kelly is joined by The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare and James Maw, discussing Joe Lewis, Harry Kane and a summer which has left two thirds of the panel feeling rather… disgruntled.
There’s the panel’s choices for new music at the stadium as Ange Postecoglou’s era begins, as well as the rumour that Jay-Z is interested in taking over the club!
Produced by Mike Stavrou.
About The View From The Lane - A show about Tottenham
Danny Kelly hosts alongside The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Charlie Eccleshare and James Maw to bring you all the very best Spurs coverage. Tune in every week for expert insight into the club, reaction to every big game, breaking news exclusives and entertaining discussion.