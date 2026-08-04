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519 episodes
Bomba, injuries and youth players! + What did we learn from Spurs' pre-season tour?08/04/2026 | 43 mins.Host Kate Mason is joined by The Athletic's Jay Harris and James Maw to discuss: the end of Spurs' pre-season tour to New Zealand and Australia, injuries (rumoured and otherwise), Kulusevksi's return, Jay's extensive research into any forthcoming potential 'bomba' and much much more!
HOST: Kate Mason
WITH: Jay Harris, James Maw
PRODUCER: Tom Fuller
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Host Kate Mason is joined by Elias Burke (live from Sydney!), Jay Harris and Dan Kilpatrick to give the inside scoop on Spurs' pre-season tour down under. They discuss: Lucas Bergvall's future, a young squad, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison as captain, Jay's interview with Xavi Simons and much much more!
HOST: Kate Mason
WITH: Elias Burke, Jay Harris, Dan Kilpatrick
PRODUCER: Tom Fuller
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Does Spence start for Spurs? + Porro, Bergvall and De Zerbi's dream double pivot!07/20/2026 | 50 mins.Host Kate Mason is joined by The Athletic's Elias Burke and Seb Stafford-Bloor for a World Cup round up of sorts (through a Spurs lens obviously). They discuss: another magnificent performance from Djed Spence, Pedro Porro bringing home the trophy, Romero, Senesi and what this all means for our defence. Plus! We talk Bergvall's potential sale, Savinho, a piece by Elias on De Zerbi's new double pivot and much much more!
HOST: Kate Mason
WITH: Elias Burke, Seb Stafford-Bloor
PRODUCER: Tom Fuller
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Host Kate Mason is joined by The Athletic's James Maw and Jay Harris to react to the news of Luka Vuskovic's sale to Brighton. They also discuss: Djed Spence's redemption for England...should we now cash in? Richarlison's appearance in the pre-season videos...what his future holds, and many of your wonderful questions!
HOST: Kate Mason
WITH: James Maw, Jay Harris
PRODUCER: Tom Fuller
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Host Kate Mason is joined by The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor and James Maw to discuss: Tonali's official signing, Spurs' new look midfield, Christian Romero's performances at The World Cup, Eli Junior Kroupi, our lack of firepower and much much more!
HOST: Kate Mason
WITH: Seb Stafford-Bloor, James Maw
PRODUCER: Tom Fuller
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The View From The Lane: The Athletic FC's Spurs show
Danny Kelly hosts alongside The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Jay Harris, James Maw and Dan Kilpatrick to bring you all the very best Spurs coverage. Tune in twice a week, every week for expert insight into the club, reaction to every big game, breaking news exclusives and entertaining discussion. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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