Host Kate Mason is joined by The Athletic's Elias Burke and Seb Stafford-Bloor for a World Cup round up of sorts (through a Spurs lens obviously). They discuss: another magnificent performance from Djed Spence, Pedro Porro bringing home the trophy, Romero, Senesi and what this all means for our defence. Plus! We talk Bergvall's potential sale, Savinho, a piece by Elias on De Zerbi's new double pivot and much much more!



HOST: Kate Mason

WITH: Elias Burke, Seb Stafford-Bloor

PRODUCER: Tom Fuller

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