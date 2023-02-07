Revitalization of New Orleans Square - June 2023

The revitalization of New Orleans Square continues as the improvements project at New Orleans Square comes to end. Mayor Debra Wimpee and City Manager Michael Spurgeon look back at how this part of south Broken Arrow was the place to be, and about what's ahead to once again make New Orleans Square a destination in the community. Also, check out what's In the News, Rounding Third with Michael Spurgeon, and BA Good Neighbor where we highlight people and groups who are doing great things in the community.