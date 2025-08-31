Hey chicken nuggets. In today’s episode, Anthony rants about all the things that annoy him — from cancel culture to meanies and people being rude to him. He’s sick of it all. He also talks about all the amazing things going on in his life and, although he admittedly was “in a mood” the day this episode was recorded, he acknowledges how grateful he is for his life and all the things he gets to experience. To finish the episode, Anthony answers some frequently asked questions he gets on Instagram and TikTok. He realises that he spends the whole episode complaining, so he promises the next one will be less negative and whiny. WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening. Or not. Find Anthony on Instagram @undiagnosedAnthony and TikTok @undiagnosedAnthony and The Undiagnosed Show everywhere @TheUndiagnosedShow. Watch the full video episodes on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheUndiagnosedShow. Production by EARSAY.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hey chicken nuggets. In today’s episode, Anthony rants about all the things that annoy him — from cancel culture to meanies and people being rude to him. He’s sick of it all. He also talks about all the amazing things going on in his life and, although he admittedly was “in a mood” the day this episode was recorded, he acknowledges how grateful he is for his life and all the things he gets to experience.To finish the episode, Anthony answers some frequently asked questions he gets on Instagram and TikTok. He realises that he spends the whole episode complaining, so he promises the next one will be less negative and whiny.WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening. Or not. Find Anthony on Instagram @undiagnosedAnthony and TikTok @undiagnosedAnthony and The Undiagnosed Show everywhere @TheUndiagnosedShow.Watch the full video episodes on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheUndiagnosedShow.Production by EARSAY.

Hey poo poo bears. Today’s episode Anthony is joined by his bestest friend Renee. Their chemistry is undeniable and VERY undiagnosed! They chat about how they are both constantly in the wrong but somehow always in the right. Anthony delves into some things from his past like his love life and career and asks Renee for her opinions on such things. As Anthony and Renee battle for attention, they discuss how confidence is very important how they are both grateful that they possess confidence, although they’re both extremely insecure. As always Australia’s tall poppy syndrome and cancel culture gets mentioned. Tune in to be apart of their fun and friendly dynamic.WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening. Or not. Find Anthony on Instagram ⁠@undiagnosedAnthony⁠ and TikTok ⁠@undiagnosedAnthony⁠ and The Undiagnosed Show everywhere @TheUndiagnosedShow.Watch the full video episodes on YouTube at ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@TheUndiagnosedShow.⁠Production by ⁠EARSAY.

Hey cutie patooties. This week Ren is BACK with Anthony as they have their regular car chit chats. Your two favourite attention seekers continue spitting facts, spitting nonsense, and trying to out talk each other. They delve back into topics like dating life, every man being gay, friends both good and bad, and just funny life moments. The two continuously try and harmonise, unsuccessfully… share stories and offer unwarranted, unneeded and unprecedented advice. They do apologise to anyone with dead grandparents, and specifically those don’t want to be reminded of their loved obese death, as for some reason they couldn’t stop bringing up their dead grandmothers this episode… WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening. Or not. Find Anthony on Instagram ⁠⁠@undiagnosedAnthony⁠⁠ and TikTok ⁠⁠@undiagnosedAnthony⁠⁠ and The Undiagnosed Show everywhere @TheUndiagnosedShow.Watch the full video episodes on YouTube at ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@TheUndiagnosedShow.⁠⁠Production by ⁠⁠EARSAY.

About The Undiagnosed Show

Everyone’s too scared to say the wrong thing these days — and this podcast is here to ruin that. Hosted by viral internet menace Anthony Voulgaris, this is the unfiltered car chat that nobody asked for, but everyone needs. After blowing up online for teaching his nieces and nephews to swear, rating sweet treats in fabulous accents, and oversharing in ways that scream “someone get this man diagnosed,” the internet's been begging him to start a podcast. Each week, Anthony and his mates will pile into the car and talk absolute sh*t — about life, chaos, the funny, the reckless, and the kind of stuff that could potentially get them cancelled. No one here is trying to be right. They’re not experts, they’re just here for the laughs and the memories. This is for the group chat oversharers, the people who live for voice notes, and anyone who’s ever been told, “You really shouldn’t post that.” Unfiltered. Unqualified. Occasionally unhinged. WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening. Or not. Find Anthony on Instagram @undiagnosedAnthony and TikTok @undiagnosedAnthony and The Undiagnosed Show everywhere @TheUndiagnosedShow. Watch the full video episodes on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheUndiagnosedShow. Production by EARSAY.