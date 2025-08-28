About The Tundra: A Podcast on the Green Bay Packers

THE TUNDRA is your new home for the best conversation around the Green Bay Packers! Hosted by Matt Schneidman, who enters his seventh season covering the team for The Athletic, and John Kuhn, a three-time All-Pro Packers fullback and Super Bowl Champion, we’ll bring you the best information and analysis anywhere on one of the most storied franchises in the game, from two guys AT all the games. From training camp through the 18 weeks of the season, the playoffs, and all the way back around to the Draft and free agency, THE TUNDRA will be all over it, all year long. New episodes will be released weekly. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us @TheTundraGB on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook