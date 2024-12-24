HOW I KNOW GOD IS REAL

Merry Christmas!!! 🎄 This week, we’re sharing all the highlights from our Vail trip—espresso martinis, new friends, après-ski vibes, and a run-in with ‘the Stallion.’ Maddie walks us through her updated skincare routine, and we’re both so excited to be fully back in our reading era. We also chat about No Good Deed, Netflix’s new dark comedy that’s definitely worth a watch. Later, we share our own stories about how we know God is real and dive into your incredible submissions about miraculous pregnancies, moments of divine intervention, the unmistakable power of prayer, the signs and peace God sends when we ask.