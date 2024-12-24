Merry Christmas!!! 🎄 This week, we’re sharing all the highlights from our Vail trip—espresso martinis, new friends, après-ski vibes, and a run-in with ‘the Stallion.’ Maddie walks us through her updated skincare routine, and we’re both so excited to be fully back in our reading era.
We also chat about No Good Deed, Netflix’s new dark comedy that’s definitely worth a watch.
Later, we share our own stories about how we know God is real and dive into your incredible submissions about miraculous pregnancies, moments of divine intervention, the unmistakable power of prayer, the signs and peace God sends when we ask.
--------
51:57
I FEAR I HAVE THE ICK
In this episode, we talk about all things Luigi Mangione, the confusing developments of Hannah Kobayashi, as well as unfortunate updates on Carly’s most recent dates and our upcoming girly trip to Vail!
Then, we dive into your world of icks — from men falling down, cuddling with their moms, foot fetishes, playing with their cats, licking their drink while making eye contact, to pulling us down with them at the ice skating rink.
--------
1:04:03
HOLIDAY PARTIES AND HR EMERGENCIES
This week on Tuesday Tea, Maddie and Carly discuss the latest updates on Hannah Kobayashi’s case and Taylor Swift’s new coffee table book. We also dive into the debate over first-date locations and what works (and what doesn’t).
Maddie shares her wholesome experience working as a Disney princess in college, and we talk through some wild work drama stories—like accidentally dating your boss, office scandals & affairs, scary coworkers, and a mysterious poop bandit!
--------
54:49
HOLIDAY HORROR STORIES: MY BROTHER SHOT THE PRIEST
Happy December!! This week, we’re talking about Maddie’s third time hosting Thanksgiving for friends. Full of turkey and exciting new games.
Then, we get into the newly released Wicked movie, diving into the behind-the-scenes on the production, filming, and the so-called "Wicked curse."
We wrap up with your holiday mishaps—everything from sending your brother to the ER, shooting the priest at mass, to grandma pooping her pants at Christmas. Who doesn’t have a holiday tale that went off the rails?
--------
1:03:43
YOUR CHRISTMAS WISHLIST
It’s the most festive time of the year! Maddie and Carly are diving into their holiday plans—from family traditions to Favorite Things parties with friends—and sharing how they’re making room for all the holiday magic.
Then, we dive into the Christmas lists you sent in and we blindly ranked them for our own wishlists—no peeking, no second chances. The results? Pure chaos (in the best way). Who knew a coloring book could outrank Justin Timberlake tickets?
Join us for holiday cheer, plenty of laughs, and just a little Christmas chaos! 🎄