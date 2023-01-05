Join me on The Tudor Dixon Podcast part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network. We are going to cover everything from politics to parenting. And a... More
The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Buzzing Around with Meghan Milbrath
Meghan Milbrath is a beekeeper and the coordinator of the Michigan Pollinator Initiative at Michigan State University. She performs pollinator related research and extension work, and works with beekeepers and stakeholders around the country. Meghan joins Tudor to discuss how important bees are to the ecosystem, our food supply, and much more. The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information visit TudorDixonPodcast.com
5/5/2023
23:39
The Tudor Dixon Podcast: How Republicans Can Win with Rep. Byron Donalds
Florida Congressman Byron Donalds joins Tudor for a discussion about why he has decided to back Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, what Republicans need to do to win elections in the future, and gives his uncensored thoughts on the job Joe Biden is doing in the White House. The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information visit TudorDixonPodcast.com
5/3/2023
26:03
The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Sticks and Stones and Name Calling Hurts?
Tudor Dixon is joined by Kyle Olson, the founder of The Midwesterner to discuss the word ban at Michigan State University. No more Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter. Everything that's said needs to be completely inclusive 100% of the time! Tudor and Kyle also discuss a MSU journalism student who just couldn't handle the pressure of covering a Gubernatorial Debate. This episode could seriously make you laugh and cry! The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Podcast Network find new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information go to TudorDixonPodcast.com
5/1/2023
25:39
The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Teaching Our Children the Right Way.
Trent Talbot had a successful career in medicine, but once he got married and started having children he couldn't stop thinking about how to help stop the Radical Left's indoctrination of our children....and with that Brave Books was born. Brave Books is a publishing company that's geared towards showing kids that God and family should come before their own self interests. Trent joins Tudor to talk about the journey and shares insane detail about pushback from some local libraries when it came to have Hollywood star Kirk Cameron read his book publicly. The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information head to TudorDixonPodcast.com
4/28/2023
22:29
The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Outkick's Newest Star Charly Arnolt
Charly Arnolt had a blossoming career at ESPN. She worked on SportsCenter, First Take, the UFC...all very important brands to the Disney Company. But, something was missing. Charly felt stifled at ESPN. She wasn't able to share her real opinions about transgender athletes or the bashing of America. So, Charly decided to take her talents to Outkick where she will be featured on a weekday morning show debuting in late 2023. Charly joined Tudor to discuss a wide range of topics from sports to media and what she hopes to accomplish at Outkick. The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information visit TudorDixonPodcast.com.
Join me on The Tudor Dixon Podcast part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network. We are going to cover everything from politics to parenting. And as a mom who is currently navigating teens and tweens I know parenting isn’t always a walk in the park - but I’m also concerned with the world around my girls. We will dive deep into all these different topics - new episodes drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I’m taking a leap into the podcast world and I want you along with me for this wild ride. Together we’ll talk to the biggest names in politics and conservative media and most importantly we'll get you the truth about the issues that affect you, your family, and our American way of life! I’ll bring on experts in areas like gun training, education, health, technology, and more. We’ll hear the stories about women defending themselves and parents standing up for their kids that you won’t hear anywhere else. So make sure you join me for The Tudor Dixon Podcast new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday on the iHeart Radio App, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts