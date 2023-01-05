About The Tudor Dixon Podcast

Join me on The Tudor Dixon Podcast part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network. We are going to cover everything from politics to parenting. And as a mom who is currently navigating teens and tweens I know parenting isn’t always a walk in the park - but I’m also concerned with the world around my girls. We will dive deep into all these different topics - new episodes drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I’m taking a leap into the podcast world and I want you along with me for this wild ride. Together we’ll talk to the biggest names in politics and conservative media and most importantly we'll get you the truth about the issues that affect you, your family, and our American way of life! I’ll bring on experts in areas like gun training, education, health, technology, and more. We’ll hear the stories about women defending themselves and parents standing up for their kids that you won’t hear anywhere else. So make sure you join me for The Tudor Dixon Podcast new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday on the iHeart Radio App, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts