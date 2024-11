The True Story of the Fake Zombies

The Real Zombies

The penultimate episode finds us face to face with the band that inspired the imposter bands, The Zombies. Lead singer Colin Blunstone and chief songwriter, Rod Argent discuss their 63 year partnership, their early impressions of the American rock scene and of course, The Fake Zombies.