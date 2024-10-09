Never Play the Game Too Long

Fake Zombies, Fake Animals, Fake Archies -- oh my! It's the final episode of The True Story of The Fake Zombies and the jig is up. Legendary Rolling Stone writer Ben Fong-Torres, who broke the imposter band story in 1970, shares details of Delta Promotions' downfall. Later, we come face-to-face with "Veronica" from Delta's Fake Archies, a real version of a cartoon band.