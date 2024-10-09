Slow Burn's Leon Neyfakh sits down with Daniel to talk about the art of investigations and the pursuit of a good story.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
54:01
Frank Lymon’s Tombstone Blues
In a story full of artifacts from music's past, one looms larger than any other. Doo-wop legend Frankie Lymon's tombstone lives in Bay City, Michigan. Here's how it got there.
--------
18:01
Never Play the Game Too Long
Fake Zombies, Fake Animals, Fake Archies -- oh my! It's the final episode of The True Story of The Fake Zombies and the jig is up. Legendary Rolling Stone writer Ben Fong-Torres, who broke the imposter band story in 1970, shares details of Delta Promotions' downfall. Later, we come face-to-face with "Veronica" from Delta's Fake Archies, a real version of a cartoon band.
--------
33:36
The Real Zombies
The penultimate episode finds us face to face with the band that inspired the imposter bands, The Zombies. Lead singer Colin Blunstone and chief songwriter, Rod Argent discuss their 63 year partnership, their early impressions of the American rock scene and of course, The Fake Zombies. Got a Fake Zombies story to share? Get in touch with The True Story of The Fake Zombies at [email protected] or @thefakezombies on TikTok. Like and subscribe on the iHeart app or wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
51:19
The Michigan Zombies
Delta Promotions doubles down on their Fake Zombies scheme. We meet the second group of Americans who called themselves "The Zombies" in 1969. Later, we uncover a long-lost video of the imposter group performing on a Memphis television station. Got a Fake Zombies story to share? Get in touch with The True Story of The Fake Zombies at [email protected] or @thefakezombies on TikTok.Like and subscribe on the iHeart app or wherever you get your podcasts.
In 1969, the Zombies had a huge hit single, despite having broken up two years earlier. To meet the unexpected demand, one promoter did the only sensible thing: Hire four kids from Texas to tour America pretending to be a defunct British psych-rock band.