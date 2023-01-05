The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience

4 Channels to Multiply Your Real Estate Listings | This Week in Marketing

Every real estate agent wants to know how to get more listings, but what they often don’t consider is what to do with the listings they already have. For a smart agent, getting a listing isn’t the end goal – it’s the first step to multiplying that listing into many, many more! But to do that, you need your channels set up in the right way. In this episode of This Week in Marketing, Jason Pantana shows you how to get more listings using the ones you already have. He’ll teach you to use four marketing channels to leverage and multiply every listing you get – and continue to scale from there. Oh, and during this episode, Jason references some awesome examples of agents who are using these channels on an epic level. You can check them out here, as well as some expanded strategies for the mentioned channels: Tim Smith’s Listing Films: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJpEjASrHi89k8_DKhNY6ng Brad McCallum’s Listing Films: https://www.youtube.com/@BradMcCallum Kyle Deboor’s Green-screen: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqnl1caDQXy/ Shane Burgman’s Comedy: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ej35zoHqxic The Ultimate Email Trifecta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_ecFEZktxE In this episode, Jason discusses… 0:00 – Leveraging your real estate listings 2:03 – Channel No. 1: K/L/T channel 7:44 – Channel No. 2: Be seen everywhere 13:37 – Channel No. 3: Post 15:50 – Channel No. 4: The GOAT 19:27 – Establish the channels NOW