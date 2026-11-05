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- What’s really happening in the Fall 2026 housing market—and what should real estate agents be telling their clients?
In TFPE 345, Tom Ferry and David Childers break down the market headlines, the waiting-for-rates conversation, and how to help buyers and sellers understand what this market means for their plans.
They discuss slower sales activity, homeowner equity, the different circumstances facing cash buyers and mortgage-dependent buyers, and why understanding client motivation matters.
You’ll also hear:
Why David challenges housing market crash comparisons.
Questions to ask when buyers or sellers say they want to wait.
How to explain local inventory, days on market, and pricing.
Ways to become the “memorable educator” through content and database outreach.
Watch the conversation, then tell us in the comments: What’s the biggest question your clients are asking about the market?
Subscribe for more conversations with Tom Ferry, and share this episode with an agent who could use a clearer perspective.
Watch the episode:
https://youtu.be/czJO-Ocl89I
- One topic has dominated real estate for the past few weeks: Compass’s private exclusives on one side, and on the other, Open Real Estate, a new shared listing system announced by the next four largest brokerages. Agents are confused, and the stakes are high at a time of historically low transaction counts.
In this episode of the Tom Ferry Podcast Experience, Tom sits down with Jack Miller of T3 Sixty, the industry’s go-to analyst when big change hits, to get past the noise. This isn’t about picking sides. It’s about understanding the tradeoffs so you can make the right call for your business and your clients.
You’ll learn:
-Whether Open Real Estate is really just Project Upstream 2.0, and what’s different this time
-Where Compass and Open Real Estate actually agree
-Why price point may be what this debate is really about
-The hidden friction private listings create for buyers, appraisals, and financing
-Why a level playing field forces listing agents to compete on skill, not access
-How agents are adopting AI, and why it isn’t showing up in the bottom line yet
The bottom line: whatever happens with the big brands, the agent who has the most meaningful conversations with clients still wins.
Want to see what’s coming next for the industry? Pick up the 2027 Swanepoel Trends Report from T3 Sixty. It covers private listings, multi-model brokerages, the 40-year-old first-time homebuyer, AI adoption, and more. Use code TOM for special pre-order pricing.
👉 https://www.t3trends.com
- You’re about to learn a new term that will majorly impact your business… and it’s just two, simple words courtesy of author and 30-year mortgage industry veteran JJ Mazzo:
“Life rate.”
Millions of homeowners feel stuck in their low mortgage interest rate. You hear it all the time – “Our rate is just too good. We’d love to move but we can’t sell now.”
Here’s the problem: They’re not seeing the big picture. People are struggling financially due to “other” debt they’ve accumulated – their “life rate” – and failing to realize their home equity can actually solve their financial woes.
On today’s podcast, JJ reveals the conversations you should be having to help these people convert “bad” debt to “good” debt – and earn more listings as a result. JJ’s tips provide a fantastic solution to a problem with no end in sight.
On the pod, we also discuss:
How to use “The Anniversary Call” to reengage past clients in a meaningful way
Why new agents enjoy an advantage over certain veterans in today’s market – are you letting this happen to you?
The importance of focusing on what you can control
The aftermath of JJ’s first book, “Perseverance Principles,” and what to expect in his soon-to-be-released follow-up.
There are certain people with the ability to cut through the clutter and share tons of wisdom in the name of helping others. JJ Mazzo is definitely one of those people.
Don’t miss this episode. Watch or listen now!
- “I just like a little bit of ridiculousness in my life.”
That’s a direct quote from today’s podcast guest, Cassandra Marks, a highly successful agent from Vancouver, Washington. To understand what she’s referring to, I strongly suggest you watch this episode instead of just listening.
And yeah, Cassandra might be a little ridiculous, but she’s also finely attuned to how to capitalize on her authenticity to build an extremely memorable personal brand.
In addition to talking branding, we dig into:
How Cassandra generates 40% of her business from agent-to-agent referrals
Why YouTube is her marketing platform of choice and how she adapted her videos once she realized her primary audience
Long hours and lost weekends – her initial Open House strategy that helped her gain a footing when she first got licensed
Her proven system for keeping clients up to date throughout every transaction, and much more!
If you’re still searching for a personal brand that reflects the real you, this is one episode you simply cannot miss.
Watch it now to let Cassandra’s philosophy guide your success!
- I’ve got a quick but powerful message about breaking through and tapping into your full potential on today’s podcast. In just 12 minutes, I’ll share three areas of your life and business that warrant closer examination – and some strategic suggestions to spark your transformation.
I’m talking about the “mechanism of suppression” and how to overcome this built-in tendency to underperform. Even when we know we’re capable of more, human beings tend to stop short of our true potential.
But true outliers know how to conquer their mechanism of suppression.
So press “Play” on this one to learn:
How stacking small wins builds much-needed momentum for your business and alters how you view feel about yourself, how you act, and how others view you
Why the people you surround yourself with matter more than you expect – and how to set yourself up for success more frequently
5 meetings that bring much-needed structure to your business (number 5 is absolutely crucial)
Ready to stop suppressing your own success? Watch or listen now!
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About The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience
Greatness lives within us all. But have you tapped into yours – or is it stuck inside you? Top-ranked real estate and business coach Tom Ferry’s life’s work is all about helping people fulfill their vast untapped potential. The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience will give you the knowledge, support, motivation and tools to succeed in business and achieve your true potential. This show is designed to help you grow, achieve more, earn more and ultimately, fulfill the greatness within you.Podcast website
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