Tom Ferry
Greatness lives within us all. But have you tapped into yours – or is it stuck inside you? Top-ranked real estate and business coach Tom Ferry's life's work is ...
BusinessEducationSelf-Improvement
Greatness lives within us all. But have you tapped into yours – or is it stuck inside you? Top-ranked real estate and business coach Tom Ferry’s life’s work is ... More

  • Marketing Insights & Leadership Lessons from Luxury Presence | Tom Ferry Podcast Experience
    You’re about to get a rare look into the marketing insights and leadership lessons gleaned from one of the hottest companies coming up in real estate brand-building today – Luxury Presence.   On this episode of the Tom Ferry Podcast Experience, I’m talking with Luxury Presence CEO Malte Kramer, a German former professional basketball player who has helped over 8,000 real estate agents, brokers, and teams grow their luxury businesses by developing stunning brands.   Malte ran a survey with 1,000 of his clients about the marketing and leadership strategies that are working for them to attract more listings and scale their businesses in today’s market. You’re going to learn: The four highest result-producing marketing channels and how to use them Master strategies for SEO How to use ChatGPT effectively to produce great content Tips for leading in uncertain times   These leadership and marketing insights are absolutely invaluable to any agent working today. So be sure to watch or listen, right here.
    5/3/2023
    47:01
  • The Best Social Media Content Marketing Strategy for Realtors | This Week in Marketing
    Jason Pantana always says that “Marketing without content is like a bow without arrows.” You need more content, better content, and content that shoots exactly where you aim and hits its mark every time. And this takes having a strong social media content marketing strategy.   In this episode of This Week in Marketing, Jason is going to show you how to get the most out of the content you already have while also making and releasing a lot more in less time. You’ll learn how to batch, manage, distribute, and promote your content so that it’s seen by more people and has a greater impact.   If you don’t have a social media content marketing strategy, this is the place to start. So watch or listen, right here.   In this episode, Jason discusses… 0:00 – A bow without arrows 3:23 – No. 1: Content Blitz 5:50 – Batching 7:50 – Chopping 9:20 – Sampling 11:37 – No. 2: Omnichannel Distribution 13:32 – Third-party publishing 17:12 – A VA 19:25 – No. 3: Paid Amplification 21:43 – Where to run the ads
    5/1/2023
    26:05
  • Show Up Every Day | Mindset Monday
    This is the time of the year when you need to take a moment to pause and take a hard look at who you are and how you’re showing up for yourself. It’s time to ask yourself some serious questions and that’s what we’re going to do in this Mindset Monday.
    5/1/2023
    0:55
  • Combat Veteran to San Antonio’s Top Real Estate Agent | Tom Ferry Podcast Experience
    This is a story about transformation, transition, and overcoming impossible odds. After barely surviving a Humvee explosion in Iraq, Levi Rodgers found himself burned, physically and mentally wounded, broke, unable to work, and in a city he’d never been to before. Today, Levi is the top real estate agent in San Antonio, TX, with a team of 240 agents selling close to 2,700 homes a year.   In this episode, I sat down with Levi to talk about his time as a Green Beret, the near-death experience that changed his life, and how he managed to grow such a massive team with no previous real estate experience or knowledge. We’re delving deep into the leadership strategies that worked for him, and how they can work for you tool.   Levi is living proof that no matter who you are or your position, you too can become the top real estate agent in your city. So, watch or listen to his incredible story, right here.  
    4/26/2023
    49:47
  • 4 Channels to Multiply Your Real Estate Listings | This Week in Marketing
    Every real estate agent wants to know how to get more listings, but what they often don’t consider is what to do with the listings they already have. For a smart agent, getting a listing isn’t the end goal – it’s the first step to multiplying that listing into many, many more! But to do that, you need your channels set up in the right way. In this episode of This Week in Marketing, Jason Pantana shows you how to get more listings using the ones you already have. He’ll teach you to use four marketing channels to leverage and multiply every listing you get – and continue to scale from there. Oh, and during this episode, Jason references some awesome examples of agents who are using these channels on an epic level. You can check them out here, as well as some expanded strategies for the mentioned channels: Tim Smith’s Listing Films: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJpEjASrHi89k8_DKhNY6ng Brad McCallum’s Listing Films: https://www.youtube.com/@BradMcCallum Kyle Deboor’s Green-screen: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqnl1caDQXy/ Shane Burgman’s Comedy: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ej35zoHqxic The Ultimate Email Trifecta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_ecFEZktxE In this episode, Jason discusses… 0:00 – Leveraging your real estate listings 2:03 – Channel No. 1: K/L/T channel 7:44 – Channel No. 2: Be seen everywhere 13:37 – Channel No. 3: Post 15:50 – Channel No. 4: The GOAT 19:27 – Establish the channels NOW
    4/24/2023
    20:48

About The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience

Greatness lives within us all. But have you tapped into yours – or is it stuck inside you? Top-ranked real estate and business coach Tom Ferry’s life’s work is all about helping people fulfill their vast untapped potential. The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience will give you the knowledge, support, motivation and tools to succeed in business and achieve your true potential. This show is designed to help you grow, achieve more, earn more and ultimately, fulfill the greatness within you.
