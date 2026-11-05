The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience

You’re about to learn a new term that will majorly impact your business… and it’s just two, simple words courtesy of author and 30-year mortgage industry veteran JJ Mazzo:



“Life rate.”



Millions of homeowners feel stuck in their low mortgage interest rate. You hear it all the time – “Our rate is just too good. We’d love to move but we can’t sell now.”



Here’s the problem: They’re not seeing the big picture. People are struggling financially due to “other” debt they’ve accumulated – their “life rate” – and failing to realize their home equity can actually solve their financial woes.



On today’s podcast, JJ reveals the conversations you should be having to help these people convert “bad” debt to “good” debt – and earn more listings as a result. JJ’s tips provide a fantastic solution to a problem with no end in sight.



On the pod, we also discuss:



How to use “The Anniversary Call” to reengage past clients in a meaningful way



Why new agents enjoy an advantage over certain veterans in today’s market – are you letting this happen to you?



The importance of focusing on what you can control



The aftermath of JJ’s first book, “Perseverance Principles,” and what to expect in his soon-to-be-released follow-up.







There are certain people with the ability to cut through the clutter and share tons of wisdom in the name of helping others. JJ Mazzo is definitely one of those people.







Don’t miss this episode. Watch or listen now!