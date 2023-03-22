NEW SEASON 6/7!
"The Thicket" is a show that takes you deep into the heart of country music. Every week, we bring you the best in traditional AND independent c... More
She's in His Arms but I'm in the Thicket
In an age where mainstream radio is becoming obsolete, there are dozens of ways for consumers to enjoy and discover great country music. Fortunately for you, you've stumbled upon one of the best ways, because you're in THE Thicket with Mike & Josh.
On this week's show:
"The Race is On" - Charley Crockett
"Long Gone" - Benjamin Tod
"She's in His Arms but I'm in the Palm of His Hand" - Summer Dean
"Daylight" - Watchhouse
"Rita Ballou" - Guy Clark
"Prayed For Rain" - Paul Cauthen
"Numbers" - Bella White
"Till the End of My Days" - Brennan Edwards
Whiskey Myers
Listen to the songs: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6QVgEnydkxprm7mRTFshwG?si=HuTQOzu_QtiEZEAgpEd16w
6/21/2023
1:00:49
Live From The Thicket Eh?
You don't have to suffer through mainstream radio anymore! You are now in The Thicket, with Mike & Josh. This week we have our first ever in studio guest! Noeline Hofmann joins us all the way from Alberta to perform her new song, "Run Horses". We also recap the thrills of Mike's trip to Kentucky, and play a bunch of great tunes.
On this weeks show:
"Brack and Brine" - Conrad Moore
"Red Bandanna Blues" - Adam Carroll
"When We Were Close" - Jason Isbell
"Bones" - Willy Tea Taylor
"Run Horses" - Noeline Hofmann
"What Are You Waiting On?" - Richard Inman
"Little Sandy Queen" - The Wooks
"Our Love Is Done" - Hannah Juanita
"Welcome to Tom's" - Colby Acuff
Link to all of these songs: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0b3T7Hw0ZRZ91luB4p9AYI?si=BGnU88BNTEa6xQkigiebmg
6/14/2023
1:15:15
Back in The Thicket
Suffering through the mainstream radio kinda feels like a few weeks lost out in the thicket. No direction of where to go, or what new music to hear... Mike and Josh finally get their act together and bring a season 2 opening heater of a show for y'all! Welcome back to The Thicket.
On this week's show:
"Sam" - Sturgill Simpson
"Stop the Clock" - Drayton Farley
"Waiting for Wild Horses" - Arlo McKinley
"Mountain Queen" - Logan Halstead
"Go Down Swingin" Brit Taylor
"Michigan" -49 Winchester
"The Flood" - Cole Chaney
"Hard Times" - Tim Goodin
"Spanish Street Signs" - Hunter Flynn
"The Wheel" - John R. Miller
6/7/2023
1:12:00
Week 9: Just Sounds Country (Purty Much Is)
After years of suffering through mainstream country radio, Mike & Josh set out to make their own radio styled show to spread the authentic music that is still being made today.
On this week's show:
"Tulsa's Last Magician" - Willi Carlisle
"Rhinestones" - Charlie Marie
"Sugar Baby" - Zach Russell
"Lone Wolf" Jason Dea West
"Blue Eyes Dancing" - Matt Heckler
"High Hopes and Low Expectations" - Zane Williams
"Too Late to Write a Love Song" - Riddy Arman
"Tough Country" - The Pandhandlers
"Snake Farm" - Ray Wylie Hubbard
"Gallo Del Cielo" - Jason Boland
3/31/2023
1:09:21
Week 8: Doggone Cowboy Music
After years of suffering through mainstream country radio, Mike & Josh have made their own radio show to spread the music of underappreciated country artists. We are actively working with several radio stations to bring this show to the airwaves near you! If we are not yet on your local station, enjoy our show right here, and let your station know you want to hear us on it! Thanks for helping to get better music to more ears!
In this week's show:
"Down Low" - Town Mountain
"Oil Springs" - Clarke Sexton
"Oh Ramona!" - Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
"Lincoln" - Grayson Jenkins
"Cows Around" Corb Lund
"Drinkin' Problem" - Rob Leines
"Pay No Mind" - Alex Williams
"Better Bad Idea" - Sunny Sweeny
"Doggone Cowboy" - Marty Robbins
"The Thicket" is a show that takes you deep into the heart of country music. Every week, we bring you the best in traditional AND independent country, with a mix of household names and up-and-coming artists.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering the genre, "The Thicket" has something for everyone.
So grab a cold beer, and kick back, because you’re in "The Thicket," with Mike and Josh.