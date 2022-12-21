The Hippies & Cowboys Podcast will bring you conversation about everything within the world of country music. Each episode will feature fresh tunes from art...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 154
#150 - Colter Wall
Colter Wall joins the podcast to chat about his upcoming album, "Little Songs" that will release on July 14, 2023.
BUY MUSIC
https://www.colterwall.com
SUPPORT THE PODCAST
https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
BUY OUR MERCH https://www.thehippiesandcowboys.com/shop
Join our online community on Patreon! Gain access to exclusive content, early guest announcements, giveaways, ask questions to our guests, and bonus podcasts! Join for as little as $1 - https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
FOLLOW US
https://twitter.com/HippiesCowboys
https://www.instagram.com/hippiescowboyspod/
ALL MUSIC IN THIS PODCAST HAS BEEN USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE ARTIST AND LABEL
7/12/2023
1:09:46
#149 - Del Barber
Del Barber is a singer/songwriter from Inglis, Manitoba. Del recently released a new album, "Almanac" in April 2023.
https://delbarber.com
Music featured in this episode
Del Barber
- Flash in the Pan
- Even God Almighty
- Still Got You
BUY OUR MERCH https://www.thehippiesandcowboys.com/shop
Join our online community on Patreon! Gain access to exclusive content, early guest announcements, giveaways, ask questions to our guests, and bonus podcasts! Join for as little as $1 - https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
FOLLOW US
https://twitter.com/HippiesCowboys
https://www.instagram.com/hippiescowboyspod/
ALL MUSIC IN THIS PODCAST HAS BEEN USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE ARTIST AND LABEL
5/19/2023
1:17:42
#148 - Josh Crutchmer (Turnpike New Record Update)
WE ARE BACK.
With a great update from our pal Josh Crutchmer, author of Red Dirt, as well as his upcoming book "The Motel Cowboy Show: On the Trail of Mountain Music from Idaho to Texas, and the Side Roads In Between" and of course, the Turnpike update source since breaking the news of their return.
Music featured in this episode
Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun
BUY OUR MERCH https://www.thehippiesandcowboys.com/shop
Join our online community on Patreon! Gain access to exclusive content, early guest announcements, giveaways, ask questions to our guests, and bonus podcasts! Join for as little as $1 - https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
FOLLOW US
https://twitter.com/HippiesCowboys
https://www.instagram.com/hippiescowboyspod/
ALL MUSIC IN THIS PODCAST HAS BEEN USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE ARTIST AND LABEL
5/5/2023
53:06
#147 - Jeremy Short
Jeremy Short is an artist from Eastern Kentucky, who makes self-proclaimed "Eastern KY Space Funk" music. Jeremy's new record, "Happy Trees" drops on January 13, 2023.
BUY MUSIC
https://jeremyshortmusic.com
SUPPORT THE PODCAST
https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
MUSIC FEATURED
Jeremy Short
- (Falling Into A) Trance
- Rock of Ages
- Sorry My Brother
BUY OUR MERCH https://www.thehippiesandcowboys.com/shop
Join our online community on Patreon! Gain access to exclusive content, early guest announcements, giveaways, ask questions to our guests, and bonus podcasts! Join for as little as $1 - https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
FOLLOW US
https://twitter.com/HippiesCowboys
https://www.instagram.com/hippiescowboyspod/
ALL MUSIC IN THIS PODCAST HAS BEEN USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE ARTIST AND LABEL
1/9/2023
49:02
#146 - Emily Nenni
Emily Nenni is a California-born and Nashville based country music artist. She recently released a new album, titled "On The Ranch".
BUY MUSIC
https://www.emilynenni.com
SUPPORT THE PODCAST
https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
MUSIC FEATURED
Emily Nenni
- Can Chaser
- On the Ranch
- Useless
BUY OUR MERCH https://www.thehippiesandcowboys.com/shop
Join our online community on Patreon! Gain access to exclusive content, early guest announcements, giveaways, ask questions to our guests, and bonus podcasts! Join for as little as $1 - https://www.patreon.com/hippiesandcowboys
FOLLOW US
https://twitter.com/HippiesCowboys
https://www.instagram.com/hippiescowboyspod/
ALL MUSIC IN THIS PODCAST HAS BEEN USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE ARTIST AND LABEL
The Hippies & Cowboys Podcast will bring you conversation about everything within the world of country music. Each episode will feature fresh tunes from artists that are keeping the true sound and substance of the genre alive. Along the way, we will be giving these talented voices a platform to share a bit about themselves and provide the opportunity for listeners to get acquainted with their favorite artists. Sharing insight from both sides of the 49th parallel, hosts Garrett (Alberta) and Mike (Iowa) will promote great music, and try to figure out what the hell rhymes with Bronco.