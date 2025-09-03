S5 E13 Amanda & Fiona of Knit Social: A Decade of Growth & Community

In this episode of the SweetGeorgia Show, Felicia Lo speaks with Fiona McLean and Amanda Milne of Knit Social about the evolution of Knit City over the past decade, the challenges faced during the pandemic, and the exciting expansion of their events to new locations. They discuss the importance of community in the fibre arts, the introduction of new shows in Montréal, Calgary, and Toronto, and the unique retreats they offer. The conversation highlights the resilience and adaptability of the knitting community, as well as the innovative approaches they are taking to engage with new audiences and continue to grow their events.TakeawaysIt has been 10 years since we last spoke together on the SweetGeorgia Show.We were just about to launch our first Knit City Montréal when March 2020 pandemic shutdowns took place.We have four shows across Canada now: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal, two shows happening each year.We have a really great group of makers participating in our events and volunteers helping to make them possible.We love bringing people to, and showing them, how beautiful BC is with our local retreats. Tours have also expanded to Europe.The Knit City Emerging Makers program was first launched in Calgary, and it will be for the first time in Vancouver in 2025.We might just have to get a little bit creative with the venue for Knit City Vancouver. It's exciting to see how the show is going to evolve.There are always new people coming in who are super interested in fibre arts.We love seeing the different demographics come in, including more men and younger people.