S5 E14 Celebrating 20 years of SweetGeorgia Yarns, the School of SweetGeorgia, and our Community
Join Felicia Lo from SweetGeorgia Yarns as she reflects on the company's upcoming anniversary! September 2025 marks 20 years since its humble beginnings, starting with hand-dyed yarns made right at her dining room table. Felicia shares her amazement at how quickly time has flown by since starting SweetGeorgia Yarns and talks about how and why they founded the School of SweetGeorgia and now the new SweetGeorgia Community.
S5 E13 Amanda & Fiona of Knit Social: A Decade of Growth & Community
In this episode of the SweetGeorgia Show, Felicia Lo speaks with Fiona McLean and Amanda Milne of Knit Social about the evolution of Knit City over the past decade, the challenges faced during the pandemic, and the exciting expansion of their events to new locations. They discuss the importance of community in the fibre arts, the introduction of new shows in Montréal, Calgary, and Toronto, and the unique retreats they offer. The conversation highlights the resilience and adaptability of the knitting community, as well as the innovative approaches they are taking to engage with new audiences and continue to grow their events.TakeawaysIt has been 10 years since we last spoke together on the SweetGeorgia Show.We were just about to launch our first Knit City Montréal when March 2020 pandemic shutdowns took place.We have four shows across Canada now: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal, two shows happening each year.We have a really great group of makers participating in our events and volunteers helping to make them possible.We love bringing people to, and showing them, how beautiful BC is with our local retreats. Tours have also expanded to Europe.The Knit City Emerging Makers program was first launched in Calgary, and it will be for the first time in Vancouver in 2025.We might just have to get a little bit creative with the venue for Knit City Vancouver. It's exciting to see how the show is going to evolve.There are always new people coming in who are super interested in fibre arts.We love seeing the different demographics come in, including more men and younger people.
S5 E12: Crochet Designer Britt Garber of KnotBadBritt & the Makers of the Color Collective
In this episode of the SweetGeorgia Show, Felicia Lo speaks with Britt Garber, a designer and advocate in the crochet community. They discuss Britt's journey into crochet, her design philosophy, the importance of community, and her initiatives like the Makers of Color Collective. Britt shares her experiences with Tunisian crochet, the challenges of designing patterns, and her commitment to inclusivity in the craft. The conversation highlights the significance of representation and support within the crafting community, as well as Britt's future plans for teaching and expanding her reach.TakeawaysBritt started crocheting in 2015 and founded the Makers of Color Collective in 2019.She is self-taught and initially struggled with crochet before finding her passion.Britt emphasizes the importance of designing patterns that she enjoys making.Tunisian crochet is gaining popularity and offers a unique blend of knitting and crocheting techniques.Britt created a Discord community to foster support and connection among crocheters.The Makers of Color Collective aims to uplift and support makers of colour in the crafting industry.Britt believes in providing opportunities for others and sharing resources within the community.She values authenticity and encourages others to embrace their identities in crafting.Britt is focused on teaching and expanding her reach in the crochet community.She plans to continue creating patterns and supporting other designers.
S5 E11: The Art of Spinning: A Journey with Evie Schwartz (Jillian Eve)
In this episode of The SweetGeorgia Show, Felicia Lo speaks with Evie Schwartz, a multifaceted fibre artist whose path has taken her from accidental yarn making to intentional spinning and weaving. They talk about Evie's creative evolution, her love for historical textiles, and the role of community in the fibre arts. The conversation also explores time management, the importance of preserving textile history, and how to inspire the next generation to engage with craft. Evie shares updates on her current projects, including her participation in the Tour de Fleece, and reflects on the value of approaching textile work with intention.TakeawaysEvie's journey in fibre arts began with crochet at age six.She transitioned from teaching to focusing on spinning and weaving.Evie's YouTube channel showcases her passion for historical textiles.Community engagement is vital for learning and sharing in fibre arts.Time management is crucial for balancing multiple crafting projects.Textile history is an important narrative that needs to be shared.Evie encourages teaching kids about the origins of their clothing.Tour de Fleece fosters community and creativity among spinners.Intentionality in choosing materials affects the final fabric outcome.Evie believes in the importance of diverse storytelling in fibre arts.
S5 E10: Star Athena and the Origin Story of Tour de Fleece
In this episode of The SweetGeorgia Show, host Felicia Lo speaks with Star Athena, a multicraftual creative and founder of the Tour de Fleece. They explore Star's journey through the fibre arts, her experiences across different crafts, and how the Tour de Fleece grew from a small idea into a global community. Star reflects on her creative path, the impact of her autism diagnosis, and the healing nature of making. Their conversation highlights the value of community, personal growth, and the joy that comes from crafting.TakeawaysStar Athena's journey in fibre arts began at a young age.She has a diverse background in various crafts, including knitting, spinning, and crochet.The Tour de Fleece was inspired by her love for cycling and spinning.The event started small but grew into a global community of spinners.Star emphasizes the importance of creativity without strict rules or guidelines.She has experienced burnout in her crafting journey but continues to explore new avenues.Star's diagnosis of autism at 45 has changed her perspective on creativity.Creative pursuits are seen as a form of meditation and healing for Star.The impact of the Tour de Fleece on the crafting community is profound and lasting.Star values her identity beyond the Tour de Fleece, focusing on personal growth and creativity.
