The Wheel Weaves Podcast: A Wheel of Time Podcast
The Wheel Weaves Podcast: A Wheel of Time Podcast

Dani and Brett
Welcome to The Wheel Weaves Podcast!!The Wheel Weaves is a Wheel of Time podcast suitable for first time readers. Join Dani and Brett as they journey into the s...
  • The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 3: Seeds of Shadow ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~
    The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 3: Seeds of Shadow ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~

In this episode, Dani and Brett share their IMMEDIATE Post-Watch Reactions to Season 3, Episode 3: Seeds of Shadow.
    23:21
  • The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 2: A Question of Crimson ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~
    The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 2: A Question of Crimson ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~

In this episode, Dani and Brett share their IMMEDIATE Post-Watch Reactions to Season 3, Episode 2: A Question of Crimson.
    14:57
  • The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 1: To Race The Shadow ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~
    The Wheel of Time - Season 3, Episode 1: To Race The Shadow ~POST WATCH REACTIONS~

In this episode, Dani and Brett share their IMMEDIATE Post-Watch Reactions to Season 3, Episode 1: To Race The Shadow.
    20:35
  • The Wheel of Time - Season 2, Episode 8: What Was Meant To Be ~EPISODE BREAKDOWN~
    The Wheel of Time - Season 2, Episode 8: What Was Meant To Be ~EPISODE BREAKDOWN~

In this episode, Dani and Brett break down Season 2, Episode 8: What Was Meant To Be.
    1:32:02
  • Ep. 1335 - Ch. 40: A Making
    Ep. 1335 - Ch. 40: A Making

In this episode Dani and Brett discuss Chapter 40 of Towers of Midnight!
    56:14

About The Wheel Weaves Podcast: A Wheel of Time Podcast

Welcome to The Wheel Weaves Podcast!!The Wheel Weaves is a Wheel of Time podcast suitable for first time readers. Join Dani and Brett as they journey into the series for chapter analysis, character break-downs, and (probably wrong) predictions - all from the perspective of a WoT First Time Reader. Guided by Brett, the long-time super fan, Dani reads through the series knowing absolutely nothing! No spoilers here!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-wheel-weaves-podcast-a-wheel-of-time-podcast--5482260/support.
