The Wheel of Time - Season 2, Episode 8: What Was Meant To Be ~EPISODE BREAKDOWN~

NOTE: For Ad-Free Episodes, 100+hrs of Bonus Content and More - Visit our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/thewheelweavespodcastFind us on our Instagram, Twitter, YouTube & Website, and join the conversation on Discord!In this episode, Dani and Brett break down Season 2, Episode 8: What Was Meant To Be.We would like to acknowledge and thank our Executive Producers Brandy and Aaron Kirkwood, Sean McGuire, Janes, LightBlindedFool, Green Man, Deyvis Ferreira, Margaret, Big C, Bennett Williamson, Hannah Green, Noralia, Geof Searles, Erik Reed, Greysin Ishara, Ashlee Bradley, Helena Jacobsen, Matthew Mendoza and Cyndi!The Wheel Weaves is hosted and edited by Dani and Brett, produced by Dani and Brett with Passionsocks, Cody Fouts, Benjamin, Jamie Young, Magen, Jared Berg, Rikky Morrisette, Adam, Mozyme, Michelle Forbes, MKM, Antoine Benoit, Lawrence Bradley, Colby T, Gabby Young, Ricat, Zane Sciacca, Matrix, Matt Truss, The Albatross, Bratimus Prime, Sarah Creech, and Saverio Bartolini; with music by Audionautix.Check out our partner - the Spoiler-Free Wiki - Spliki.com - Your main first time reader, Spoiler-Free WoT information source!Don't forget to leave us that 5 star review if you enjoy the show for a chance to win exclusive merchandise!Check out https://www.thewheelweavespodcast.com for everything The Wheel Weaves!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-wheel-weaves-podcast-a-wheel-of-time-podcast--5482260/support.