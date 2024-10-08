Curly and Maya take a trip down memory lane with their old BuzzFeed coworker and certified comedy queen, Jenny Lorenzo. Together, they spill the tea on what really went down in the BuzzFeed trenches. Maya Murillo and Curly Velásquez are the hosts of the Super Secret Bestie Club with production support by Karina Riveroll of Sonoro Media in partnership with iHeart Radio's My Cultura Podcast network. If you want to support the podcast, please rate and review our show! Follow Maya Murillo on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok @mayainthemoment Follow Curly Velásquez on Instagram and TikTok @thecurlyvshow and on Twitter @CurlyVeeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:01:27
Presenting: Chiquis and Chill Season 4
Hello and welcome back to another season of the podcast! I'm so grateful to be back and even more grateful for your continued support. I wanted to kick things off with an episode revealing some upcoming changes that'll be happening in my life – everything from my music career, family planning and cutting back on alcohol. 2025 is going to be a wild ride and I can't wait for you all to come along with me.
20:43
Iconic Pop Star "Empress Of" Stops By The Clubhouse!
This week, Curly and Maya sit down with the ethereal, synth-pop sorceress Empress Of to discuss creativity, resiliance and how to break up with someone through a song. Expect chaotic laughter, unexpected confessions, and at least one attempt to form an impromptu band.
51:58
We Try To Seduce Garrett Watts!
Overnight (ok just for an hour) in an EXTREMELY super secret bestie club house (ok a recording studio) witch internet personality Garrett Watts! We get to explore his mind and heart with Curly and Maya (did you know he broke both's hearts btw hehe?)
59:55
Curly and Maya Take Each Other On Their Dream Dates
This week, Curly and Maya put their friendship to the ultimate test—planning the perfect date for each other. Things start sweet and innocent, but quickly spiral into chaotic daydreams. Tune in for wild date ideas, deep debates on proper first-date snacks, and what not to do if you want a second date.
Join IRL besties, Curly Velasquez and Maya Murillo as they discuss super secret topics (not that secret) like, love, men, horoscopes and normalizing crying on the bathroom floor. Congratulations! You're officially in the Super Secret Bestie Club!