Curly and Maya Take Each Other On Their Dream Dates

This week, Curly and Maya put their friendship to the ultimate test—planning the perfect date for each other. Things start sweet and innocent, but quickly spiral into chaotic daydreams. Tune in for wild date ideas, deep debates on proper first-date snacks, and what not to do if you want a second date. Maya Murillo and Curly Velásquez are the hosts of the Super Secret Bestie Club with production support by Karina Riveroll of Sonoro Media in partnership with iHeart Radio's My Cultura Podcast network.