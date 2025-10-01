About How To Not Lose Your Sh!t

Want to know how you can make a difference without losing your sh!t?Join Katie Paris and LaFonda Cousin, two moms with very different backgrounds who together run Red Wine & Blue – an organization of over half a million diverse suburban women working together to defeat extremism. Katie, the org’s founder, has worked in political organizing for most of her career. LaFonda, the Chief People Officer, is a wellness expert on a mission to reimagine self-care. Each week, LaFonda and Katie talk to experts and everyday women who are getting involved, building community, and feeling better in the process.