The Stronger By Science Podcast

Weight Loss Plateaus, Tough Love, and Energy Audits (Replay of Episode 77)

While we continue preparing to get our next season up and running, we’re replaying Episode 77, which is all about troubleshooting weight loss plateaus.In this episode from the SBSPOD archive, Eric and Greg discuss topics including metabolic adaptation, energy compensation, and a long list of factors that may lead us to overestimate energy expenditure or underestimate energy intake. The discussion yields several practical, evidence-based tips for overcoming challenges and breaking through plateaus when pursuing a weight loss goal. SUPPORT THE PODCASTJoin the Research Spotlight newsletter: Get a two-minute breakdown of one recent study every Wednesday. Our newsletter is the easiest way to stay up to date with the latest exercise and nutrition science.MacroFactorIf you want to learn more about our MacroFactor diet app, check it out here.To join in on the MacroFactor conversation, check out our Facebook group and subreddit.MASS Research Review Subscribe to the MASS Research Review to get concise and applicable breakdowns of the latest strength, physique, and nutrition research – delivered monthly.CoachingGet personalized training and nutrition plans from our expert coaches: Learn more hereSponsorsBulkSupplements: Next time you stock up on supplements from BulkSupplements.com, be sure to use the promo code “SBSPOD” (all caps) to get 5% off your entire order.Sports Nutrition Association: Learn more or become a member of SNA. The Sports Nutrition Association is dedicated to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Sports Nutrition Profession, and they offer a unique pathway to robust insurance coverage for your sports nutrition business. TIME STAMPSIntro/Announcements (0:00)Road to the Stage / Road to Athens (2:27)Feats of Strength (8:14)https://www.reddit.com/r/powerlifting/comments/t2ugyj/jimmy_kolb_benches_1302_lbs590_kg/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8BaujIRRZYCoach’s Corner: Troubleshooting weight loss plateaus (24:47)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20935667/https://www.strongerbyscience.com/metabolic-adaptation/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34385400/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34453886/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34816627/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34334719/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34977570/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29289613/The general approach (28:39)Issues with “tough love” in coaching (31:19)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20980707/How to conduct an “energy audit” (38:42)Drawing conclusions and planning solutions (54:35)To Play Us Out: Unbelievable 40-yard dash times at the 2022 NFL combine (1:04:48)https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-scouting-combine-2022-tracker-measurements-top-individual-performances-from-nfl-draft-prospects/