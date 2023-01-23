In each episode, Greg and Lyndsey from Stronger By Science delve into exercise and nutrition research, health and fitness trends, and listener questions. Throug...
Vibration plates, lifting during pregnancy, and a new era for the SBS podcast
The Stronger By Science podcast is back, and it's the start of a new era for the show! We've got a new hosting line-up, new segments, new cover art, new music, and new way for you to get your questions answered. But a lot remains unchanged: We're still aiming to break down the latest health and fitness research and trends in a way that's easily understandable and fun to listen to. Going forward, we'll be releasing new episodes every two weeks on Wednesdays. In this episode, Greg and Lyndsey delve into the history and science behind vibration plates. Are there legitimate, scientific purposes for this trendy piece of equipment, or is it just a total scam? Then, they discuss a new study that investigated the impact of heavy resistance training on pregnancy and postpartum health outcomes. That discussion leads to a larger conversation about how exercise guidelines evolve.Want to get your question answered on a future episode of the podcast? Record a voice memo on your phone and email it to [email protected] TIME STAMPSIntroduction of a new era for the podcast (0:00)Lyndsey introduction (8:52)Vibration plates (13:06)Lifting during pregnancy: (1:06:40) Download it today on the App Store or Google Play.Work with a Stronger By Science coach: Get personalized training and nutrition plans and ongoing support from one of our expert coaches.RECOMMENDED PRODUCTSMASS Research Review: Subscribe to the MASS Research Review to get concise and applicable breakdowns of the latest strength, physique, and nutrition research – delivered monthly.BulkSupplements: Next time you stock up on supplements, be sure to use the promo code “SBSPOD” (all caps) to get 5% off your entire order. SOURCES AND LINKSVibration platesVibration plate articles:The main inspiration for this segment was Beth Skwarecki’s Lifehacker article – TikTok Myth of the Week: Vibration PlatesThe history of vibration therapyThe Historical Evolution of the Therapeutic Application of Whole Body Vibrations: Any Lessons to be Learned? | Austin Sports MedicineDr. John Kellogg Invented Cereal. Some of His Other Wellness Ideas Were Much Weirder | HISTORYBelt VibratorWhole-body-vibration meta-analyses: Fat loss metasEffects of Whole-Body Vibration Training on Body Composition, Cardiometabolic Risk, and Strength in the Population Who Are Overweight and Obese: A Systematic Review With Meta-analysis - ScienceDirectDoes whole body vibration therapy assist in reducing fat mass or treating obesity in healthy overweight and obese adults? A systematic review and meta-analysesThe effects of whole body vibration therapy on reducing fat mass in the adult general population: A systematic review and meta-analyses - PMCWhole-body-vibration meta-analyses: OthersLong-Term Effects of Whole-Body Vibration on Human Gait: A Systematic Review and Meta-AnalysisLong-Term Effect of Whole Body Vibration Training on Jump HeightEffectiveness of whole-body vibration on bone mineral density in postmenopausal women: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trialsSystematic review and meta-analyses on the effects of whole-body vibration on bone health - ScienceDirectWhole-Body Vibration and Blood Flow and Muscle Oxygenation: A Meta-Analysis - PMCThe effects of whole-body vibration on muscle strength and power: a meta-analysisThe effect of whole body vibration on balance, mobility and falls in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis - ScienceDirectThe effect of whole-body vibration on lower extremity function in children with cerebral palsy: A meta-analysis | PLOS ONEEvidence of Use of Whole-Body Vibration in Individuals with Metabolic Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-AnalysisView of Effects of Whole-Body Vibration Therapy on Knee Osteoarthritis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled TrialsEffects of Whole Body Vibration on Muscle Strength and Quality of Life in Health Elderly: A Meta-AnalysisEffects of vibration therapy on muscle mass, muscle strength and physical function in older adults with sarcopenia: a systematic review and meta-analysisEffect of whole-body vibration on neuromuscular activation and explosive power of lower limb: A systematic review and meta-analysis | PLOS ONEEffects of whole-body vibration training with different frequencies on the balance ability of the older adults: a network meta-analysisLifting during pregnancy:Greg's Research Spotlight on the topic: How concerned do lifters need to be about training hard during pregnancy?Primary study reviewed: Impact of heavy resistance training on pregnancy and postpartum health outcomesACOG exercise recommendationsHistory of guidelines for physical activity during pregnancy:Physical Activity During Pregnancy - Past and Present - PMCPhysical Activity and Pregnancy: Past and Present Evidence and Future Recommendations - PMCUrinary incontinence in powerlifters: Urinary Incontinence in Competitive Women Powerlifters: A Cross-Sectional Survey - PMC
7/5/2023
2:22:19
Fireside Chat with Greg Nuckols and Lyndsey Nuckols
Fireside chats are a collection of conversational, off-topic episodes hosted by Greg Nuckols. In this Fireside Chat, Greg sits down with a special guest: his business partner and wife Lyndsey Nuckols. They discuss who's a better cook, their most underwhelming talents, trolley problems, their recent foray into reality TV, and their experiences transitioning into tech product people.Raccoon video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfbb4yRBH64
4/24/2023
1:08:09
Weight Loss Plateaus, Tough Love, and Energy Audits (Replay of Episode 77)
While we continue preparing to get our next season up and running, we're replaying Episode 77, which is all about troubleshooting weight loss plateaus.In this episode from the SBSPOD archive, Eric and Greg discuss topics including metabolic adaptation, energy compensation, and a long list of factors that may lead us to overestimate energy expenditure or underestimate energy intake. The discussion yields several practical, evidence-based tips for overcoming challenges and breaking through plateaus when pursuing a weight loss goal. TIME STAMPSIntro/Announcements (0:00)Road to the Stage / Road to Athens (2:27)Feats of Strength (8:14)https://www.reddit.com/r/powerlifting/comments/t2ugyj/jimmy_kolb_benches_1302_lbs590_kg/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8BaujIRRZYCoach's Corner: Troubleshooting weight loss plateaus (24:47)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20935667/https://www.strongerbyscience.com/metabolic-adaptation/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34385400/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34453886/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34816627/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34334719/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34977570/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29289613/The general approach (28:39)Issues with "tough love" in coaching (31:19)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20980707/How to conduct an "energy audit" (38:42)Drawing conclusions and planning solutions (54:35)To Play Us Out: Unbelievable 40-yard dash times at the 2022 NFL combine (1:04:48)https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-scouting-combine-2022-tracker-measurements-top-individual-performances-from-nfl-draft-prospects/
3/13/2023
1:14:00
Sleep, Health, and Fitness
In today's episode, Eric Trexler discusses the relationships between sleep, health, and fitness. First, he discusses how sleep impairments can negatively impact health-related outcomes and impede progress toward a variety of fitness-related goals. After that, he describes a number of practical strategies to get better sleep and to mitigate the negative impacts of insufficient sleep. TIME STAMPSIntro/Announcements (0:00)Issues that arise from insufficient sleep quality and/or quantity (1:58)Impact on health (circadian biology; research in shift workers) (2:17)https://www.strongerbyscience.com/chrononutrition/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31132107/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32895261/Impact on training quality (17:29)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29944513/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35708888/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31288293/Impact on appetite (21:16)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25012962/Impact on body composition (25:04)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32141273/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20921542/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33400856/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32078168/Strategies to minimize the impact of insufficient sleep (31:03)Caffeine (32:23)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33388079/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24235903/Napping (40:14)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31491444/Caffeinated napping (41:54)https://www.strongerbyscience.com/research-spotlight-caffeine-naps/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33571957/Modifications to your training program (46:47)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33298711/Sleep hygiene (54:43)Light/dark cycles, sleep/wake cycle consistency (1:03:07)Other notable elements of good sleep hygiene (1:13:31)Supplements for sleep (1:17:56)Summary (1:26:18)
1/30/2023
1:31:59
Hunger and Appetite Management
Whether you're trying to gain, lose, or maintain weight, strategic management of hunger and appetite can come in handy. In today's episode, Eric Trexler discusses a variety of practical strategies for managing hunger and appetite to support a more successful and enjoyable dieting experience. TIME STAMPSIntro/Announcements (0:00)Practical strategies for managing hunger (4:23)Adopt an acceptance-based approach (4:53)https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4238039/Eat slow and savor (speed, focus while eating) (16:18)https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0950329318300582https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30591684/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20351697/Titrate your amount of non-lifting exercise (21:42)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29289613/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30131457/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24355667/Reduce meal-level energy density, and make the easy swaps first (35:57)https://www.strongerbyscience.com/research-spotlight-energy-density/Opt for harder food textures (49:55)https://www.strongerbyscience.com/research-spotlight-hard-food/Minimize foods that are hyperpalatable (53:01)End the meal strategically (green tea, capsaicin) (1:02:14)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19345452/Eat enough fiber and protein (1:07:29)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21115081/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32768415/Summary of strategies (1:15:31)Strategies for bulking / weight gain (1:16:36)https://www.strongerbyscience.com/bulking/Conclusions and practical applications (1:25:28)
