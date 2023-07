Vibration plates, lifting during pregnancy, and a new era for the SBS podcast

The Stronger By Science podcast is back, and it's the start of a new era for the show! We've got a new hosting line-up, new segments, new cover art, new music, and new way for you to get your questions answered. But a lot remains unchanged: We're still aiming to break down the latest health and fitness research and trends in a way that's easily understandable and fun to listen to. Going forward, we'll be releasing new episodes every two weeks on Wednesdays. In this episode, Greg and Lyndsey delve into the history and science behind vibration plates. Are there legitimate, scientific purposes for this trendy piece of equipment, or is it just a total scam? Then, they discuss a new study that investigated the impact of heavy resistance training on pregnancy and postpartum health outcomes. That discussion leads to a larger conversation about how exercise guidelines evolve.Want to get your question answered on a future episode of the podcast? TIME STAMPSIntroduction of a new era for the podcast (0:00)Lyndsey introduction (8:52)Vibration plates (13:06)Lifting during pregnancy: (1:06:40) SOURCES AND LINKSVibration platesVibration plate articles:The main inspiration for this segment was Beth Skwarecki's Lifehacker article – TikTok Myth of the Week: Vibration PlatesThe history of vibration therapyThe Historical Evolution of the Therapeutic Application of Whole Body Vibrations: Any Lessons to be Learned? | Austin Sports MedicineDr. John Kellogg Invented Cereal. Some of His Other Wellness Ideas Were Much Weirder | HISTORYBelt VibratorWhole-body-vibration meta-analyses: Fat loss metasEffects of Whole-Body Vibration Training on Body Composition, Cardiometabolic Risk, and Strength in the Population Who Are Overweight and Obese: A Systematic Review With Meta-analysis - ScienceDirectDoes whole body vibration therapy assist in reducing fat mass or treating obesity in healthy overweight and obese adults? A systematic review and meta-analysesThe effects of whole body vibration therapy on reducing fat mass in the adult general population: A systematic review and meta-analyses - PMCWhole-body-vibration meta-analyses: OthersLong-Term Effects of Whole-Body Vibration on Human Gait: A Systematic Review and Meta-AnalysisLong-Term Effect of Whole Body Vibration Training on Jump HeightEffectiveness of whole-body vibration on bone mineral density in postmenopausal women: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trialsSystematic review and meta-analyses on the effects of whole-body vibration on bone health - ScienceDirectWhole-Body Vibration and Blood Flow and Muscle Oxygenation: A Meta-Analysis - PMCThe effects of whole-body vibration on muscle strength and power: a meta-analysisThe effect of whole body vibration on balance, mobility and falls in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis - ScienceDirectThe effect of whole-body vibration on lower extremity function in children with cerebral palsy: A meta-analysis | PLOS ONEEvidence of Use of Whole-Body Vibration in Individuals with Metabolic Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-AnalysisView of Effects of Whole-Body Vibration Therapy on Knee Osteoarthritis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled TrialsEffects of Whole Body Vibration on Muscle Strength and Quality of Life in Health Elderly: A Meta-AnalysisEffects of vibration therapy on muscle mass, muscle strength and physical function in older adults with sarcopenia: a systematic review and meta-analysisEffect of whole-body vibration on neuromuscular activation and explosive power of lower limb: A systematic review and meta-analysis | PLOS ONEEffects of whole-body vibration training with different frequencies on the balance ability of the older adults: a network meta-analysisLifting during pregnancy:Greg's Research Spotlight on the topic: How concerned do lifters need to be about training hard during pregnancy?Primary study reviewed: Impact of heavy resistance training on pregnancy and postpartum health outcomesACOG exercise recommendationsHistory of guidelines for physical activity during pregnancy:Physical Activity During Pregnancy - Past and Present - PMCPhysical Activity and Pregnancy: Past and Present Evidence and Future Recommendations - PMCUrinary incontinence in powerlifters: Urinary Incontinence in Competitive Women Powerlifters: A Cross-Sectional Survey - PMC