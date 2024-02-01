The Storytellers with Andrew Erwin

On today’s episode, Andrew is joined by director and writer Dallas Jenkins. He is best known for creating the smash hit series, The Chosen, following the life of Jesus and his disciples. Tune in for this exclusive conversation about his and Kingdom Story Company’s upcoming Christmas movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, in theaters everywhere on November 8th! Watch The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, in Theaters November 8th. Tickets Available at tickets.bestchristmaspageantever.movie To connect with Andrew, follow him on Instagram @andrewerwinofficial. To connect with Dallas Jenkins, follow him on Instagram @Dallas.Jenkins. Make sure you never miss an episode by following us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @kingdomstorycompany. Join the conversation as a Kingdom Story Company Insider at kingdomstorycompany.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On today's episode, Andrew is joined by figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, Scott Hamilton. Hamilton was a skating commentator for CBS television for many years, beginning in 1985. He has also worked for NBC television. In 2006 he was the host of the FOX television program Skating with Celebrities. He currently serves on the board of directors for Special Olympics International.

On today's episode, Andrew is joined by American lawyer, speaker, and author of the New York Times best-selling books Love Does and Everybody, Always, Bob Goff. Goff currently works with Love Does, formerly known as Restore International, a non-profit organization he founded.

On today's episode, Andrew is joined by Mexican Filmmaker, Alejandro Gomez Monteverde, known for the surprise mega-hit Sound of Freedom and the 2024 film, Cabrini. Alejandro gives insight into his journey as a filmmaker and the events that shaped him into the director he is today - including the story behind Sound of Freedom's creation and ultimate success.

On today's special episode, Andrew is joined by his friends and fellow storytellers, Bart Millard of MercyMe, and filmmaker Brent McCorkle, co-director of Jesus Revolution. The trio discuss working together on the next big project in Kingdom Story Company's history, the much anticipated sequel to the blockbuster smash hit, I Can Only Imagine.

About The Storytellers with Andrew Erwin

At Kingdom Story Company we truly believe that the right story can change your life. We invite you to experience this transformative power with us through conversations with our friends - where the art of storytelling intersects with faith, hope, and redemption. Award-winning filmmaker Andrew Erwin has found his calling in crafting stories of the underdogs and rebels, the broken and the redeemed. As the director of films like ”I Can Only Imagine", "American Underdog", and "I Still Believe”, and a producer of “Jesus Revolution”, he knows a thing or two about the impact a story can have. In each episode, Andrew delves into the heart of storytelling with fellow artists, exploring its transformative power through the lens of faith. From directors to actors, writers to musicians, and thought leaders to cultural icons, "The Storytellers" illuminates the divine spark that ignites creativity and shapes narratives that resonate with the soul. Through these candid discussions, you will gain insight into the challenges, triumphs, and profound moments of struggle and inspiration that guide these storytellers on their creative journeys. Join Andrew and some of his closest friends as they guide you into the process of discovering the story you have to tell and reveal how they found theirs.