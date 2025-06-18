Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. Department of Human Services

Send us a textHost Corrie Woods interviews attorney, professor, and Executive Director of the Women's Law Project Susan Frietsche to discuss Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. Department of Human Services, which, among many constitutional holdings, overruled an earlier determination that a ban on abortion funding for Medicaid recipients did not violate Pennsylvania constitutional rights and set the stage for a recognition of reproductive rights as fundamental rights under the Commonwealth's charter. Show Notes:You can find Justice Christine Donohue's excellent, 219-page majority opinion, Justice David Wecht's 71-page concurring opinion, and all of the other Justices' opinions on SCOPABlog's January 2024 Docket Review.You can learn more about where the case has gone at the Women's Law Project's website.You can learn more about and support the Women's Law Project at its website.Read more about Allegheny Reproductive Health Ctr. and all of SCOPA's cases on SCOPAblog.And thanks as always to our producers, Ashley Woods and Jaron Drake, for their hard work in making this episode a reality.