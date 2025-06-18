Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. Department of Human Services
Host Corrie Woods interviews attorney, professor, and Executive Director of the Women's Law Project Susan Frietsche to discuss Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. Department of Human Services, which, among many constitutional holdings, overruled an earlier determination that a ban on abortion funding for Medicaid recipients did not violate Pennsylvania constitutional rights and set the stage for a recognition of reproductive rights as fundamental rights under the Commonwealth's charter. Show Notes:You can find Justice Christine Donohue's excellent, 219-page majority opinion, Justice David Wecht's 71-page concurring opinion, and all of the other Justices' opinions on SCOPABlog's January 2024 Docket Review.You can learn more about where the case has gone at the Women's Law Project's website.You can learn more about and support the Women's Law Project at its website.Read more about Allegheny Reproductive Health Ctr. and all of SCOPA's cases on SCOPAblog.And thanks as always to our producers, Ashley Woods and Jaron Drake, for their hard work in making this episode a reality.
1:22:24
Commonwealth v. Bradley
Host Corrie Woods interviews fellow appellate attorney Michael Wiseman of Wiseman & Schwartz to discuss Commonwealth v. Bradley, holding that petitioners pursuant to the Post Conviction Relief Act may assert claims of ineffective assistance of post-conviction counsel at the earliest available opportunity, including on direct appeal. Show Notes:Justice Todd's Majority OpinionJustice Dougherty's Concurring OpinionJustice Wecht's Concurring OpinionJustice Mundy's Dissenting OpinionShinn v. Ramirez summaryMartinez v. Ryan Opinion AnalysisRead more about Bradley and all of SCOPA's cases on SCOPAblog.
31:51
2021 Year in Review
In this Season 1 finale episode, fellow appellate attorney and former judicial clerk Jill Lipman Beck of Blank Rome joins host Corrie Woods to discuss the most impactful Supreme Court of Pennsylvania cases and issues of 2021.
1:11:46
In Re: Amazon.com, Inc., Fulfillment Center Fair Labor Standards Act and Wage and Hour Litigation
Host Corrie Woods interviews fellow appellate attorney Pete Winebrake of Winebrake & Santillo to discuss In Re: Amazon.com, Inc., Fulfillment Center Fair Labor Standards Act and Wage and Hour Litigation (In Re: Amazon) in which SCOPA held that an employee's time spent on an employer's premises awaiting mandatory security screening constitutes time "worked" for purposes of Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act, and that the maxim de minimum non curat lex, or, the law does not care for trivialities, does not apply to time worked for purposes of that Act. Show Notes:Justice Todd's Majority OpinionJustice Saylor's Dissenting Opinion Justice Mundy's Dissenting OpinionIntegrity Staffing Solutions, Inc. v. BuskIn Re: Amazon Summary and ReportRead more about In Re: Amazon and all of SCOPA's cases on SCOPAblog.
52:16
Commonwealth v. Shaw
Host Corrie Woods interviews fellow appellate attorney Teri B. Himebaugh to discuss Commonwealth v. Shaw, in which SCOPA held that petitioners pursuant to the PCRA may assert claims of ineffective assistance of their appellate counsel for the first time on appeal.Show Notes:Chief Justice Saylor's OpinionJustice Mundy's Dissenting OpinionThe Police Transparency ProjectPart 2 of The Philadelphia Inquirer's special report series, Losing ConvictionSiphonaptera poemRead more about Commonwealth v. Shaw and all of SCOPA's cases on SCOPAblog.
