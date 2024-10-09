During this week's edition of the Sportsmen's Voice Roundup, Fred covers some HUGE breaking news regarding some key conservation bills in Congress, talks challenges faced by state wildlife management authorities, and dives deep into the importance of venison donation programs, and the role of sportsmen and women in conservation efforts around the nation.
Takeaways
A New State Legislative Session Underway: It’s that time of year, with state legislative sessions under way and with them new bills to watch being introduced that may impact conservation funding and the sporting lifestyle. Get the update on what’s on the horizon in your state from Fred!
Free Licenses In Mississippi: A proposal for free licensing, which can sound great at first glance, could threaten funding for wildlife management and important sportsmen’s initiatives.
Big Changes In Washington: Governance changes in Washington could affect public input in wildlife management, highlighting the need for bipartisan support for wildlife management initiatives.
Venison Donation Drives: Venison donation programs are vital for community support of hunting and wildlife management, but inflation is impacting the sustainability of venison donation programs.
Episode 38 - Recorded LIVE from the Traditions booth at SHOT Show
Fred is working the floor at SHOT Show and sits down with CSF partners at Traditions. Tom and Allison Hall, talk about all things muzzleloading, the new firestick technology, and new products like Traditions’ own NitroBolt – the first Firestick-capable bolt action muzzleloader which was test fired at Industry Day at the Show.
Key Takeaways:
Check Out Traditions’ NitroFire: This award winning firearm teamed up with Hodgdon Powder and Federal’s new Firestick technology to increase muzzleloader reliability, safety and accuracy
New Technology Makes Muzzleloading Accessible: This revolutionary new technology stands to welcome back hunters (and their hunter dollars spent on more gear, additional tags, and more days afield) to muzzleloading by providing a reliable, safe and accurate platform.
TSV Roundup Week of January 20th, 2025 LIVE From SHOT Show
Fred is joined LIVE from SHOT Show 2025 by Taylor Schmitz, Director, Federal Relations. They discuss Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus members getting to work on new legislation in 2025, CSF’s new year end report (available now), 3 CSF priorities set to receive vote on the House floor, efforts to maintain recreational shooting on 1.3 million acres of public land, and so much more!
Takeaways
Caucus Members Getting To Work: A tremendous week for sportsmen in DC saw the introduction of the Hearing Protection Act, the Sporting Firearms Access Act, maintaining recreational shooting access at Bear’s Ears Monument, and more!
The Fix Our Forests Act And Fire Management: The Fix Our Forest Act aims to improve forest health by putting tools in the hands of land managers to maintain great habitat free of destructive wildfires.
CSF’s Year End Report is now available here for your review: https://online.fliphtml5.com/ainum/hchh/#p=1
TSV Roundup Week of January 13th, 2025
Fred is joined by our first Roundup guest of 2025, CSF Forest Policy Director John Culclasure, to discuss significant changes in forest policy with the incoming administration and new Congress, particularly the withdrawal of the National Old Growth Amendment by the US Forest Service. They explore the implications of this decision, the ongoing debate between active management and preservation of forests, and the urgent need for effective forest management in light of increasing wildfires. Fred then covers all that’s fit to print about sporting news across the Nation - including grizzly bear delisting efforts, revisiting the SHARKED Act, air rifles and more!
Takeaways
Grizzly Delisting: It’s critical to follow the science and delist recovered animals in order to maintain the integrity of the Endangered Species Act and not dilute funding and efforts towards species that do need our help.
The SHARKED Act: CSF continues to support key legislation like the SHARKED Act which would establish a task force to work with fisheries management groups to address the problems posed by increased shark depredation
Episode 37 - What To Expect In The New Year For Sportsmen - CSF’s Policy Forecast 2025
New year, new problems? Or new opportunities to win for conservation? In this episode, Fred Bird and Brent Miller discuss CSF’s exclusive forecast for what to expect for sporting legislation in 2025 - including new legislative challenges and opportunities for the sportsmen's community, the importance of state-level wildlife management, and the impact of new leadership within CSF’s own board. Brent emphasizes the need for proactive strategies to advance pro-hunting and fishing policies, including the establishment of Wildlife Councils for Public Education and the integration of hunter education into schools. They also address the importance of retaining young hunters through College Student Licenses, and much more!
Key Takeaways:
New Year, New Challenge: The new year brings new legislative challenges and opportunities. New board leadership is energizing the sportsmen's community.
CSF’s Crushing It: The organization saw a record state legislator membership in 2024 and held a record-setting Annual NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit. Introduced anti-sportsmen bills are on the rise, but pro-sportsmen bills are still passing in far greater numbers, thanks to CSF’s bipartisan, bicameral caucus leadership.
Retaining Hunters Is A Strategic Play: Integrating hunter education into schools can foster interest in outdoor activities. Meanwhile, college student licenses can help retain young hunters who have shown an interest in the outdoor sports.
Congressional Sportsmen Foundation presents the Sportsmen's Voice podcast with your host, CSF's Fred Bird. CSF exists to inform, influence and defend policies that protect and promote our outdoor traditions. Listen in as Fred delivers the most important news and explores the most pressing topics in the hunting, fishing, gun rights and outdoor heritage spaces.