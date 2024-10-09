Episode 37 - What To Expect In The New Year For Sportsmen - CSF’s Policy Forecast 2025

New year, new problems? Or new opportunities to win for conservation? In this episode, Fred Bird and Brent Miller discuss CSF's exclusive forecast for what to expect for sporting legislation in 2025 - including new legislative challenges and opportunities for the sportsmen's community, the importance of state-level wildlife management, and the impact of new leadership within CSF's own board. Brent emphasizes the need for proactive strategies to advance pro-hunting and fishing policies, including the establishment of Wildlife Councils for Public Education and the integration of hunter education into schools. They also address the importance of retaining young hunters through College Student Licenses, and much more! Key Takeaways: New Year, New Challenge: The new year brings new legislative challenges and opportunities. New board leadership is energizing the sportsmen's community. CSF's Crushing It: The organization saw a record state legislator membership in 2024 and held a record-setting Annual NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit. Introduced anti-sportsmen bills are on the rise, but pro-sportsmen bills are still passing in far greater numbers, thanks to CSF's bipartisan, bicameral caucus leadership. Retaining Hunters Is A Strategic Play: Integrating hunter education into schools can foster interest in outdoor activities. Meanwhile, college student licenses can help retain young hunters who have shown an interest in the outdoor sports.