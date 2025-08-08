Are we loving mezcal to death? That’s just one of the questions Tim McKirdy set out to answer when he began working on a mezcal docuseries for his ongoing podcast Cocktail College. Airing now after two years in the making, Tim sits down with Greg and Sother to discuss his trip to Oaxaca, what he learned about agave farming and distilling, a possible espadin conspiracy, and the challenges of converting such an in-depth story into a three-part podcast.Plus, Tales of the Cocktail 2025 is in the history books! Greg and Sother talk highs, lows, regrets, and where Greg wound up crashing the whole time he was there.Follow Steve at @mightyschneidyFollow Sip & Guzzle at @sipandguzzlenycLINKSListener SurveyCocktail College’s Mezcal SeriesGreg’s Brewery Article for VinepairTim’s email to RSVP for Vinepair After Hours: [email protected]
