Aguardiente Al Dente

Is the world ready for a mesquite-smoked Aguardiente? John Campbell sure seems to think so, which is why he’s bringing his Warbringer Aguardiente to a face near you! John sits down with the band to discuss his time as a distiller for Laphroaig, building a mesquite-smoked whiskey for Sespe Creek Distillers, and why they even called it that in the first place.PLUS, Ice Week is coming! This month while the regular show is on break Greg, Sother and Damon are bringing on special guests just for their regulars for a deep dive into all things Ice. Proceeds go to support our favorite type of ice, abolished.Follow Warbringer on Instagram at @warbringerwhiskeyLINKSBecome a Regular: patreon.com/BottledinBondFor resources on dealing with ICE agents in your community visit nouswithoutyou.la/ and @thenycallianceThe Speakeasy is now on YouTube! Tune in to “see” what we’re talking about at youtube.com/@Speakeasy.PodcastLove The Speakeasy but wish there was more? Check out Bottled in Bond, our new Patreon podcast exclusively for you, our best regulars! Join now for sponsor-free listening, drink recipes from all our guests, and free kits every month from our friends at Shaker & Spoon. Higher proof and aged to perfection, check it out now at patreon.com/BottledinBondCheck out Quiote Imports at quioteimports.com and use promo code “Speakeasy” to get free shipping at checkout.Don’t forget to click SUBSCRIBE and RATE the show if you can. 🔥🔥Join us each week as industry leaders, Damon Boelte and Sother Teague, sit down with a wide range of hospitality and spirits experts from around the world to discuss everything that impacts our business. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM:Damon Boelte @DamonBoelteSother Teague @CreativeDrunkGreg Benson @100ProofGregSpeakeasy Podcast @SpeakeasyPodcastFOLLOW US ON TWITTER:Sother Teague @CreativeDrunkSpeakeasyRadio @SpeakeasyRadioHeritage Radio Network is a listener supported nonprofit podcast network. Support The Speakeasy by becoming a member!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.