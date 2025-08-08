Powered by RND
  • Aguardiente Al Dente
    Is the world ready for a mesquite-smoked Aguardiente? John Campbell sure seems to think so, which is why he's bringing his Warbringer Aguardiente to a face near you! John sits down with the band to discuss his time as a distiller for Laphroaig, building a mesquite-smoked whiskey for Sespe Creek Distillers, and why they even called it that in the first place.PLUS, Ice Week is coming! This month while the regular show is on break Greg, Sother and Damon are bringing on special guests just for their regulars for a deep dive into all things Ice.
    56:43
  • Mezcocktail Mezcollege
    Are we loving mezcal to death? That's just one of the questions Tim McKirdy set out to answer when he began working on a mezcal docuseries for his ongoing podcast Cocktail College. Airing now after two years in the making, Tim sits down with Greg and Sother to discuss his trip to Oaxaca, what he learned about agave farming and distilling, a possible espadin conspiracy, and the challenges of converting such an in-depth story into a three-part podcast.Plus, Tales of the Cocktail 2025 is in the history books! Greg and Sother talk highs, lows, regrets, and where Greg wound up crashing the whole time he was there.
    1:02:14
  • Boomerang! with Amir Babayoff
    In our final Boomerang! from Tales of the Cocktail Greg and Phil sit down with Amir Babayoff, beverage director at Ophelia in NYC. The conversation takes a number of twists and turns around well-crafted martinis about the creative process, the chaos that is New Orleans in July and how this whole crossover series with the Philip Duff show might just come back next year.
    35:38
  • Boomerang! with Sahil Bari of Australian Bitters Co.
    Live from Tales of the Cocktail 2025 Greg and Phil sit down with Sahil Bari of Australian Bitters Co. Together they discuss the creation of a bitters company, how their ingredients are different and what it's like to build a company around botanicals from a specific - and specifically weird - continent.
    17:11
  • Boomerang! with the Authors of The Rum Never Sets
    In a second live poolcast from Tales of the Cocktail Greg and Phil return to talk to Alexandre Gabriel and Matt Pietrek about their new book "The Rum Never Sets - 300 Years of Royal Navy & London Dock Rum," and the rum spinoff it inspired. They discuss common misconceptions about navy strength rum, how the British navy came to be rum's biggest consumer, and what a former programmer is doing researching rum in the first place.
    52:58

Hosts Damon Boelte, Sother Teague, and Greg Benson sit down to talk cocktails, spirits, wine, beer, tea, coffee, and all the other exciting liquids in the universe. With each episode, learn from some of the world’s experts in mixology, bar history, distillation, and brewing. Bringing on guests ranging from bartenders and brewers, alchemists and ambassadors, roasters and regulars, and every expert and enthusiast in between, The Speakeasy introduces listeners to all the unique ways we enjoy imbibing today.
