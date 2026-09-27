THE SOVEREIGN SOUL Show: Cutting Edge Topics, Guests & Awakened Truth Bombs with lotsa Love, Levity ’n Liberty.

After surviving five years inside a satanic ritual-abuse trafficking network as a young child, Lynne Scott Haggerman shares the encounters with Jesus and angels that shaped her life, the message she says God gave her as a command to “Heal My People,” and the unshakable truth she shares with Brad that God’s children are not for sale. . Now a leading LifeWave distributor donating X₂O systems and X39 wellness patches to organizations helping rescued children heal, Lynne joins Brad Wozny for a powerful conversation about faith, restoration, and the sacred responsibility before us now...to stand for the innocent, restore what darkness tried to destroy, and help ensure every rescued child knows they were never forgotten by God...that there is hope, healing, and an incredible life still waiting to be lived. . 🏆 SEAL Tech • Worn by RFK Jr., Pro Athletes & Warrior Grannies in 80 Countries🏆 See the Proof, Patents & Videos of the natural X39 Patch for More Energy, Better Sleep & Reverse Aging 👉 http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha 📲 Toll Free (800) 343-9504 . 💥LifeWave X₂O™ Light-Infused Water with 20 Patents & 6 Layers of Light is now available for purchase by customers in the USA for as little as $7/day💥 Delivers results in seconds (per every clinical study) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/X20 (Full Support + 💯% money-back guarantee) . Follow Lynne's show https://rumble.com/c/TheLynneScottHaggermanShow Lynne's work to help protect children, visit http://QGrit.org . 💎 Next-Level Natural Wellness💎 X39 + Cellergize AM won 2025’s BIOTECH Award for “Stem Cell Innovation of the Year” “By Day 2 with X39, I was running up stairs for the first time since the 20th Century.” 🇨🇦 Norman Traversy, Firefighter Hero of the Year 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Pack (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com . ⚡ FEATURED TONIGHT: X39, X49 + Cellergize ⚡ The future of frequency wellness has arrived. 👉 START HERE: Claim X39/X49 at 30% OFF http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . 🌟 Real People. Real Results. Real Fast.🌟 . “If I was still in, I’d issue these [X39] patches to every man & woman under my Command.” 🇺🇸COL. Chuck Sellers (ret.), Deputy Commander, DELTA FORCE . “My decades of [excruciating discomfort] were gone in a few days.” ~ Sgt Jim T, USMC (R), Vietnam Vet . “My 23 years of [excruciating discomfort] was gone.” ~ Katy B, Reiki Master / Shaman . ⏬In the USA, Buy with your HSA!⏬ Wear your wellness daily → X39 & X49 Supports increased energy, supports rapid healing, total body regeneration & recovery…naturally Order 👉 http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . ⚠️ Early movers always win. . “From using a walker to doing yard work in 3 days [Thanks to X39, X49 & SP6!]!” ~ Kris H, retired K9 Officer . 🌍 JOIN TEAM BUDDHA: A Global Sovereign Wellness Movement A worldwide tribe of awakened souls sharing affordable, natural regeneration tech. 👉 Join the Mission (Training + Support Included) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/partner (M–F phone/chat/Zoom/email support + 💯% money-back guarantee) . ✅LifeWave X₂O™ uses patented light-infusion technology, dual-stage filtration, removes microplastics, then adds hydrogen enrichment to transform everyday water into Light-Infused Water™ with 6 layers of light . The US Patent and Trademark Office had to create a brand new division just to review then issue its 20 patents & study then validate the 2 brand new Earth elements used in the X₂O™ Light-Infused Water technology. . 🔥The Buy Now, Pay Later plan from PayPal for X₂O™ water technology with 6 Layers of Light purchase option allows customers to spread their investment over 3-, 6-, 12-, or 24-month payment plans, making ownership more accessible. . 👉Order with $7/day plan http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/X20 (100% Guarantee, choose PayPal at checkout👍) . ✅89+ Clinical Case Studies. 250+ Patents✅ 🏆 Developed for SEALs • Worn by RFK Jr. & Warrior Grannies in 80+ Countries Natural, non-invasive bio-photonic wellness patches are helping people reclaim energy, vitality, great sleep and upgrade their performance worldwide. Olympians are smashing records, medical doctors are taking notice, and the results continue to turn heads globally… 👉 View the Proof, Patents & Videos http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha . ⚠️ ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY Legal (not lawful, of course 🥱) declares nothing here counts as medical, financial, legal, levitation or mermaid-summoning advice (especially the mermaids, it's tragic. Ask Brad). Hard pass (and long story). . For the few remaining mask-tard micro-penis normies rage-scrolling comments: NCSWIC, buckos. Nuremberg's great again. God Wins.

On the campaign trail, President Trump promised to declassify the 9/11 files; on September 11, 2001, he told New York television the World Trade Center was an “unbelievably powerful” structure and said he could not imagine an aircraft alone penetrating its exterior steel, even questioning whether additional explosions had occurred. Twenty-five years later, Brad Wozny revisits the lives lost, the heroism he witnessed at Ground Zero, his extraordinary journey 18 stories beneath the Pentagon, the Patriot Act and War on Terror that followed, and the unanswered questions still driving Americans to demand full disclosure, truth and justice...on a day Brad also marks as Christ’s birthday. . 👉 http://www.BuddhaLovesGold.com 🔥The Golden Age is upon us with physical silver & gold being gobbled up by the tons as most retailers report they're sold out. Sovereign Souls with $50,000 or more in an IRA or 401K could claim an Instant Match up to 10% of Silver or Gold on all qualified orders through our Goldco partner, America’s leading precious metals company (USA only): 👉 http://www.BuddhaLovesGold.com . "Wise people see trouble coming and get out of its way, but fools go straight to the trouble and suffer for it." ~ Proverbs 27:12 . ⚡️Sovereign Souls get a Free Call with GoldCo exclusively! 📞 Dial toll free 1-855-560-7948 8,000+ 5-Star Reviews • #1 Customer Service (MONEY, 2024) . 💎 Next-Level Natural Wellness💎 X39 + Cellergize AM won 2025’s BIOTECH Award for “STEM CELL Innovation of the Year” 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Bundle (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . “If I was still in, I’d issue these [X39] patches to every man & woman under my Command.” 🇺🇸COL. Chuck Sellers (Ret.), Deputy Commander, DELTA FORCE . “By Day 2 with X39, I was running up stairs for the first time since the 20th Century.” 🇨🇦 Norman Traversy, Firefighter Hero of the Year . 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Bundle (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo Trusted by Warrior Grannies in 80 Countries, RFK Jr., Mike Tyson, DELTA Operators & Navy SEALs. . "When you have your Health, you have 1,000 wishes in life...when you don't have your health, you only have one..." ~President John F. Kennedy . 🧬 ROOT TRINITY PACK Clinically proven daily wellness support helps detox CV19 bioweapons, chem-trail toxins, heavy metals, graphene oxide & parasitic load. Autism/ADHD support • Pineal decalcification • Cellular cleanup 👉 Worldwide orders (100% 60-day guarantee) http://www.GetROOTNow.com/wellness . Use code RPS to save $15/month . 💪 CRUSH & SCULPT FITNESS Natural insulin regulation • Brown-to-white fat conversion 👉 http://www.GetROOTNow.com/fitness . ‼️Bees now on Endangered Species List...No Bees. No Food. No Future. Quantum Tech which works 👉 https://4rbees.com//discount/soul . 🌍 JOIN TEAM BUDDHA A global sovereign wellness movement built on community, and healing the world. Actual science, natural solutions. 👉 http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/partner . 📲 FOLLOW THE SOVEREIGN SOUL SHOW X: https://x.com/theblingdbuddha Telegram: https://t.me/TheSovereignSoul Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheSovereignSOUL Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@TheSovereignSoul YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSOVEREIGNSOULShow . 🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sovereign-soul-show-cutting-edge-topics-guests Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/SOVEREIGN-SOUL-Show-Awakened-Liberty/dp/B0B1RPJ1FP iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-the-sovereign-soul-show-cu-97180445/ Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/the-sovereign-soul-show0 . ⚠️ ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY Legal (not lawful, of course 🥱) wants you to know nothing shared here is medical, financial, legal, or mermaid-summoning advice (seriously, don’t ask Brad about the mermaids... dark chapter). For the micro-penis’d masktard normies rage-scrolling in the comments, NCSWIC. . We are the Shall Not Be InFringed majority of awakened, sovereign souls. God Wins. Save The Children.

See Proof, Patents & Videos of X39 for More Energy, Better Sleep & Reverse Aging 👉 http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha 📲 Toll Free (800) 343-9504 . 👉 Join the Mission with Brad & Connie http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/partner (M–F phone/chat/Zoom/email Training & support + 💯% money-back guarantee) . What if one of the biggest wellness waves of our lifetime is arriving at the exact moment millions are searching for greater vitality, purpose, and new ways to prosper in an uncertain economy? In this Warriors of Wellness, Brad Wozny and serial entrepreneur Connie Lucas unpack the extraordinary LifeWave story, from David Schmidt’s 250+ patents behind what Brad calls “Star Trek-like tech” already here, including award-winning X39 technology, X₂O “Genesis” Water Units, remarkable customer testimonies, and the simple “wear it and share it” business model now expanding around the world. For Spiritually Awake Sovereigns asking how to live longer, look younger, serve others, and build something meaningful of their own...could this be the wave you’ve been waiting to ride? . 🏆 SEAL Tech • Worn by RFK Jr., Pro Athletes & Warrior Grannies in 80 Countries🏆 See the Proof, Patents & Videos of the natural X39 Patch for More Energy, Better Sleep & Reverse Aging 👉 http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha 📲 Toll Free (800) 343-9504 . 💥LifeWave X₂O™ Light-Infused Water with 20 Patents & 6 Layers of Light is now available for purchase by customers in the USA for as little as $7/day💥 Delivers results in seconds (per every clinical study) http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha (Contact Us for Full Support + 💯% money-back guarantee) . 💎 Next-Level Natural Wellness💎 X39 + Cellergize AM won 2025’s BIOTECH Award for “Stem Cell Innovation of the Year” “By Day 2 with X39, I was running up stairs for the first time since the 20th Century.” 🇨🇦 Norman Traversy, Firefighter Hero of the Year 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Pack (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com . ⚡ FEATURED TONIGHT: X39, X49 + Cellergize ⚡ The future of frequency wellness has arrived. 👉 START HERE: Claim X39/X49 at 30% OFF http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . 🌟 Real People. Real Results. Real Fast.🌟 . “If I was still in, I’d issue these [X39] patches to every man & woman under my Command.” 🇺🇸COL. Chuck Sellers (ret.), Deputy Commander, DELTA FORCE . “My decades of [excruciating discomfort] were gone in a few days.” ~ Sgt Jim T, USMC (R), Vietnam Vet . “My 23 years of [excruciating discomfort] was gone.” ~ Katy B, Reiki Master / Shaman . ⏬In the USA, Buy with your HSA!⏬ Wear your wellness daily → X39 & X49 Supports increased energy, supports rapid healing, total body regeneration & recovery…naturally Order 👉 http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . ⚠️ Early movers always win. . “From using a walker to doing yard work in 3 days [Thanks to X39, X49 & SP6!]!” ~ Kris H, retired K9 Officer . 🌍 JOIN TEAM BUDDHA: A Global Sovereign Wellness Movement A worldwide tribe of awakened souls sharing affordable, natural regeneration tech. 👉 Join the Mission (Training + Support Included) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/partner (M–F phone/chat/Zoom/email support + 💯% money-back guarantee) . ✅LifeWave X₂O™ uses patented light-infusion technology, dual-stage filtration, removes microplastics, then adds hydrogen enrichment to transform everyday water into Light-Infused Water™ with 6 layers of light . The US Patent and Trademark Office had to create a brand new division just to review then issue its 20 patents & study then validate the 2 brand new Earth elements used in the X₂O™ Light-Infused Water technology. . 🔥The Buy Now, Pay Later plan from PayPal for X₂O™ water technology with 6 Layers of Light purchase option allows customers to spread their investment over 3-, 6-, 12-, or 24-month payment plans, making ownership more accessible. . 👉Order with $7/day plan http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/X20 (100% Guarantee, choose PayPal at checkout👍) . ✅89+ Clinical Case Studies. 250+ Patents✅ 🏆 Developed for SEALs • Worn by RFK Jr. & Warrior Grannies in 80+ Countries Natural, non-invasive bio-photonic wellness patches are helping people reclaim energy, vitality, great sleep and upgrade their performance worldwide. Olympians are smashing records, medical doctors are taking notice, and the results continue to turn heads globally… 👉 View the Proof, Patents & Videos http://www.LiveYounger.com/buddha . ⚠️ ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY Legal (not lawful, of course 🥱) declares nothing here counts as medical, financial, legal, levitation or mermaid-summoning advice (especially the mermaids, it's tragic. Ask Brad). Hard pass (and long story). . For the few remaining mask-tard micro-penis normies rage-scrolling comments: NCSWIC, buckos. Nuremberg's great again. God Wins.

👉 http://www.BuddhaLovesGold.com 🔥The Golden Age is upon us with physical silver & gold being gobbled up by the tons as most retailers report they're sold out. Sovereign Souls with $50,000 or more in an IRA or 401K could claim an Instant Match up to 10% of Silver or Gold on all qualified orders through our Goldco partner, America’s leading precious metals company (USA only): 👉 http://www.BuddhaLovesGold.com . "Wise people see trouble coming and get out of its way, but fools go straight to the trouble and suffer for it." ~ Proverbs 27:12 . For nearly 7 years, Sovereigns following Q’s “NOT LONG NOW” delta have watched Trump’s return, institutional purges, financial warfare, documented mass vaccine genocide, censorship, regulatory failures and a mass awakening collide with a world that suddenly looks nothing like the one we were told existed. . Now, as Presidents Trump and Xi stand together in partnership and “GO TIME” comms erupt across a brand new tokenized financial system built for near-instant settlement, Gold, Silver, XRP and other real-world assets are taking center stage..the match has been struck, the system ignited, and one question remains: are we finally approaching the moment when peace and prosperity begin washing across our world? . 👉 http://www.BuddhaLovesGold.com ⚡️Sovereign Souls get a Free Call with GoldCo exclusively! 📞 Dial toll free 1-855-560-7948 8,000+ 5-Star Reviews • #1 Customer Service (MONEY, 2024) . 💎 Next-Level Natural Wellness💎 X39 + Cellergize AM won 2025’s BIOTECH Award for “STEM CELL Innovation of the Year” 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Bundle (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo . “If I was still in, I’d issue these [X39] patches to every man & woman under my Command.” 🇺🇸COL. Chuck Sellers (Ret.), Deputy Commander, DELTA FORCE . “By Day 2 with X39, I was running up stairs for the first time since the 20th Century.” 🇨🇦 Norman Traversy, Firefighter Hero of the Year . 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Bundle (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/promo Trusted by Warrior Grannies in 80 Countries, RFK Jr., Mike Tyson, DELTA Operators & Navy SEALs. . "When you have your Health, you have 1,000 wishes in life...when you don't have your health, you only have one..." ~President John F. Kennedy . 🧬 ROOT TRINITY PACK Clinically proven daily wellness support helps detox CV19 bioweapons, chem-trail toxins, heavy metals, graphene oxide & parasitic load. Autism/ADHD support • Pineal decalcification • Cellular cleanup 👉 Worldwide orders (100% 60-day guarantee) http://www.GetROOTNow.com/wellness . Use code RPS to save $15/month . 💪 CRUSH & SCULPT FITNESS Natural insulin regulation • Brown-to-white fat conversion 👉 http://www.GetROOTNow.com/fitness . ‼️Bees now on Endangered Species List...No Bees. No Food. No Future. Quantum Tech which works 👉 https://4rbees.com//discount/soul . 🌍 JOIN TEAM BUDDHA A global sovereign wellness movement built on community, and healing the world. Actual science, natural solutions. 👉 http://www.CatchTheLifeWave.com/partner . . 📲 FOLLOW THE SOVEREIGN SOUL SHOW X: https://x.com/theblingdbuddha Telegram: https://t.me/TheSovereignSoul Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheSovereignSOUL Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@TheSovereignSoul YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSOVEREIGNSOULShow . 🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sovereign-soul-show-cutting-edge-topics-guests Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/SOVEREIGN-SOUL-Show-Awakened-Liberty/dp/B0B1RPJ1FP iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-the-sovereign-soul-show-cu-97180445/ Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/the-sovereign-soul-show0 . ⚠️ ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY Legal (not lawful, of course 🥱) wants you to know nothing shared here is medical, financial, legal, or mermaid-summoning advice (seriously, don’t ask Brad about the mermaids... dark chapter). For the micro-penis’d masktard normies rage-scrolling in the comments, NCSWIC. . We are the Shall Not Be InFringed majority of awakened, sovereign souls. God Wins. Save The Children.

Kevin Hoyt returns to THE PATRIOT with explosive evidence and allegations surrounding vaccine injuries, deaths, regulatory failures, and what he argues may amount to one of the largest public cover-ups in modern history. Together with Brad Wozny, he examines claims from former Pfizer toxicologist Helmut Sterz and asks the question too few are willing to confront: if the warnings were known, who knew, who hid it, and who should be held accountable? . The Gov’Na Kevin Hoyt rocks X39 + Cellergize AM daily, which won 2025’s BIOTECH Award for “STEM CELL Innovation of the Year” 👉 BEST OPTION: Starter Bundle (30% OFF + 100% Guarantee) http://www.lifewave.com/GovernorKevin . 🏆 Developed for SEALs • Worn by Kevin Hoyt, RFK Jr. & Warrior Grannies in 80+ Countries🏆 See the Proof, Patents & Videos of the natural X39 Patch for More Energy, Better Sleep & Reverse Aging 👉 http://liveyounger.com/GovernorKevin . “If I was still in, I’d issue these [X39] patches to every man & woman under my Command.” 🇺🇸COL. Chuck Sellers (Ret.), Deputy Commander, DELTA FORCE . “By Day 2 with X39, I was running up stairs for the first time since the 20th Century.” 🇨🇦 Norman Traversy, Firefighter Hero of the Year . Donate to Kevin https://donorbox.org/become-a-truth-warrior-supporter 👉Donate to Kevin https://cash.app/$GovernorKevin . Order the AMAZING Wav Watch & Save $100 off each watch with promo Code "Kevin100" https://www.wavwatch.com/ . Artwork inspired by https://x.com/NoFacePatriot . ⚠️ ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY Legal (not lawful, of course 🥱) declares nothing here counts as medical, financial, legal, levitation or mermaid-summoning advice (especially the mermaids, it's tragic. Ask Brad). Hard pass (and long story). . For the few remaining mask-tard micro-penis normies rage-scrolling comments: NCSWIC, buckos. Nuremberg's great again. God Wins.

About THE SOVEREIGN SOUL Show: Cutting Edge Topics, Guests & Awakened Truth Bombs with lotsa Love, Levity ’n Liberty.

About THE SOVEREIGN SOUL Show: Cutting Edge Topics, Guests & Awakened Truth Bombs with lotsa Love, Levity ’n Liberty.

About THE SOVEREIGN SOUL Show: Cutting Edge Topics, Guests & Awakened Truth Bombs with lotsa Love, Levity ’n Liberty.