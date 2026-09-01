The Snap Chat: Marvel Snap Podcast

This week, Alex is joined by Marvel Snap streamer and physical TCG enthusiast: GreGor! The duo kicks things off by chatting about the booming physical card game scene, including Riftbound, Magic: The Gathering, and the upcoming Cyberpunk TCG. Plus, they share some massive updates regarding The Snap Chat's live show at PAX West!

Then, it's time for a huge OTA Balance Patch Review. Alex and GreGor break down the targeted nerf to Wilson Fisk (and why it barely moves the needle for his archetype). They also roast the baffling buffs to Drax and Groot, celebrate the impressive new stats on Hawkeye, and discuss why the Firehair buff might be exactly what the Destroy archetype needs right now.

Next, they celebrate the off-meta genius of Zapgaze, who shockingly took home the Golden Gauntlet World Championship with a relatively inexpensive Cerebro deck featuring M'Baku!

Finally, they review the newest releases:

Red Wolf: Why this 2/1 scaler is drastically underperforming in the meta and failing to find a home outside of Thanos decks.

Doctor Octopus: GreGor defends this Quick Draw resetting tech card, explaining why it's actually a sleeper hit for Silver Surfer and Thanos shells.

Death (Fractured Frontier): Is this 5-Cost resurrect card completely dead on arrival? Alex and GreGor brainstorm wild combos using Weapon X, Killmonger, and Tombstone, but ultimately worry that it falls prey to Stardust and Cosmo far too easily.

Join Alex Coccia and special guest GreGor as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat—and catch Cozy and Alex every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.

Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.

You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!