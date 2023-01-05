The Snap Chat: Marvel Snap Podcast

Come get your weekly dopamine of Marvel Snap! Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia every week as they chat about the latest topics in the fastest card battler in... More
May Season Preview & NEW Cards Review | Is Galactus A Problem? | The Snap Chat Ep. 26
What are the newest card balances? What decks are currently underrated? What decks and cards took us to Infinite? Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
5/1/2023
1:41:05
April Patch Winners & Losers | The New Meta Decks | The Snap Chat Ep. 25
What will will the next meta look like? Is Shuri still meta? Are bots necessary in Marvel Snap? Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap. NOTE: The Snap Chat will be moving to Mondays moving forward with the next episode on the 1st of May.
4/20/2023
1:42:43
Deck Building 101 | Weekly Card Buff & Shuri Nerf Predictions | The Snap Chat Ep. 24
How will the developers answer some of your important questions? What is our favorite cards this season? How do you design a deck? Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
4/13/2023
1:37:07
Top 10 Most Anticipated Leaked Cards | Season Pass Review: Shakeup Needed? | The Snap Chat Ep. 23
What are Hit Monkey's essential combos & decks? What is our buff wish list for April? What are the hot and rising cards this month? Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
4/6/2023
1:34:51
April Season Pass Early Preview: These Cards are INSANE | These Things NEED to be Fixed! | The Snap Chat Ep. 22
What is in store for the next season? What is the current post-patch meta? Is Kitty Pride the best one cost in the game? Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap. You can watch the video version of the podcast here: