The Snap Chat: Marvel Snap Podcast

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193 episodes
The Snap Chat Reunion! | Why Cozy Snap Left, Hall of Fame Memories & More | The Snap Chat Ep. 19508/31/2026 | 2h 47 mins.This week, Alex is joined by his long-time co-host and Marvel Snap legend for a highly anticipated reunion: Cozy Snap! The dynamic duo is back together for the first time in over a year to take a hilarious and emotional trip down memory lane.
Cozy finally opens up about his departure from Marvel Snap content creation, citing the grueling mobile game grind, his growing family, and feeling unappreciated by Second Dinner as the main reasons he stepped away to pursue casting for Marvel Rivals. Alex shares his perspective on Cozy's departure, explaining why he was never upset, but rather incredibly proud of his friend's massive success.
Next, the hosts revisit the Snap Chat Hall of Fame, reliving their favorite inside jokes, sleep-deprived podcast recordings, the infamous "Bird Fight Club," and Alex's baffling refusal to watch Inception. Plus, Alex surprises Cozy with a massive PAX West Announcement—The Snap Chat is hosting a live, in-person show in Seattle on September 4th!
Finally, Alex catches Cozy up on the state of Marvel Snap in 2026. They react to massive changes, including Shang-Chi's single-target nerf, Crystal's surprising glow-up, the disappearance of Galactus, and the brand-new Draft Mode.
Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat and every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.
You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!
Is Marvel Snap Draft Mode the Best Update Ever? | Hellcow & Red Hulk Previews | The Snap Chat Ep. 19408/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.This week, Alex is joined by a massive "Pod Party" of Marvel Snap creators to celebrate the launch of Draft Mode! Bynx, SuperTechGod, and itsGuestGaming are all here to break down the highly anticipated feature, discussing how it levels the playing field for free-to-play gamers and encourages wild, selfish deck-building with insane new Augments.
The crew shares their favorite first-impression Draft combos—including Alex's completely broken 0-Cost Kitty Pryde generation loop—and they debate whether releasing Draft as a Limited Time Game Mode is a smart move by Second Dinner. Plus, STG pitches an incredible idea to fix Conquest Mode by adding "All-In" Turn 1 snaps and respawn tickets!
Finally, the hosts review the newest card releases:
Hellcow: Is this end-of-turn 0-Power destroyer a massive skip, or a sneaky combo piece for Nova, The Hood, and Clog decks?
Red Hulk (Fractured Frontier): Why Bynx thinks this 3-Cost Quick Draw scaler is a 4.5-star powerhouse that will single-handedly make Doctor Octopus a meta staple.
Join Alex Coccia and special guests Bynx, SuperTechGod, and itsGuestGaming as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat—and catch Cozy and Alex every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.
You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!
Why Drax and Groot Make No Sense | Fixing the Destroy Archetype | The Snap Chat Ep. 19308/17/2026 | 54 mins.This week, Alex is joined by Marvel Snap streamer and physical TCG enthusiast: GreGor! The duo kicks things off by chatting about the booming physical card game scene, including Riftbound, Magic: The Gathering, and the upcoming Cyberpunk TCG. Plus, they share some massive updates regarding The Snap Chat's live show at PAX West!
Then, it's time for a huge OTA Balance Patch Review. Alex and GreGor break down the targeted nerf to Wilson Fisk (and why it barely moves the needle for his archetype). They also roast the baffling buffs to Drax and Groot, celebrate the impressive new stats on Hawkeye, and discuss why the Firehair buff might be exactly what the Destroy archetype needs right now.
Next, they celebrate the off-meta genius of Zapgaze, who shockingly took home the Golden Gauntlet World Championship with a relatively inexpensive Cerebro deck featuring M'Baku!
Finally, they review the newest releases:
Red Wolf: Why this 2/1 scaler is drastically underperforming in the meta and failing to find a home outside of Thanos decks.
Doctor Octopus: GreGor defends this Quick Draw resetting tech card, explaining why it's actually a sleeper hit for Silver Surfer and Thanos shells.
Death (Fractured Frontier): Is this 5-Cost resurrect card completely dead on arrival? Alex and GreGor brainstorm wild combos using Weapon X, Killmonger, and Tombstone, but ultimately worry that it falls prey to Stardust and Cosmo far too easily.
Join Alex Coccia and special guest GreGor as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat—and catch Cozy and Alex every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.
You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!
Why Crystal is Finally Top Tier | The Quick Draw Meta Has Arrived | The Snap Chat Ep. 19208/10/2026 | 58 mins.This week, Alex is joined by the king of the off-meta and Marvel Snap content creator: Bynx! The duo kicks things off with another massive reminder—The Snap Chat is hosting a live, in-person show at PAX West in Seattle on Friday, September 4th at 3:00 PM!
After the announcements, Alex and Bynx dive deep into the brand-new "Fractured Frontier" meta. They discuss why the game feels incredibly open following the Mother Askani nerfs, and debate whether the massive 36% play rate of Thanos (Fractured Frontier) is healthy for the game (spoiler: they both agree he might be the most fun card Second Dinner has ever designed).
Next, it's time for a massive batch of new card reviews:
Thanos (Fractured Frontier): A unanimous 5-star rating. The hosts break down the insane skill expression, the power of Quick Draw triggers, and the incredible synergy with the newly buffed 3/6 Crystal.
Jane Foster (Fractured Frontier): A powerhouse 3-Drop with a massive ceiling (3/12), but Binks vents about the frustrating RNG of her targeted buffs.
Psylocke (Fractured Frontier): Why this high-ceiling cost-reducer is currently being jammed into the wrong decks, and how she could revolutionize Ramp and Combo archetypes.
Red Wolf: Is this new 2/1 scaler the next Chamber? Alex and Bynx break down his incredible synergy with traditional Thanos shells and predict a potential rework for Mad Thinker.
Join Alex Coccia and special guest Bynx as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat—and catch Cozy and Alex every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.
You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!
Is The Sinister Six a Massive Trap? | Grand Arena's Broken Meta | The Snap Chat Ep. 19007/27/2026 | 59 mins.This week, Alex is joined by content creator and recent Spider Showdown caster: Rez Snapper! The duo kicks things off by recapping Rez Snapper’s experience casting the massive community tournament, breaking down the off-meta Move/Hulkling deck that took home the championship. Alex also shares his chaotic experience attending San Diego Comic-Con with his family, reacting to the massive Marvel Studios announcements (including Avengers: Doomsday) and Rez Snapper’s hilarious strategy for avoiding movie spoilers.
Next, they tackle the current state of Marvel Snap's game modes. They celebrate the new Hyper Cube Rush event for making the brutal 90-100 ranked grind far more palatable, but pull no punches when discussing the current state of Grand Arena. Alex and Rez Snapper vent about the frustrating dominance of Custom Dr. Doom decks ruining the mode and the baffling oversights in the pre-made deck selections.
Finally, it’s time for new card reviews! Alex and Rez Snapper break down the latest releases:
Spidey-Sense: Why this 5-Cost Skill feels completely underwhelming and struggles to find synergy within the Move archetype.
Scorpion (Brand New Day): A 6/8 Ongoing that doubles power reductions! They discuss its potential with Man-Thing and Anti-Venom, and how it’s currently battling an army of cheap Luke Cages.
The Sinister Six: The ultimate deck-building puzzle! A 6/12 that merges the first six characters you draw. The hosts brainstorm wild combos using Fastball Special, Adamantium Infusion, Quicksilver, and Thanos to try and crack the code of this perplexing new archetype.
Join Alex Coccia and special guest Rez Snapper as they chat about this and more on this episode of The Snap Chat—and catch Cozy and Alex every week as they discuss all things Marvel Snap.
Have a question or comment for Cozy and Alex? Send them a Text Message.
You’ve been listening to The Snap Chat. Keep the conversation going on x.com/ACozyGamer and x.com/AlexanderCoccia. Until next time, happy snapping!
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About The Snap Chat: Marvel Snap Podcast
Come get your weekly dopamine of Marvel Snap! Join Cozy Snap and Alexander Coccia every week as they chat about the latest topics in the fastest card battler in the Multiverse, Marvel SnapPodcast website
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