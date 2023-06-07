As the manosphere rises and men continue to terrorise us, how will you decide what your own happy ending looks like? Join Chidera Eggerue aka The Slumflower on ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
BECOMING MORE SAVAGE!
Should we be more 'unrealistic' in our desires and demands of men? Are we benefiting from holding back on giving men a taste of their own medicine? Does our definition of 'savage' need to change?
In this episode, Chidera discusses why it matters to match a man's arrogance, why you need to stop explaining yourself to men and why it's important to hold space for the things you don't find attractive about him - no matter how much you fancy him, as a means of staying grounded without becoming grandiose in your attraction to him.
Pre-order my new book POCKET POWER FROM THE SLUMFLOWER here: https://geni.us/pocketpower (Out November 2023)!
7/6/2023
44:46
OBSESSION VS DEVOTION
Is it always a compliment when a man is obsessed with you? Should women be striving more for devotion in men they date? Does a man being obsessed with you mean he will meet your needs?
In this episode, The Slumflower shares stories of men she's had to block due to obsession, along with a discussion on what makes obsession and devotion different - even though women seem to conflate the two concepts.
Pre-order my new book POCKET POWER FROM THE SLUMFLOWER here: https://geni.us/pocketpower (Out November 2023)!
6/30/2023
35:24
CONTROLLING YOUR EMOTIONS
Are men right when they say women are 'too emotional'? Do we give our power away by crying in front of men about their actions? Should we be more strategic in how we present our sensitivity?
In this episode, join The Slumflower as she covers the conundrum of feeling stupid after over-reacting, learning to communicate your feelings to men without gaslighting yourself/downplaying what you truly want to say, leaving the comfort zone of over-sharing your emotions with guys, and resisting the urge to share subliminal social media posts when you're feeling triggered.
Pre-order my new book POCKET POWER FROM THE SLUMFLOWER here: https://geni.us/pocketpower (Out November 2023)!
6/22/2023
1:06:04
IS THAT MAN FETISHISING YOU?
If you are an older woman who is dating a significantly younger man, have you explored the possibility that he may have a mommy kink? Are you a light-skinned woman dating a dark-skinned Black man? Have you considered the possibility that he might be anti-Black if all his dating history is mixed race/white women? Or maybe you might be a fat woman on the dating scene - have you ever considered that you deserve to leverage your uniqueness even further?
In this episode, join The Slumflower as she visits the various ways men fetishise women - and ways that women can make that same fetishisation work in their favour if they so wish.
Pre-order my new book POCKET POWER FROM THE SLUMFLOWER here: https://geni.us/pocketpower (Out November 2023)!
6/15/2023
1:09:25
STAYING GROUNDED WHILE STANDING YOUR GROUND
Do you find yourself trying to be strong when ignoring men back, only to find yourself caving and giving into your urges to hear from him? Do you feel bad about mirroring a man's energy? Do you have a scarcity mindset with men and dating?
In this episode, Chidera discusses the importance of having an emotional anchor to refer to when you start to ‘forget’ why you’re upset with that man, learning how to use pain as a focal point to guide your behaviour when interacting with a guy, and allowing yourself to experience dating hot guys, broke guys, popular guys and other iterations of men who can't do anything substantial for you - in order to rid yourself of the FOMO and curiosity and in turn, have a more focused outlook when dating with your future in mind.
Pre-order my new book POCKET POWER FROM THE SLUMFLOWER here: https://geni.us/pocketpower (Out November 2023)!
As the manosphere rises and men continue to terrorise us, how will you decide what your own happy ending looks like? Join Chidera Eggerue aka The Slumflower on her debut, much-awaited podcast The Slumflower Hour - the domain for disobedient women who date men!
Is he really 'busy' or is he bored of you? Do you have the patience to practise your own boundaries? Should you follow your instincts or should you follow your impulses? Watch and listen to The Slumflower Hour every Friday!
WARNING: This podcast might just be your man's worst nightmare, beware...