MNF | Nev and Carra’s MNF awards | How Pep turned City’s season around…from the back | Relegation battle permutations
David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as they dissect Manchester City's dominance, both domestically and in Europe, and discuss their rise in form across the course of the season. They assess Newcastle’s season as Eddie Howe's side secured a Champions League place with a 0-0 draw against Leicester and look at who could be relegated on the final day of the season before finishing off the night with their end of season MNF awards.
5/22/2023
1:26:05
Premier League Weekend Wrap: Man City crowned | European race and relegation battle heat up
On the latest Essential Football Weekend Wrap, Peter Smith takes you through a round of games which saw Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy after Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.We hear from key figures at Man City on their triumph and Gary Neville explains why this is his favourite version of a Pep Guardiola team at Man City.We also dive into the relegation battle, with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper explaining what it feels like for his side to now be safe, Sean Dyche assessing Everton’s situation after their last-gasp draw at Wolves and Sky Sports’ Ben Grounds reports from the London Stadium where Leeds remain in big trouble after losing to West Ham.It was partytime on the south coast, though, as Brighton celebrated a first-ever European qualification. Lewis Jones explains how they did it. Liverpool are likely to join them in the Europa League and Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Roberto Firmino and James Milner after their draw with Aston Villa. That result boosted Man Utd’s Champions League chances and Joe Shread reflects on their win at Bournemouth.Tottenham slipped out of the European qualifying spots this weekend and Dev Trehan looks back on their disappointing defeat at home to a Brentford side who could incredible sneak into the Europa Conference League themselves. Plus Sam Blitz reports from Craven Cottage where Fulham and Crystal Palace drew and their supporters paid tribute to Roy Hodgson. And that's your Premier League Weekend Wrap!
5/21/2023
21:26
SNF | Man City crowned champions after Forest clinch survival with win against Arsenal | Carra: 'Arsenal blew it, they need more quality'
Kelly Cates is joined by Tony Adams, Michael Dawson and Jamie Carragher and they witnessed Nottingham Forest clinch Premier League survival with their 1-0 win against Arsenal which also crowned Manchester City champions for a third successive season. Carragher felt the Gunners struggled to cope with the atmosphere and intensity at the City Ground and that was credit to Steve Cooper’s players for the fighting performance they produced. The trio also reflect on Arsenal’s stuttering end to the season and Manchester City’s relentless recent form which ultimately secured them the title.Adams feels a contributing factor to Arsenal’s recent demise is the lack of depth in the squad compared to their rivals, Manchester City. Carragher believes the Gunners blew their best chance at winning the Premier League and also pointed to a lack of quality alternatives in the squad compared with their starting eleven.Steve Cooper gives his reaction to Kelly, Tony, Michael and Jamie and found it difficult to describe his emotions at the time, but said that remaining in the Premier League allows the club to keep building and growing. Mikel Arteta congratulated Manchester City on securing the Premier League during his post-match interview, but admitted it was a really sad day for the club. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also speaks with Pat Davison and said that keeping faith with Steve Cooper was a very wise decision.
5/20/2023
39:07
Mauricio Pochettino special: What the 'perfect fit' for Chelsea will bring to Stamford Bridge - and what he wants this summer
On a special edition of Essential Football, Melissa Reddy, Paul Gilmour and Lyall Thomas join Ron Walker to look ahead to Mauricio Pochettino's impending appointment as Chelsea's third manager of the Todd Boehly era.Melissa and Paul explain the depth of the philosophy which made the Argentine such a successful figure at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, why he can re-energise a tired Chelsea and what he's learned from his time abroad at PSG.With a huge squad for Pochettino to deal with this summer, Lyall charts the task he has on his hands in the upcoming transfer window, who could be on their way out at Stamford Bridge and where he will want to see investment ahead of the new season.
5/19/2023
46:46
THNF: Newcastle trash Brighton 4-1 to be one game away from a CL spot | Redknapp: Tripper made it look simple against a 'difficult' Mitoma
Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Redknapp and Chris Houghton in the studio to analyse Newcastle's impressive 4-1 win over Brighton at home that sees them being one win away from securing a Champions League spot next season. The studio panel also discussed how well Arsenal have done to push Manchester City all the way and the regelation run in as we near the last few games of the season.