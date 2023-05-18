SNF | Man City crowned champions after Forest clinch survival with win against Arsenal | Carra: 'Arsenal blew it, they need more quality'

Kelly Cates is joined by Tony Adams, Michael Dawson and Jamie Carragher and they witnessed Nottingham Forest clinch Premier League survival with their 1-0 win against Arsenal which also crowned Manchester City champions for a third successive season. Carragher felt the Gunners struggled to cope with the atmosphere and intensity at the City Ground and that was credit to Steve Cooper’s players for the fighting performance they produced. The trio also reflect on Arsenal’s stuttering end to the season and Manchester City’s relentless recent form which ultimately secured them the title.Adams feels a contributing factor to Arsenal’s recent demise is the lack of depth in the squad compared to their rivals, Manchester City. Carragher believes the Gunners blew their best chance at winning the Premier League and also pointed to a lack of quality alternatives in the squad compared with their starting eleven.Steve Cooper gives his reaction to Kelly, Tony, Michael and Jamie and found it difficult to describe his emotions at the time, but said that remaining in the Premier League allows the club to keep building and growing. Mikel Arteta congratulated Manchester City on securing the Premier League during his post-match interview, but admitted it was a really sad day for the club. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also speaks with Pat Davison and said that keeping faith with Steve Cooper was a very wise decision.