The Sitting Duck: A Town of Duck Podcast

The Comeback Everyone’s Been Waiting For... A Conversation with Gray Berryman, President of the First Flight Track Club
The footsteps of tradition echo once more! In this episode, we sit down with Gray Berryman, President of the First Flight Track Club, to explore the rich history of a beloved running event in Duck. From its origins to its impact on the community, we uncover what made this race so special—and why its story isn’t over yet. Tune in for an exciting announcement that just might have local runners lacing up their shoes once again!
35:57
A Noteworthy Journey: The Story of the Duck Jazz Festival with Kathy McCullough- Testa
Join us for an unforgettable conversation with Kathy McCullough- Testa, the visionary behind the Duck Jazz Festival. Discover the inspiring story of how a small-town idea sparked the longest running music festival on the Outer Banks. Learn about the challenges and triumphs of bringing world-class jazz to the Outer Banks and hear firsthand accounts of memorable performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and the festival's impact on the local community and beyond.
43:52
Meet the Mayor: A Conversation with Mayor Don Kingston
Join us for a captivating conversation with Don Kingston, the Mayor of our little charming coastal Town of Duck, North Carolina! Learn more about Mayor Kingston including how he became involved in public service and discover the unique challenges and rewards of leading a community in the Outer Banks.
26:52
Behind the Badge: Q and A with Police Chief Jeff Ackerman
Ever wondered what it’s like to be a police officer in the Town of Duck? Listen along in this candid conversation with Chief Jeff Ackerman. We’ve collected your most burning questions about law enforcement, from the day-to-day challenges to the bigger issues facing our community. Learn about the specifics of policing a travel destination, including golf carts, low-speed vehicles, and the two most bizarre calls he's ever received.
38:54
From the Dunes to the Deep: Protecting Sea Turtles on the Outer Banks
It's nesting season for sea turtles on the Outer Banks, meaning dedicated volunteers of the Network of Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) are on the frontlines working diligently to protect new nests. In this episode, Town of Duck citizen Miriam Rollin, who also serves as the Social Media Chair for N.E.S.T., tells us all about Outer Banks sea turtles, what the organization does to care for and protect sea turtles, as well as what you can do to contribute to the effort. From the moment N.E.S.T. discovers a hidden nest to the triumphant release of a rehabilitated turtle back into the wild, N.E.S.T. is there to help conserve and protect this endangered species.
Welcome to The Sitting Duck, your one-stop podcast for all things happening in our vibrant Duck community. Join us as we delve into the latest local happenings, offering insightful commentary and interviews with the movers and shakers of our town. We’ll also provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to exciting projects and initiatives, keeping you informed and engaged. So, whether you’re a resident, visitor, or just curious about all things Duck, The Sitting Duck promises a fun and informative listen.