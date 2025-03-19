The Sitting Duck: A Town of Duck Podcast

The Comeback Everyone’s Been Waiting For... A Conversation with Gray Berryman, President of the First Flight Track Club

The footsteps of tradition echo once more! In this episode, we sit down with Gray Berryman, President of the First Flight Track Club, to explore the rich history of a beloved running event in Duck. From its origins to its impact on the community, we uncover what made this race so special—and why its story isn’t over yet. Tune in for an exciting announcement that just might have local runners lacing up their shoes once again!