The Shot of Shattuck Show
The Shot of Shattuck Show
The Shot of Shattuck Show

Tom Shattuck's Burn Barrel
The Shot of Shattuck Show
  Relooted EP 1
    Tom discusses the fallout of Muffy Lakewood having to justify her lavish life with ruinous decisions for society like illegal criminals lighting things on fire in Los Angeles.
    35:51
  Tom Shattuck Announcement
    I'm excited to announce the Shot of Shattuck Show, coming to this podcast feed starting tomorrow, Monday June 9, 2025. If you've enjoyed the time we've spent together on WTIC 1080's Tom Shattuck Show, THIS is the place for you, a daily hit of news, your shot of sanity from deep in blue state New England. Join me here each morning starting tomorrow and make sure you subscribe in your favorite podcast app and set new episodes to download automatically so you never miss a moment. See you here tomorrow!
    0:59

About The Shot of Shattuck Show

Your daily shot of news from New England media personality Tom Shattuck. From the pages of the Boston Herald to the airwaves of Boston and Hartford, Tom Shattuck has never been afraid to deliver his audience the unvarnished truth exactly as he sees it. Join him here every weekday starting June 9, 2025.
