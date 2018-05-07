Tom Shattuck Announcement

I'm excited to announce the Shot of Shattuck Show, coming to this podcast feed starting tomorrow, Monday June 9, 2025. If you've enjoyed the time we've spent together on WTIC 1080's Tom Shattuck Show, THIS is the place for you, a daily hit of news, your shot of sanity from deep in blue state New England. Join me here each morning starting tomorrow and make sure you subscribe in your favorite podcast app and set new episodes to download automatically so you never miss a moment. See you here tomorrow!