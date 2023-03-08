Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Christina Scotch
  • "Don't Believe Every Stupid Thing You Think" with Dr. Daniel Amen
    Episode 23: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Dr. Daniel Amen (@doc_amen), a doctor and brain health expert. Dr. Amen talks about brain health, taking responsibility, dealing with blame, and more. ----- Links: * Dr. Daniel Amen * AmenClinics.com * @docamen (TikTok) ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.
    8/17/2023
    32:12
  • "What Is The Worst That Can Happen?" with Sanne Vloet /Model & Entrepreneur
    Episode 22: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Sanne Vloet (@sannevloet), Victoria Secret model, Founder of Soul Sync Body, and Co-Founder of Nekohama. Sanne talks about taking risks by starting her social media platform focused on health, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, and how to keep your life in balance. ----- Links: * Sanne Vloet YouTube * Soul Sync Body * Nekohama ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.
    8/10/2023
    19:07
  • "She Didn't Always Follow The Recipe" with Ara Katz / Co-Founder & Co-CEO Seed Health
    Episode 21: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Ara Katz (@arakatz), co-founder and co-CEO of Seed Health, a microbiome science company that has developed probiotics for humans, insects and the planet. Ara talks about her journey to science via the media, parenting, the importance of creating, how to navigate the marketing of health products, and what it means to "save draft." ----- Links: * Seed.com / Use the promo code THESHIFT25 ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.
    8/3/2023
    34:54
  • "If Not Now, Then When?" with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar
    Episode 20: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) talks with Harvard physician, medical commentator, and stress expert Dr. Aditi Nerurkar (@DrAditiNerurkar) about learning to deal with stress, finding compassion, her journey to success, and much more. ----- Links: * Dr. Aditi's Website: https://www.draditi.com/ ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.
    7/27/2023
    27:16
  • "What You Add To This World Is Who You Are and Not What You Look Like" with Alicia Mccarvell
    Episode 19: On this episode of The Shift, Christina (@quotesbychristie) talks with self-love advocate TikTok star, and content creator Alicia Mccarvell (@aliciamccarvell) about learning to love the body you're in, dealing with criticism, and spending more time developing who we are and not what we look like. ----- Links: * @aliciamccarvell (TikTok) ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.
    7/20/2023
    31:20

About The Shift

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them to achieve great things. Tune in to find the quote, motto, mantra or affirmation that will shift your mindset and change your life.
