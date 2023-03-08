"What Is The Worst That Can Happen?" with Sanne Vloet /Model & Entrepreneur

Episode 22: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Sanne Vloet (@sannevloet), Victoria Secret model, Founder of Soul Sync Body, and Co-Founder of Nekohama. Sanne talks about taking risks by starting her social media platform focused on health, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, and how to keep your life in balance. ----- Links: * Sanne Vloet YouTube * Soul Sync Body * Nekohama ------ Want to watch The Shift? Check us out on our YouTube channel here. ------ What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them. She finds out the quotes, mottos, mantras, and affirmations that inspired and motivated them to achieve more. Tune in to find the quote that might just shift your mindset and change your life.