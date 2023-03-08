What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Chr...
"Don't Believe Every Stupid Thing You Think" with Dr. Daniel Amen
Episode 23: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Dr. Daniel Amen (@doc_amen), a doctor and brain health expert. Dr. Amen talks about brain health, taking responsibility, dealing with blame, and more.
Links:
* Dr. Daniel Amen
* AmenClinics.com
* @docamen (TikTok)
8/17/2023
32:12
"What Is The Worst That Can Happen?" with Sanne Vloet /Model & Entrepreneur
Episode 22: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Sanne Vloet (@sannevloet), Victoria Secret model, Founder of Soul Sync Body, and Co-Founder of Nekohama. Sanne talks about taking risks by starting her social media platform focused on health, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, and how to keep your life in balance.
Links:
* Sanne Vloet YouTube
* Soul Sync Body
* Nekohama
8/10/2023
19:07
"She Didn't Always Follow The Recipe" with Ara Katz / Co-Founder & Co-CEO Seed Health
Episode 21: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) speaks with Ara Katz (@arakatz), co-founder and co-CEO of Seed Health, a microbiome science company that has developed probiotics for humans, insects and the planet. Ara talks about her journey to science via the media, parenting, the importance of creating, how to navigate the marketing of health products, and what it means to "save draft."
Links:
* Seed.com / Use the promo code THESHIFT25
8/3/2023
34:54
"If Not Now, Then When?" with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar
Episode 20: On this episode of The Shift, Christie (@quotesbychristie) talks with Harvard physician, medical commentator, and stress expert Dr. Aditi Nerurkar (@DrAditiNerurkar) about learning to deal with stress, finding compassion, her journey to success, and much more.
Links:
* Dr. Aditi's Website: https://www.draditi.com/
7/27/2023
27:16
"What You Add To This World Is Who You Are and Not What You Look Like" with Alicia Mccarvell
Episode 19: On this episode of The Shift, Christina (@quotesbychristie) talks with self-love advocate TikTok star, and content creator Alicia Mccarvell (@aliciamccarvell) about learning to love the body you're in, dealing with criticism, and spending more time developing who we are and not what we look like.
Links:
* @aliciamccarvell (TikTok)
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? That's what we ask on The Shift. Christina Scotch, creator of the popular Instagram account Quotes by Christie, asks celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other successful people about the words that inspired them to achieve great things. Tune in to find the quote, motto, mantra or affirmation that will shift your mindset and change your life.