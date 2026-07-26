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About The Shane Dawson Podcast

About The Shane Dawson Podcast

About The Shane Dawson Podcast

Join YouTuber Shane Dawson and a few of his close friends for an hour of unfiltered conversation. Each episode features brutally honest stories from Shane and his co-hosts personal lives as well as the occasional celebrity guest! Reoccurring segments such as “New Fears UNLOCKED” and “Conspiracy Corner” will satisfy your horror craving while others like “Embarrass Me” will bring you the laughs! So press play to hang out with your new friends, and then press pause when you need a break from us. It’s okay, we understand. We’re a lot.