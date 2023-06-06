It’s the crack era. The most violent time in New York City history. The NYPD is fighting a losing battle and instead of protecting the city from drug dealers, s... More
Ep 3: The Commission
A police corruption scandal rocks New York City. The Mollen Commission is formed to investigate the failings of the NYPD and report its findings to the public. But privately, it begins uncovering something much more alarming, as corruption in the Three O, and with Officer Joe Walsh, spreads out of control.
6/14/2023
52:08
Ep 2: The Slippery Slope
Officer Joe Walsh joins the 30th Precinct with the best intentions, but the culture tests him, and every other cop in the precinct, on a daily basis. Officer Barry Brown learns about another side of his partner.
6/14/2023
37:17
Ep 1: The Wild Kingdom
Welcome to the NYPD’s 30th Precinct, the “Three O,” during the height of the crack epidemic. Drug dealing has taken over the neighborhood, West Harlem, and it threatens to do the same to the Three O. Officer Barry Brown sees corruption all around him, but he’s keeping a dangerous secret.
6/14/2023
45:55
Introducing: The Set
The Set is the never-before told, first-person documentary of the biggest police corruption scandal in NYPD history and the investigation that uncovered it all.
It’s the crack era. The most violent time in New York City history. The NYPD is fighting a losing battle and instead of protecting the city from drug dealers, some police officers have become them. The Set is the never-before told, first-person documentary of the biggest police corruption scandal in NYPD history and the investigation that uncovered it all. From Zak Levitt, the Emmy, Peabody, and NY Press Club Investigative Journalism Award winning creator of Root of Evil, Gangster Capitalism, and Relative Unknown.
