The Secret Sessions with Rhonda Byrne

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, Copyright ©️ 2024 Prime Time US LLC.
Unlock the power of The Secret with Rhonda Byrne through her conversations on all things manifestation and the Law of Attraction. Rhonda addresses burning quest...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

  • Are You Aware? Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
    Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A on the transformative power of awareness that was recorded on August 20, 2024.  During this conversation, Rhonda discusses topics that include:  00:31 - Hello and welcome, and does it matter to be aware 01:42 - What does it mean to be aware? 08:56 - Awareness and financial freedom 10:15 - Tips on awareness for beginners 14:21 - How is life when you are aware 16:13 - How often to practice awareness 17:13 - Tips on extending awareness 19:24 - Do we plan to become aware in a lifetime 21:13 - How to be aware and to live in the world 22:47 - The welcoming practice and anxiety 25:28 - Welcoming, awareness, and the law of attraction 27:08 - Awareness with negative emotions 28:46 - How to discover subconscious beliefs 30:19 - How to stay in awareness all day 32:10 - Thank you and goodbye The Greatest Secret mentioned in the video can be found here: Audiobook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-greatest-secret-audiobook/ Book and Ebook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-greatest-secret-audiobook/ The Magic mentioned in the video can be found here: Audiobook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-magic-audiobook/ Book and Ebook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-magic-book/ Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠
    34:19
  • How To Be Happy Really Fast: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
    Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A, How to be Happy Really Fast, which was recorded on Tuesday 23rd July, 2024. During this conversation, Rhonda discusses topics that include: 00:31 - Hello and welcome 01:34 - Happy affirmation 02:20 - What is Happiness? 11:35 - How do you find happiness with so much turmoil? 13:24 - Is it too late to apply the Law of Attraction at 57? 14:29 - How to overcome fear in the subconscious mind 16:29 - How to find happiness if I lost my job 17:47 - How to be happy despite failure 18:44 - Happiness despite deaths in the family 20:00 - Happiness during spouse’s cancer treatment 21:49 - Retreats with Laura Lucille 23:59 - How to be happy if I’m full of fear 25:06 - How do you move through grief 27:11 - Can you manifest happiness for others? 27:43 - More happiness in a relationship 28:30 - How to remain happy while grieving 30:55 - Why do we manifest negative thoughts quicker? 32.28 - How to cope when with miserable and negative people 34:15 - Thank you and goodbye Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠
    36:02
  • Dispelling Manifestation Myths & Extraordinary Manifestations: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
    Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A, Dispelling Manifestation Myths and Extraordinary Manifestations that was recorded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, where she explores various myths around the topic of manifestation and provides guidance on how to experience extraordinary manifestations in your life.  Some of the key topics Rhonda covers include:  00:31 - Hello and welcome 02:32 - Law of Attraction is always working 03:53 - The best time to manifest 05:00 - Should I take action after visualizing? 07:07 - Can I visualize for someone else? 08:33 - Can I say my manifestation is coming? 10:15 - Are some people better at manifesting? 11:26 - Do you have to work hard to manifest? 12:31 - Extraordinary Manifestations of Indian Masters 17:09 - Yogananda’s manifestation miracles (inc question at 25.15) 22:01 - Manifesting a snake 24:46 - Telling friends about your manifestation 25:49 - How to overcome being unlucky 27:01 - Family beliefs about money 28:16 - Do manifestations take time to materialize? 29:12 - Why is it hard to accept the Universe provides everything? 30:12 - All will be good – is that a myth? 31:11 - Can I attract a specific person? 33:31 - Saying “cancel cancel” to stop a manifestation 34:26 - Which is best: visualization or focussed thought? 36:00 - The Secret to Money app 36:35 - Thank you and goodbye Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠
    38:06
  • Manifesting Money: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
    How do you manifest more money? Are your thoughts mostly about plenty of money or a lack of money? Do you think more about being financially free or debt?  Then join Rhonda Byrne for a Q&A on The Secret to Manifesting Money that was recorded on Thursday, June 13, 2024 as part of her monthly live series. Rhonda shares powerful insights on how the Law of Attraction can find a myriad of ways to deliver money to you and how the Law of Attraction can find a myriad of ways to take money from you. It’s time to make the Law of Attraction work for you! Topics covered: 00:31 - Hello and welcome 00:43 - Abundant magic dust 01:19 - Plenty of money or lack comes down to thoughts 12:25 - The Secret to Money app 13:40 - Best big money affirmation 15:05 - Obstacles to receiving money 18:20 - How to escape debt 21:16 - Gratitude when you can’t feel it 22:44 - Manifesting comfortable retirement 24:08 - Visualizing lifestyle or money 26:04 - Beliefs about working hard for money 30:34 - Worries and concerns about money 33:13 - Changing negative thoughts about money 34:18 - The Secret check 34:30 - Don’t make money a God 37:42 - Start by manifesting a small amount of money 38:48 - Secret money stories 39:04 - Thank you and goodbye Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠
    40:21
  • Easy Manifesting: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
    Join Rhonda Byrne for a Q&A on EASY MANIFESTING as part of her monthly live series. Enjoy this opportunity to learn powerful manifestation techniques directly from Rhonda! Topics covered: ⁠ 00:31 - Hello and welcome 01:38 - You are powerful and deserving 02:34 - Easy Manifesting 13:29 - Attracting big things 16:13 - Healing the relationship with yourself 19:59 - Acting in a certain way 23:35 - Act as if you have it already 25:48 - What if I feel the Universe isn’t listening? 26:26 - The limits of the law of attraction 30:20 - Becoming more aware 31:58 - What is awareness? 33:09 - Manifesting love with a friend 35:40 - How do I manifest if I don’t know exactly what my desire looks like? 36:53 - Want your house paid off? 37:20 - Joseph Murphy’s books 37:55 - Awareness and manifestation 39:22 - Feelings and manifesting 41:08 - Do robotic affirmations work? 41:34 - Recommended affirmations 43:22 - Thank you and goodbye Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠
    45:02

About The Secret Sessions with Rhonda Byrne

Unlock the power of The Secret with Rhonda Byrne through her conversations on all things manifestation and the Law of Attraction. Rhonda addresses burning questions about happiness, health, wealth, and more. Get ready for transformative insights and practical advice on living your best life today. Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, and the following year the book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Copyright ©️ 2024 Prime Time US LLC.
