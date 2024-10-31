The Secret Sessions with Rhonda Byrne

Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A on the transformative power of awareness that was recorded on August 20, 2024.
During this conversation, Rhonda discusses topics that include:
00:31 - Hello and welcome, and does it matter to be aware
01:42 - What does it mean to be aware?
08:56 - Awareness and financial freedom
10:15 - Tips on awareness for beginners
14:21 - How is life when you are aware
16:13 - How often to practice awareness
17:13 - Tips on extending awareness
19:24 - Do we plan to become aware in a lifetime
21:13 - How to be aware and to live in the world
22:47 - The welcoming practice and anxiety
25:28 - Welcoming, awareness, and the law of attraction
27:08 - Awareness with negative emotions
28:46 - How to discover subconscious beliefs
30:19 - How to stay in awareness all day
32:10 - Thank you and goodbye
The Greatest Secret mentioned in the video can be found here:
Audiobook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-greatest-secret-audiobook/
Book and Ebook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-greatest-secret-audiobook/
The Magic mentioned in the video can be found here:
Audiobook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-magic-audiobook/
Book and Ebook: https://www.thesecret.tv/products/the-magic-book/
Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022.
Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions.
To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: https://www.thesecret.tv/
34:19
How To Be Happy Really Fast: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A, How to be Happy Really Fast, which was recorded on Tuesday 23rd July, 2024.
During this conversation, Rhonda discusses topics that include:
00:31 - Hello and welcome
01:34 - Happy affirmation
02:20 - What is Happiness?
11:35 - How do you find happiness with so much turmoil?
13:24 - Is it too late to apply the Law of Attraction at 57?
14:29 - How to overcome fear in the subconscious mind
16:29 - How to find happiness if I lost my job
17:47 - How to be happy despite failure
18:44 - Happiness despite deaths in the family
20:00 - Happiness during spouse’s cancer treatment
21:49 - Retreats with Laura Lucille
23:59 - How to be happy if I’m full of fear
25:06 - How do you move through grief
27:11 - Can you manifest happiness for others?
27:43 - More happiness in a relationship
28:30 - How to remain happy while grieving
30:55 - Why do we manifest negative thoughts quicker?
32.28 - How to cope when with miserable and negative people
34:15 - Thank you and goodbye
36:02
Dispelling Manifestation Myths & Extraordinary Manifestations: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A, Dispelling Manifestation Myths and Extraordinary Manifestations that was recorded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, where she explores various myths around the topic of manifestation and provides guidance on how to experience extraordinary manifestations in your life.
Some of the key topics Rhonda covers include:
00:31 - Hello and welcome
02:32 - Law of Attraction is always working
03:53 - The best time to manifest
05:00 - Should I take action after visualizing?
07:07 - Can I visualize for someone else?
08:33 - Can I say my manifestation is coming?
10:15 - Are some people better at manifesting?
11:26 - Do you have to work hard to manifest?
12:31 - Extraordinary Manifestations of Indian Masters
17:09 - Yogananda’s manifestation miracles (inc question at 25.15)
22:01 - Manifesting a snake
24:46 - Telling friends about your manifestation
25:49 - How to overcome being unlucky
27:01 - Family beliefs about money
28:16 - Do manifestations take time to materialize?
29:12 - Why is it hard to accept the Universe provides everything?
30:12 - All will be good – is that a myth?
31:11 - Can I attract a specific person?
33:31 - Saying “cancel cancel” to stop a manifestation
34:26 - Which is best: visualization or focussed thought?
36:00 - The Secret to Money app
36:35 - Thank you and goodbye
38:06
Manifesting Money: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
How do you manifest more money? Are your thoughts mostly about plenty of money or a lack of money? Do you think more about being financially free or debt? Then join Rhonda Byrne for a Q&A on The Secret to Manifesting Money that was recorded on Thursday, June 13, 2024 as part of her monthly live series.
Rhonda shares powerful insights on how the Law of Attraction can find a myriad of ways to deliver money to you and how the Law of Attraction can find a myriad of ways to take money from you. It’s time to make the Law of Attraction work for you!
Topics covered:
00:31 - Hello and welcome
00:43 - Abundant magic dust
01:19 - Plenty of money or lack comes down to thoughts
12:25 - The Secret to Money app
13:40 - Best big money affirmation
15:05 - Obstacles to receiving money
18:20 - How to escape debt
21:16 - Gratitude when you can’t feel it
22:44 - Manifesting comfortable retirement
24:08 - Visualizing lifestyle or money
26:04 - Beliefs about working hard for money
30:34 - Worries and concerns about money
33:13 - Changing negative thoughts about money
34:18 - The Secret check
34:30 - Don’t make money a God
37:42 - Start by manifesting a small amount of money
38:48 - Secret money stories
39:04 - Thank you and goodbye
40:21
Easy Manifesting: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne
Join Rhonda Byrne for a Q&A on EASY MANIFESTING as part of her monthly live series. Enjoy this opportunity to learn powerful manifestation techniques directly from Rhonda!
Topics covered:
00:31 - Hello and welcome
01:38 - You are powerful and deserving
02:34 - Easy Manifesting
13:29 - Attracting big things
16:13 - Healing the relationship with yourself
19:59 - Acting in a certain way
23:35 - Act as if you have it already
25:48 - What if I feel the Universe isn’t listening?
26:26 - The limits of the law of attraction
30:20 - Becoming more aware
31:58 - What is awareness?
33:09 - Manifesting love with a friend
35:40 - How do I manifest if I don’t know exactly what my desire looks like?
36:53 - Want your house paid off?
37:20 - Joseph Murphy’s books
37:55 - Awareness and manifestation
39:22 - Feelings and manifesting
41:08 - Do robotic affirmations work?
41:34 - Recommended affirmations
43:22 - Thank you and goodbye
