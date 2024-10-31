The Secret Sessions with Rhonda Byrne

Dispelling Manifestation Myths & Extraordinary Manifestations: Q&A with Rhonda Byrne

Join Rhonda Byrne for her Q&A, Dispelling Manifestation Myths and Extraordinary Manifestations that was recorded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, where she explores various myths around the topic of manifestation and provides guidance on how to experience extraordinary manifestations in your life. Some of the key topics Rhonda covers include: 00:31 - Hello and welcome 02:32 - Law of Attraction is always working 03:53 - The best time to manifest 05:00 - Should I take action after visualizing? 07:07 - Can I visualize for someone else? 08:33 - Can I say my manifestation is coming? 10:15 - Are some people better at manifesting? 11:26 - Do you have to work hard to manifest? 12:31 - Extraordinary Manifestations of Indian Masters 17:09 - Yogananda’s manifestation miracles (inc question at 25.15) 22:01 - Manifesting a snake 24:46 - Telling friends about your manifestation 25:49 - How to overcome being unlucky 27:01 - Family beliefs about money 28:16 - Do manifestations take time to materialize? 29:12 - Why is it hard to accept the Universe provides everything? 30:12 - All will be good – is that a myth? 31:11 - Can I attract a specific person? 33:31 - Saying “cancel cancel” to stop a manifestation 34:26 - Which is best: visualization or focussed thought? 36:00 - The Secret to Money app 36:35 - Thank you and goodbye Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement around the power of manifestation. Later that year Rhonda's book of The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Rhonda has written five more bestselling books since, which together form The Secret Book Series: The Power in 2009, The Magic in 2010, Hero in 2013, How The Secret Changed My Life in 2016, The Greatest Secret in 2020, and her latest book, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass in 2022. Rhonda's intention is and will always be bringing joy to billions. To learn more about The Secret and Rhonda’s best selling books visit: ⁠https://www.thesecret.tv/⁠