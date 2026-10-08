An abstract artist who ran for mayor of New York. A public garden gatekeeper who painted her visions at night.

An avant-garde composer who appeared on a game show as a mushroom expert. The Museum of Modern Art brings you a new podcast telling the stories you don’t know about the artists you think you do. Each concise episode explores the secret talents and obsessive pursuits of some of our favorite modern artists. Hosted by content producer Naeem Douglas and featuring special guests, the podcast blends narration, interviews, and archival audio.