How Agentforce Transforms Customer Interactions at Salesforce
Today on the Salesforce Admins Podcast, we talk to Nochum Klein, Director of Information Security at Salesforce. Join us as we chat about how Agentforce can make customer interactions and interacting with your organization’s documentation much, much easier. You should subscribe for the full episode, but here are a few takeaways from our conversation with […]
How Agentforce Is Changing the Career Landscape
Today on the Salesforce Admins Podcast, we talk to Megan Tuano, Sr. Business Analyst at Accenture Federal Services and an amazing YouTube content creator. Join us as we chat about navigating career transitions in tech, the power of AI, and making your mark in the Salesforce ecosystem. You should subscribe for the full episode, but […]
Gillian Is Back to Talk Agentforce And Slack!
Today on the Salesforce Admins Podcast, we talk to Gillian Bruce, Director of Developer Marketing at Slack. Join us as we chat about how Agentforce allows you to bring Salesforce to Slack, and why every admin should learn how to build Slack solutions. You should subscribe for the full episode, but here are a few […]
How Can Small Teams Benefit from Salesforce Foundations and Generative AI?
Today on the Salesforce Admins Podcast, we talk to Andrew Russo, Salesforce Architect at BACA Systems. Join us as we chat about Salesforce Foundations and why it’s a game changer for solo admins and small orgs. You should subscribe for the full episode, but here are a few takeaways from our conversation with Andrew Russo. […]
Key Security Best Practices for Salesforce Admins Using Data Cloud
Today on the Salesforce Admins Podcast, Josh Birk talks to Jagan Nathan, Technical Architect with Customer Success at Salesforce. Join us as we chat about guest user anomalies and what you can do about them with the Threat Detection app. You should subscribe for the full episode, but here are a few takeaways from our […]
