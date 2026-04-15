Peru’s 2026 election season is occurring amid a deepening crisis of political legitimacy. Public confidence in Congress has collapsed to some of the lowest levels in the Western Hemisphere, and Peruvians increasingly doubt whether their institutions can deliver stability, security, and responsive governance. Adding to this political unease, Keiko Fujimori, a polarizing figure and leader of the right‑wing Popular Force party, has launched a renewed presidential bid despite multiple corruption investigations and past electoral defeats. This context raises urgent questions about what has changed, or worsened, in Peru’s political trust since the last election cycle, what factors are driving voter decisions this time around, and how issues such as crime and insecurity are reshaping the electoral landscape. To help unpack these dynamics, we are joined by Martin Cassinelli, an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s Latin America Center, who brings deep regional insight into Peru’s political evolution and democratic challenges.



Martin Cassinelli is an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, where he advances the Center’s work on the region’s economic development and the Andes region. In this role, he advances the center’s work on investment and trade policy in Latin America, as well as leads the center’s work on Peru. During his time at the Atlantic Council, Cassinelli has led the Nearshoring Working Group, co-authored a report on attracting US investment to the Americas, and written several articles on Latin America’s and Peru’s economic challenges. His work has been featured in the Miami Herald, the Diplomat, the China Wire, and La Presse. Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, Cassinelli worked in cluster development projects in Peru. Cassinelli holds a master’s degree in international economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Heidelberg.

This episode was recording on March 26th, 2026

Remember to leave 5-stars and share with a friend!