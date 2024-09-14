In the fifth episode of The Rise of Bonhoeffer, we begin in the pivotal year of 1933. As Hitler ascends to power, massive transformations occur in Germany, impacting both society and the church. The episode explores Bonhoeffer's resistance to Nazi influence, the formation and legacy of the Confessing Church, Bonhoeffer's move to London, and his eventual return to Germany to steer an underground seminary at Finkenwalde. Key events such as the drafting of the Bethel Confession, the German Christian movement's alignment with Nazi ideology, and the significance of the Barmen Declaration are explored. This episode uncovers Bonhoeffer’s theological struggles, his unwavering fight against anti-Semitism and authoritarianism within the church, and his turn to the ecumenical movement as allies in waging peace.
Follow the Rise of Bonhoeffer podcast here.
Spend a week with Tripp & Andrew Root in Bonhoeffer's House in Berlin this June as part of the Rise of Bonhoeffer Travel Learning Experience. INFO & DETAILS HERE
Want to learn more about Bonhoeffer? Join our open online companion class, The Rise of Bonhoeffer, and get access to full interviews from the Bonhoeffer scholars, participate in deep-dive sessions with Tripp and Jeff, unpack curated readings from Bonhoeffer, send in your questions, and join the online community of fellow Bonhoeffer learners. The class is donation-based, including 0. You can get more info here.
Featured Scholars in this Episode
Victoria J. Barnett served from 2004-2014 as one of the general editors of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Works, the English translation series of Bonhoeffer’s complete works. She has lectured and written extensively about the Holocaust, particularly about the role of the German churches. In 2004 she began directing the Programs on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum until her retirement.
Reggie L. Williams is an Associate Professor of Theological Studies at St. Louis University. He is the author of “Bonhoeffer’s Black Jesus: Harlem Renaissance Theology and an Ethic of Resistance,” which was selected as a Choice Outstanding Title in 2015 in the field of religion. The book focuses on Bonhoeffer’s exposure to Harlem Renaissance intellectuals and worship at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist during his time at Union Seminary in New York from 1930 to 1931.
Lori Brandt Hale, trained in philosophical theology and philosophy of religion, specializes in the life and legacy of German theologian and Nazi resister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and currently serves as the president of the International Bonhoeffer Society – English Language. She is the co-editor of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Theology, and Political Resistance. She is also the co-author of Bonhoeffer for Armchair Theologians.
Stephen Haynes is the Albert Bruce Curry Professor of Religious Studies at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee and Theologian-in-Residence at Idlewild Presbyterian Church. He is a Dietrich Bonhoeffer scholar and author or editor of over 14 books including The Bonhoeffer Phenomenon, The Bonhoeffer Legacy, and The Battle for Bonhoeffer: Debating Discipleship in the Age of Trump. In this book, Haynes examines “populist” readings of Bonhoeffer, including court evangelical Eric Metaxas’s book Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy.
This podcast is a Homebrewed Christianity production.
The Roots of Antisemitism and Bonhoeffer’s Paradigm of Resistance
The journey through the turbulent years preceding World War II in Germany is a complex narrative that intertwines politics, religion, and individual courage. At the center of our story lies Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a theologian and participant in the resistance against Nazi ideology within the German church. This episode unpacks the depths of Christian antisemitism, the pressures faced within German society, and Bonhoeffer’s ideological and practical responses to these challenges.
Michael DeJonge is Professor and Chair of the Religious Studies department, where he teaches about the history of Christian thought, theories and methods in religious studies, and religion in modern society. He holds the endowed Chair named in memory of James F. Strange, who was a respected colleague and beloved teacher in the department for forty years. He’s been teaching at USF since earning a Ph.D. in Religion from Emory University in 2009. He has been a Fulbright Scholar, a Fellow of the Berlin Program for Advanced German and European Studies, a Volkswagen/Mellon Fellow at the Leibniz-Institute for European History in Mainz, Germany, and Visiting Dietrich Bonhoeffer Professor of Theology and Ethics at Union Theological Seminary in New York.
John Dominic Crossan, professor emeritus at DePaul University, is widely regarded as the foremost historical Jesus scholar of our time. He is the author of several bestselling books, including The Historical Jesus, How to Read the Bible and Still Be a Christian, God and Empire, Jesus: A Revolutionary Biography, The Greatest Prayer, The Last Week, and The Power of Parable. He lives in Minneola, Florida.
Nazi Idolatry & the German Church Struggle
This episode of The Rise of Bonhoeffer explores Dietrich Bonhoeffer's experiences after returning to Germany. Transformed by his time in New York City, he visits the theologian who first awakened the conscience of the German church to the rising totalitarian idolatry - Karl Barth. The episode tracks his burgeoning role in the German church struggle from his initial involvement in the ecumenical movement, his time as a youth minister to the working class of Berlin, and his entrance into the academic classroom. After Hitler is sworn in as Chancellor and the rapid Nazification of Germany begins, Bonhoeffer comes to see the deep discipleship needed to resist the spreading German Christian Faith Movement. As Germany falls deeper into chaos, Bonhoeffer navigates the shifting political landscape, establishing international connections that later prove crucial during his resistance against the Nazi regime.
Andrew Root is Carrie Olson Baalson Professor of Youth and Family Ministry at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is the author of more than twenty books, including Bonhoeffer as Youth Worker: A Theological Vision for Discipleship and Life Together, Faith Formation in a Secular Age, The Pastor in a Secular Age, The Congregation in a Secular Age, Churches and the Crisis of Decline, The Church after Innovation, and The End of Youth Ministry? He is a frequent speaker and hosts the popular and influential When Church Stops Working podcast.
W. Travis McMaken, PhD, is the Butler Bible Endowed Professor of Religion and Associate Dean of Arts and Humanities at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO. He is a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). McMaken’s writing engages primarily with 20th century theology (esp. Protestant theology, with specialization in Karl Barth, Helmut Gollwitzer, and T. F. Torrance) while working constructively on the subjects of sacramentology, ecclesiology, and political theology. Check out his recently edited book Karl Barth: Spiritual Writings.
This podcast is a Homebrewed Christianity production.
Bonhoeffer in America: the Call Beyond Nationalism
In this episode of The Rise of Bonhoeffer, we journey with Dietrich to New York City for a year as a Postdoctoral post at Union Theological Seminary. This school year in New York radically changed him, but the spark that lit his theological imagination was outside the classroom. When he arrived in NYC, he brought an overtly intellectual faith he had used to justify a nationalist and militaristic faith. Through his encounter with the Harlem Renaissance, Abyssinian Baptist Church, and a road trip through the South, along with power friendships with people like Frank Fisher and Jean Lasserre, his vision of just what a disciple was called to be was transformed. This German who came contemplating the possibility of killing for blood and soil came to see himself anew as a disciple of Jesus. Jesus called his followers to bear a cross and not build one, to love their enemies and not kill them, and to practice solidarity with the suffering and exploited and not race, creed, or nation. Bonhoeffer came to discover that Jesus can always be found in the face of the Other. Without his time in New York and these transformative experiences, we would never have the Bonhoeffer so many admire.
Gary Dorrien is Reinhold Niebuhr Professor of Social Ethics at Union Theological Seminary and Professor of Religion at Columbia University. He is also the author of Anglican Identities: Logos Idealism, Imperial Whiteness, Commonweal Ecumenism, Social Ethics in the Making: Interpreting an American Tradition, American Democratic Socialism and In a Post-Hegelian Spirit: Philosophical Theology as Idealistic Discontent.
This podcast is a Homebrewed Christianity production.
Searching for Bonhoeffer: The Journey from Myth to Man
Join Dr. Jeffrey Pugh & Dr. Tripp Fuller as they delve into the complex life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The story flashes forward to a powerful juxtaposition: on February 1, 1933, two days after Hitler became Chancellor, both men addressed Germany. Hitler promised to restore national pride, while Bonhoeffer warned against creating an idol out of a leader. How did Bonhoeffer come to see the Nazi threat while so many others didn't? This episode begins the story by turning to his early life, his burgeoning critiques of National Socialism, and how his family, education, and travels deeply influenced his evolving theology. Discover how Bonhoeffer's early liberal theological perspectives, grappling with German nationalism, eventually led him to challenge authoritarianism and develop a profound ethical and theological stance against the Nazi regime.
Andrew Root is Carrie Olson Baalson Professor of Youth and Family Ministry at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is the author of more than twenty books, including Bonhoeffer as Youth Worker: A Theological Vision for Discipleship and Life Together, Faith Formation in a Secular Age, The Pastor in a Secular Age, The Congregation in a Secular Age, Churches and the Crisis of Decline, The Church after Innovation, and The End of Youth Ministry? He is a frequent speaker and hosts the popular and influential When Church Stops Working podcast.
Robert Vosloo is professor in Systematic theology at the Faculty of Theology, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, and a senior researcher at the Beyers Naudé Center for Public Theology at the same institution. His most recent book is entitled Reforming Memory: Essays on South African Church and Theological History.
Gary Dorrien is Reinhold Niebuhr Professor of Social Ethics at Union Theological Seminary and Professor of Religion at Columbia University. He is also the author of Anglican Identities: Logos Idealism, Imperial Whiteness, Commonweal Ecumenism, Social Ethics in the Making: Interpreting an American Tradition, American Democratic Socialism and In a Post-Hegelian Spirit: Philosophical Theology as Idealistic Discontent.
This podcast is a Homebrewed Christianity production.
Are you ready to embark on an inspiring and informative journey alongside Dietrich Bonhoeffer - one of the most courageous people in modern history?
In this audio documentary series, we'll dive deep into the life of the German theologian who dared to stand against the Nazi regime. From his early days as a passionate scholar to his evolution into a bold leader of the Confessing Church, we'll trace Bonhoeffer's path as he wrestled with the moral and ethical challenges of his time. You'll discover how his theological insights, such as the concept of costly grace, shaped his resistance to Hitler and inspired a generation of believers to act with courage and conviction.
Throughout the series, our hosts, Dr. Jeffrey Pugh and Dr. Tripp Fuller, will be joined by a host of renowned academic scholars of Bonhoeffer. Our goal is to bring the complexity and hard-won nuance of the ivory tower in a compelling and engaging to the listener, so the powerful story of Bonhoeffer can be engaged anew.
JOIN THE ONLINE CLASS: We're also hosting an accompanying online class that is donation-based (including $0). Register now at www.RiseOfBonhoeffer.com.
PODCAST WEBSITE: Learn more and sign up to get notified when new episodes are released at www.BonhoefferPodcast.com.