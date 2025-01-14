Powered by RND
Shot At Love

Kerry Brett
Shot At Love is the first motivational dating show of its kind. It teaches you how to be successful in online dating while inspiring the listeners to go for it.
  • Love in 2025: It's All About Your Vibrational Frequency with Astrologer Jill Jardine
    Send us a textJoin me, Kerry Brett, as I welcome back the ever-enlightening Jill Jardine, a renowned astrologer and spiritual advisor, to "Shot at Love." Together, we explore the cosmic energies shaping 2025, a year brimming with transformative power thanks to significant planetary shifts. Learn how Pluto's transition into Aquarius and the dynamic duo of Neptune and Saturn moving into Aries heralds unprecedented change, offering personal and collective realignment opportunities. Jill shares her wisdom on harnessing these cosmic vibrations for personal growth, especially after the uncertainty of 2024, and highlights 2025's numerological significance as a year of completion and fresh starts.Feel the excitement as we discuss the favorable energies early in the year, with January’s full moon and the Lunar New Year setting the stage for new beginnings. February promises vibrant social dynamics, perfect for launching new ventures under Capricorn's steady influence. As Mercury retrograde in March invites reassessment, we prepare for the impactful lunar and solar eclipses. Listen closely as Jill unpacks the shifts brought by Saturn entering Aries and Jupiter's move to Cancer, with Uranus's transition into Gemini adding an element of unpredictability in July. These cosmic changes urge us to foster stability and seek truth amidst the swirling energies.Discover how embracing Aquarian and Uranian energies can elevate your love life and vibrational frequency. Jill suggests engaging in networking events, live music, and raising your vibration to attract love and align with higher frequencies. By tapping into this year's themes of experimentation and self-reflection, you can transform your relationships and personal growth journey. As always, I'm here to guide you on this path, encouraging you to stay tuned, subscribe, and leave a review as we continue to support your quest for love and stability.
    --------  
    36:25
  • From Heartbreak to Empowerment: Solitude, Resilience, and Rebuilding Confidence with Janice Formicella
    Send us a textAfter a painful journey through divorce and domestic violence, Janice Formichella changed her life by turning heartbreak into empowerment. She found strength in solitude, a story we've been waiting to share. As a breakup coach and host of "The EX-Files" podcast, Janice guided herself from rock bottom to new heights, and she's here to offer you a roadmap to transform heartbreak into personal growth. Her candid reflection on moving to Australia for a supposed short escape, which became a five-year journey of self-discovery, speaks to the power of resilience and embracing change.Janice shares her strategies for rebuilding confidence after heartbreak by engaging in meaningful pursuits and embracing what she calls her sexy single time. Learn about the “sexy solo date nights” that replaced weekend dread with self-determination and how goal-setting and new projects helped Janice and others move forward from the pain of a broken heart. Her insights highlight the importance of changing environments and finding joy in one’s own company, as well as powerful tools to break negative thought cycles and foster self-confidence.Discover how media consumption can shape your mental health, and hear Janice's personal experience of cutting out negativity to pave the way for a mindful lifestyle. She shares how uplifting shows like "Queer Eye" and "Grace and Frankie" became part of her healing process, transforming her from a party lifestyle to a more purposeful existence. With practical tips on building confidence and reclaiming self-worth post-breakup, Janice offers hope and guidance, encouraging you to embrace independence and cherish the journey to self-reliance.
    --------  
    41:44
  • Holiday Dating: Strategies for Sucess with Dr. Christie Kederian
    Send us a textWith the holiday season upon us, it's time to rethink your dating strategy. This episode is filled with strategies for holiday dating. Dr. Christie's Holidating 101 program offers actionable tips to keep your love life moving forward without burning out. Whether optimizing your online presence, attending festive events, or maintaining a positive attitude, we provide the tools you need to navigate this busy period. With consistency and a clear plan akin to a fitness routine, you'll be ready to tackle the surge in dating activity and find the connection you've been searching for. Get inspired to take control of your dating journey and open the door to the love you deserve.Unlock the science behind love with Dr. Christie Kederian, an acclaimed therapist, dating coach, and former eHarmony matchmaker. Join me, Kerry Brett, as we unravel how cultural and faith influences have shaped Dr. Christie's journey to becoming a relationship expert. With her profound insights, we challenge pop culture myths and explore the sophisticated eHarmony algorithm that measures 32 dimensions of compatibility. Are you curious about how attachment styles impact your love life? Discover how understanding these styles can change the dating game for you.Venture into the heart of the dating journey as we decode why recognizing intentions early is vital and how chemistry or scarcity mentality can hinder women from seeing the truth. Dr. Christie introduces the clever "criteria sandwich" to help you sift through deal breakers and must-haves, while the concept of "soulmate sunglasses" encourages authenticity over approval-seeking. Learn to avoid the pitfalls of dismissing good matches or overlooking red flags as we prioritize your desires.
    --------  
    42:15
  • Find Success During the Holidays: From Loneliness to Purpose
    Send us a text Find Success During the Holidays: From Loneliness to Purpose. The holiday season is often painted as a time of joy, connection, and celebration. Yet, for many, it can also be a period of deep loneliness, especially after life-altering events like a breakup, loss, or significant change. The journey from loneliness to purpose during the holidays is one of resilience, reflection, and transformation—a path that can lead to newfound success and fulfillment.  A Journey to Overcome Holiday Loneliness  Spending the holidays alone can feel overwhelming. Dr. Tricia Rose, a former optometrist turned life coach, knows this all too well. After her divorce, she faced the daunting prospect of navigating Christmas alone. But instead of succumbing to despair, Tricia used this time to turn inward, reflect, and ultimately transform her experience of solitude into one of peace and purpose.  Through her blog, "Rose Colored Glasses", Tricia shares actionable strategies to help others in similar situations. She emphasizes the importance of managing expectations and reframing the holidays as just another day, which can empower individuals to approach the season without undue pressure or anxiety.  Finding Meaning in Solitude  Dr. Tricia Rose and Kerry Brett dive into the nuances of loneliness versus solitude, offering insights on how carving out personal time can be a deliberate, fulfilling choice. For those wrestling with the "inner Grinch," holiday triggers can stir unresolved emotions. Yet, these moments also present opportunities for self-growth and healing.  Find Success During the Holidays: From Loneliness to Purpose. Embracing solitude isn’t about isolation, it’s about finding peace in your own company. Self-compassion, kindness, and small, meaningful interactions can serve as powerful tools to bridge the gap between loneliness and connection.  Discovering Purpose Through Giving  One of the most effective ways to combat loneliness is by redirecting energy toward meaningful endeavors. Volunteering, engaging in charity work, or giving heartfelt, handmade gifts can create a ripple effect of positivity. Tricia and Kerry emphasize how stepping outside of daily routines and helping others can foster a sense of purpose and community.  Find Success During the Holidays: From Loneliness to Purpose. The simple act of giving, whether it's time, attention, or a carefully chosen gift, can transform your holiday experience. These gestures not only uplift others but also provide a sense of accomplishment and joy that can brighten even the loneliest days.  Embracing Self-Care and Gratitude  Self-care plays a pivotal role in finding success during the holidays. Indulge in activities that bring you comfort, whether that’s cozying up with a good book, preparing your favorite meal, or exploring a new hobby. Gratitude is another key element; taking time to appreciate the good in your life, no matter how small, can shift your perspective and enhance your overall well-being. Tune In and Transform Your Holiday  For more inspiration, tune in to podcasts on platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and NewsBreak, where Dr. Tricia Rose and Kerry Brett share their insights. Follow their journeys on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to discover more ways to find connection and purpose during the holidays.  This season, let go of the traditional notions of what the holidays "should" look like. Instead, embrace your unique journey, transforming loneliness into an opportunity for self-discovery and success. Whether through connection, giving, or self-care, you have the power to create a holiday filled with meaning and joy.  Find Success During the Holidays.  
    --------  
    36:55
  • A Journey Through Tech, Film, and Fashion with Cake's Founder Dave McLaughlin
    Send us a textVisionary, creative, and storyteller Dave McLaughlin joins us for an electrifying conversation on his unconventional journey across filmmaking, fashion, and tech. From the creative challenges of the film industry to the audacious growth at WeWork, Dave shares his experiences navigating these dynamic fields. His latest venture, Cake, an invitation-only shopping community, is shaking up the fashion world by connecting dedicated shoppers with exclusive brands. Get ready to explore how building communities can transcend traditional advertising and offer a fresh perspective on resilience and innovation in today's fast-paced business environment.Throughout our discussion, we explore the highs and lows of creative pursuits and the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels them. Inspired by Richard Florida's concept of the creative economy, Dave and I reflect on the intersection of art and entrepreneurship. We examine how tech advancements and pivotal events like the 2008 financial crisis have reshaped the landscape, offering both challenges and opportunities. Hear firsthand stories of embracing successes and failures, weaving through the transformative power of perseverance and the joys of witnessing the profound impact of art.As we wrap up, Dave reflects on the whirlwind experience of WeWork's meteoric rise and subsequent challenges. He offers insights into the hero's journey through personal anecdotes, emphasizing the importance of taking initiative and fostering collaboration. From celebrating personal milestones to valuing oneself as an exclusive experience, this episode encourages a mindset of abundance and personal growth. Join us for an inspiring journey that champions creativity, resilience, and the pursuit of meaningful endeavors.
    --------  
    47:00

About Shot At Love

Shot At Love is the first motivational dating show of its kind. It teaches you how to be successful in online dating while inspiring the listeners to go for it. You can find love, and are worthy of it. Shot At Love with Kerry Brett - Me, Exposed- Introduction to Shot At Love Podcast with celebrity photographer Kerry Brett.
