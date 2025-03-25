Right On Crime's North Carolina Director and Development Manager Maggie Horzempa sits down with Britt Allen to discuss Martha Stewart, reentry, veterans treatment courts, and more.
12:28
26. Brett Tolman and Rachel Wright on Conservative Criminal Justice
Right On Crime's National Policy Director Rachel Wright sits down with Executive Director and former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman to discuss overcriminalization, Mens Rea reform, and the state of conservative criminal justice under the Trump administration.
9:15
25. The First Step Act & Motherhood with National Policy Director Rachel Wright
Right On Crime's National Policy Director Rachel Wright sits down with Britt Allen to discuss her professional background, The First Step Act, and how motherhood shapes her views on criminal justice solutions.
18:42
24. Honoring Our Veterans in the Justice System
Right On Crime's resident veterans Florida Director Christian Cochran, Kentucky and Tennessee Director Joey Comley, and Virginia & West Virginia Danny Murphy join The Right On Crime Podcast to discuss the importance of caring for our nation's veterans in the criminal justice system.
31:08
23. Prosecutorial Innovation, Arizona and New Mexico Director Kurt Altman
Right On Crime's Prosecutorial Innovation Director, and Arizona and New Mexico State Director Kurt Altman sits down with Britt Allen to discuss prosecutorial innovation, the state of criminal justice in Arizona, and shares stories from his legal background that sparked his passion for creating change in the justice system.