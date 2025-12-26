Best Pedals of 2025
12/26/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Episode 182: Best Pedals Of 2025 Welcome to the Chairmen of the Boards Podcast! The ultimate pedalboard podcast with the foremost rig builders in the world: Grant Klassen (Goodwood Audio), Brian Omilion (Omilion Audio), and Mason Marangella (Vertex Effects/The Rig Doctor). We've teamed up to democratize great tone and provide you with our best tricks, tips, resources and hacks so you can build the pedalboard of your dreams! Sponsors The Guitar Sanctuary - https://guitarsanctuary.com Neural DSP - https://neuraldsp.com (use code "chairmen" for 30% off) Best-Tronics - https://btpa.com (use code "dachairs" for 10% off)
Is The John Mayer Plugin Foreshadowing The Signature Products Of The Future?
12/22/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Episode 181: Is The John Mayer Plugin Foreshadowing The Signature Products Of The Future?
Inside The World Of Custom DIY Guitar Builds with Aaron Cheney of Warmoth
12/12/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
Episode 180: Inside The World Of Custom DIY Guitar Builds with Aaron Cheney of Warmoth
Which Pedals Should You Ditch For A Multi-Effects?
12/03/2025 | 58 mins.
Episode 179: Which Pedals Should You Ditch For A Multi-Effects?
Best Pedals For An Acoustic Guitar Pedalboard
12/01/2025 | 56 mins.
Episode 178: Best Pedals For An Acoustic Guitar Pedalboard
