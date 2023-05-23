Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Referral with Dr. Karan in the App
Listen to The Referral with Dr. Karan in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Referral with Dr. Karan

The Referral with Dr. Karan

Podcast The Referral with Dr. Karan
Podcast The Referral with Dr. Karan

The Referral with Dr. Karan

Sony Music Entertainment
add
Ever wondered why it’s more difficult for women to orgasm? What AI is teaching us about medicine, or why erectile dysfunction exists? Are there superfoods and w... More
ScienceHealth & FitnessEducationHow To
Ever wondered why it’s more difficult for women to orgasm? What AI is teaching us about medicine, or why erectile dysfunction exists? Are there superfoods and w... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing...The Referral with Dr Karan
    Ever wondered why it’s more difficult for women to orgasm? What AI is teaching us about medicine, or why erectile dysfunction exists? Are there superfoods and what are the health signs you should never ignore ...If so, this is the podcast for you.  The Referral... With Dr Karan is a weekly focus on health-in-the-news (eg. Doctors on strike), awkward topics you might not want to discuss with your mum (S-E-X), and myth busting (eg. ‘Masturbation ruins sex with your partner’); interweaving fascinating stories about scientific discovery and the real-life impacts. Dr Karan Raj is a working doctor in the NHS, a social media sensation plus he’s a fun-fact machine (the kind that might change your life). The podcast will feature guests from doctors to scientists to brilliant story tellers we’ll leave every episode informed, educated and impassioned.    A Sony Music Entertainment production.  Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts  To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/23/2023
    1:26

More Science podcasts

About The Referral with Dr. Karan

Ever wondered why it’s more difficult for women to orgasm? What AI is teaching us about medicine, or why erectile dysfunction exists? Are there superfoods and what are the health signs you should never ignore ...If so, this is the podcast for you. The Referral... With Dr Karan is a weekly focus on health-in-the-news (eg. Doctors on strike), awkward topics you might not want to discuss with your mum (S-E-X), and myth busting (eg. ‘Masturbation ruins sex with your partner’); interweaving fascinating stories about scientific discovery and the real-life impacts. Dr Karan Raj is a working doctor in the NHS, a social media sensation plus he’s a fun-fact machine (the kind that might change your life). The podcast will feature guests from doctors to scientists to brilliant story tellers we’ll leave every episode informed, educated and impassioned. A Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]

Listen to The Referral with Dr. Karan, THE THANOS SNAP and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Referral with Dr. Karan

The Referral with Dr. Karan

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Referral with Dr. Karan: Podcasts in Family