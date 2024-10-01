Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHistoryThe Real History of Dracula
Listen to The Real History of Dracula in the App
Listen to The Real History of Dracula in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Real History of Dracula

Podcast The Real History of Dracula
Wondery | Airship
Even if you haven’t read the book, you know the story. Written by Bram Stoker at the end of the 19th century, Dracula tells of an ancient vampire lord who leave...
More
HistoryArtsBooksTV & Film

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Foul Things of the Night: 1
    A young English lawyer travels to Transylvania where he meets a mysterious nobleman by the name of Count Dracula - a terrifying creation of the author Bram Stoker that melds old tales of the risen dead with the gothic thrills of modern Victorian fiction.Binge all episodes of The Real History of Dracula exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify by visiting www.wondery.com/links/the-real-history-of-dracula See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    40:38
  • Introducing: The Real History of Dracula
    Even if you haven’t read the book, you know the story. Written by Bram Stoker at the end of the 19th century, Dracula tells of an ancient vampire lord who leaves his homeland behind to terrorize the population of Victorian Britain. But that’s not the whole story. The roots of this legendary horror novel stretch far into the distant past…and deep into the human psyche. This podcast will reveal how Stoker melded ancient folklore and contemporary fiction. It will show how he exploited Victorian fears around sex, science and religion. And it will explain why even now we remain fascinated by his creatures of the night.You can binge all episodes of The Real History of Dracula exclusively with Wondery Plus. Join Wondery Plus in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:06

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About The Real History of Dracula

Even if you haven’t read the book, you know the story. Written by Bram Stoker at the end of the 19th century, Dracula tells of an ancient vampire lord who leaves his homeland behind to terrorize the population of Victorian Britain. But that’s not the whole story. The roots of this legendary horror novel stretch far into the distant past…and deep into the human psyche. This podcast will reveal how Stoker melded ancient folklore and contemporary fiction. It will show how he exploited Victorian fears around sex, science and religion. And it will explain why even now we remain fascinated by his creatures of the night.Binge all episodes of The Real History of Dracula exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify by visiting www.wondery.com/links/the-real-history-of-dracula 
Podcast website

Listen to The Real History of Dracula, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:28:34 AM