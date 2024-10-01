A young English lawyer travels to Transylvania where he meets a mysterious nobleman by the name of Count Dracula - a terrifying creation of the author Bram Stoker that melds old tales of the risen dead with the gothic thrills of modern Victorian fiction.Binge all episodes of The Real History of Dracula exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify by visiting www.wondery.com/links/the-real-history-of-dracula See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
40:38
Introducing: The Real History of Dracula
Even if you haven't read the book, you know the story. Written by Bram Stoker at the end of the 19th century, Dracula tells of an ancient vampire lord who leaves his homeland behind to terrorize the population of Victorian Britain. But that's not the whole story. The roots of this legendary horror novel stretch far into the distant past…and deep into the human psyche. This podcast will reveal how Stoker melded ancient folklore and contemporary fiction. It will show how he exploited Victorian fears around sex, science and religion. And it will explain why even now we remain fascinated by his creatures of the night.
