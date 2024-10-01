Introducing: The Real History of Dracula

Even if you haven't read the book, you know the story. Written by Bram Stoker at the end of the 19th century, Dracula tells of an ancient vampire lord who leaves his homeland behind to terrorize the population of Victorian Britain. But that's not the whole story. The roots of this legendary horror novel stretch far into the distant past…and deep into the human psyche. This podcast will reveal how Stoker melded ancient folklore and contemporary fiction. It will show how he exploited Victorian fears around sex, science and religion. And it will explain why even now we remain fascinated by his creatures of the night.