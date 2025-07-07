Powered by RND
The Raven Effect

The Raven Effect
ComedySports
The Raven Effect
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 423
  • Do Boners Set Off Airport Security Alarms?
    Raven and the eenie meanies talk about Ozzy Osbourne's final show and share their opinions on him and his music; Celebrities who have had bad plastic surgery and the sliding scale of how men's tastes change over the years; RIP Michael Madsen; The sad health story of MMA fighter and Boxer Ben Askren; Stereotypes that exist for a reason; This week we get treated to two lists: 10 greatest movie macguffins and 10 thrillers with very successful red herrings; Mis-remembering vs. lying, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
    --------  
    1:09:53
  • The wheel of fortune, or time, or something keeps on spinning
    Raven reveals the struggle of a "celebrity" life and Feeney tries to flex about being recognized in public; We learn about some crazy travel stories and the craziest place Raven has been; The shocking reveal of who, besides Feeney, is a big Guns 'n Roses fan; This week's big question, which creates the deep dive, deals with the origin of the term bootleg; Raven reveals what half the fun of a one-night stand is, but what's the other half? Raven and Feeney discuss revenge movies and how they're becoming a thing in France and Japan; We're treated to the world's most dangerous sport, Calcio storico fiorentino; 10 JFK conspiracy theories that won't go away, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
    --------  
    1:08:34
  • Sometimes you gotta "lean" into it ...
    This week Raven and the eenie meanies kick off the show talking about Paula Abdul being a butt girl? Which leads the conversation right into a surprising new medical procedure involving poop; Will companion bots end the incel community? Raven gives everyone his review of The Electric State on Netflix; How pissed people get when names are mispronounced; The guys track down where you fine people can find and enjoy a Wawa, if you don't already have one near you; Raven offers a new theory in the JFK assassination plot that debunks everything you think you know;  Good vs. Terrible wrestling commentators; Raven shares a story from back in the day from the Dallas Sportatorium that features Buff Bagwell; Famous ribs from wrestling and cinema; Debating the better baseball movie, Major League or Bull Durham; The worst website in the world gets revealed, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
    --------  
    1:15:40
  • Yodelling In the Valley is code for what?!?
    Raven and Feeney are without Rich this week, and they are asking life's important questions, such as what's the difference between a burp and a belch?  *Spoiler Alert* why Kevin Smith movies are bad; In a bizarre twist of the plot, Raven asks about AEW and WWE; How the taste in women changes over time; Which version of Van Halen is better, Roth Vs. Hagar; A new type of contact lens has been created and it has us wondering how a team of scientists from China, and the University of Massachusetts decide to work together on something like that; What's the best decade to have been born in? Breaking down Arnold Schwarzenegger's "comedy" movies like Junior, Twins and Kindergarten Cop; Horrible movies wrestlers have appeared in and other movie curiosities; RIP George Wendt (Norm from Cheers); Raven reveals SNL's cycle of funny, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
    --------  
    1:09:35
  • Third Base = Anal?
    Raven and the eenie meanies examine sexual goalposts and what fits where; Everyone has awkward high school stories, and some get shared; How dating, relationships and other things have evolved throughout the generations; Why are Macs still so expensive? The greatness of Catherine O'Hara; Feeney is shocked to learn something about how names work in the industry; They discuss the wonderful world of Disney and some unexpected things that have been seen at Disney World; Raven and the guys learn about a crocodile in Australia with a crazy story, and they share other animal stories; Listener reviews, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
    --------  
    1:03:54

About The Raven Effect

Join professional wrestling superstar & world class idiot, Raven, along with a motley assortment of friends, enemies, know-it-alls, know nothings, professional level morons and highly functioning sociopaths, for a veritable cornucopia of stupidity covering current events, conspiracies, pop culture, politics, general muckety-muck, and any and all topics that can be properly bantered.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
ComedySportsWrestling

