The wheel of fortune, or time, or something keeps on spinning

Raven reveals the struggle of a "celebrity" life and Feeney tries to flex about being recognized in public; We learn about some crazy travel stories and the craziest place Raven has been; The shocking reveal of who, besides Feeney, is a big Guns 'n Roses fan; This week's big question, which creates the deep dive, deals with the origin of the term bootleg; Raven reveals what half the fun of a one-night stand is, but what's the other half? Raven and Feeney discuss revenge movies and how they're becoming a thing in France and Japan; We're treated to the world's most dangerous sport, Calcio storico fiorentino; 10 JFK conspiracy theories that won't go away, and of course, all the usual perversions.