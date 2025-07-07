Raven and the eenie meanies talk about Ozzy Osbourne's final show and share their opinions on him and his music; Celebrities who have had bad plastic surgery and the sliding scale of how men's tastes change over the years; RIP Michael Madsen; The sad health story of MMA fighter and Boxer Ben Askren; Stereotypes that exist for a reason; This week we get treated to two lists: 10 greatest movie macguffins and 10 thrillers with very successful red herrings; Mis-remembering vs. lying, and of course, all the usual perversions. Follow the guys on social mediaRaven - @theRavenEffectFeeney - @jffeeney3rdBuy some of Raven's old comics and other goods. Check out the store by Ask Danna at https://www.ebay.com/str/askdannaHave Raven say things that you want him to say, either for yourself or for someone you want to talk big-game shit to by going to http://www.cameo.com/ravenprime1Sign up for Patreon by going to http://www.patreon.com/TheRavenEffect it's only $5 a month! Get extra content AND watch the show!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-raven-effect--5166640/support.
The wheel of fortune, or time, or something keeps on spinning
Raven reveals the struggle of a "celebrity" life and Feeney tries to flex about being recognized in public; We learn about some crazy travel stories and the craziest place Raven has been; The shocking reveal of who, besides Feeney, is a big Guns 'n Roses fan; This week's big question, which creates the deep dive, deals with the origin of the term bootleg; Raven reveals what half the fun of a one-night stand is, but what's the other half? Raven and Feeney discuss revenge movies and how they're becoming a thing in France and Japan; We're treated to the world's most dangerous sport, Calcio storico fiorentino; 10 JFK conspiracy theories that won't go away, and of course, all the usual perversions.
Sometimes you gotta "lean" into it ...
This week Raven and the eenie meanies kick off the show talking about Paula Abdul being a butt girl? Which leads the conversation right into a surprising new medical procedure involving poop; Will companion bots end the incel community? Raven gives everyone his review of The Electric State on Netflix; How pissed people get when names are mispronounced; The guys track down where you fine people can find and enjoy a Wawa, if you don't already have one near you; Raven offers a new theory in the JFK assassination plot that debunks everything you think you know; Good vs. Terrible wrestling commentators; Raven shares a story from back in the day from the Dallas Sportatorium that features Buff Bagwell; Famous ribs from wrestling and cinema; Debating the better baseball movie, Major League or Bull Durham; The worst website in the world gets revealed, and of course, all the usual perversions.
Yodelling In the Valley is code for what?!?
Raven and Feeney are without Rich this week, and they are asking life's important questions, such as what's the difference between a burp and a belch? *Spoiler Alert* why Kevin Smith movies are bad; In a bizarre twist of the plot, Raven asks about AEW and WWE; How the taste in women changes over time; Which version of Van Halen is better, Roth Vs. Hagar; A new type of contact lens has been created and it has us wondering how a team of scientists from China, and the University of Massachusetts decide to work together on something like that; What's the best decade to have been born in? Breaking down Arnold Schwarzenegger's "comedy" movies like Junior, Twins and Kindergarten Cop; Horrible movies wrestlers have appeared in and other movie curiosities; RIP George Wendt (Norm from Cheers); Raven reveals SNL's cycle of funny, and of course, all the usual perversions.
Third Base = Anal?
Raven and the eenie meanies examine sexual goalposts and what fits where; Everyone has awkward high school stories, and some get shared; How dating, relationships and other things have evolved throughout the generations; Why are Macs still so expensive? The greatness of Catherine O'Hara; Feeney is shocked to learn something about how names work in the industry; They discuss the wonderful world of Disney and some unexpected things that have been seen at Disney World; Raven and the guys learn about a crocodile in Australia with a crazy story, and they share other animal stories; Listener reviews, and of course, all the usual perversions.
