The Pursuit Podcast with Pastor Josh

Wildfires, Water Crisis, and Wicked

In Episode One, Pastor Josh introduces the new podcast and provides perspective on recent wildfires in LA, water crisis in his home state and some spiritual takeaways from the wildly popular "Wicked" movie release. Show Notes:Seminary Second- THEODICYIn My Headphone- "Christ Like" by Miles MinnickPastor Josh's New Years Book List: https://amzn.to/4fUADtw