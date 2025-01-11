The Pursuit Podcast with Pastor Josh

In Episode Two of the podcast, Pastor Josh shares lessons from Snoop and Nelly at this year's inauguration festivities, pays tribute to Dr. King, and gives us the gospel from (Aaron Pierre That's) Mufassssaaaaaaa
--------
36:31
Wildfires, Water Crisis, and Wicked
In Episode One, Pastor Josh introduces the new podcast and provides perspective on recent wildfires in LA, water crisis in his home state and some spiritual takeaways from the wildly popular "Wicked" movie release. Show Notes:Seminary Second- THEODICYIn My Headphone- "Christ Like" by Miles MinnickPastor Josh's New Years Book List: https://amzn.to/4fUADtw
--------
30:56
