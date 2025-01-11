Powered by RND
Religion & SpiritualityThe Pursuit Podcast with Pastor Josh
The Pursuit Podcast with Pastor Josh

Joshua L Mitchell
A Podcast For Young Adults Pursuing Success In Our Professional Lives, Survival of Our Most Painful Moments, And Spiritual Principles To Live Our Best Lives.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityEducationSelf-Improvement

  • "Inauguration, Icons and Identity"
    In Episode Two of the podcast, Pastor Josh shares lessons from Snoop and Nelly at this year's inauguration festivities, pays tribute to Dr. King, and gives us the gospel from (Aaron Pierre That's) Mufassssaaaaaaa
    36:31
  • Wildfires, Water Crisis, and Wicked
    In Episode One, Pastor Josh introduces the new podcast and provides perspective on recent wildfires in LA, water crisis in his home state and some spiritual takeaways from the wildly popular "Wicked" movie release. Show Notes:Seminary Second- THEODICYIn My Headphone- "Christ Like" by Miles MinnickPastor Josh's New Years Book List: https://amzn.to/4fUADtw
    30:56

About The Pursuit Podcast with Pastor Josh

