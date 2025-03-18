The Pursuit that Really Matters

In this debut episode of The Pursuit of Happy Well, hosts Scott and Kristen introduce themselves and their vision for the show. After building a successful business that generated over $20 million in sales and served 8,000 students, they realized they needed to pivot toward something more aligned with what truly lit them up - helping people create fulfilled, balanced lives beyond just business success.Episode Highlights:Our Story: Scott and Kristen share their journey as entrepreneurs, coaches, and a married couple of 13 years living in Colorado with their two kids and two dogs.Why We Pivoted: Though they built a successful business teaching entrepreneurship, they discovered their greatest impact came from helping people transform their entire lives, not just their businesses.The Birth of Happy Well: Inspired by Harvard's 75-year Grant Study on human happiness (the longest-running study on happiness), Scott and Kristen introduce the concept of being "happy well" - both fulfilled in life and physically healthy.Our Mission: The hosts explain how they aim to disrupt the personal development industry by moving beyond mere consumption of content to actual implementation that creates transformation.What to Expect: Each episode will feature meaningful conversations about navigating life well, interviews with people who are living according to their own success metrics, and practical discussions of life's big questions backed by research and statistics.Our Promise: Unlike traditional personal development content that often leaves you unchanged, The Pursuit of Happy Well is designed to help you take action, redefine your metrics for a well-lived life, and resist the "propaganda machine" of marketing that constantly tells you that you need more to be happy.Join us on this journey of discovering what truly matters in creating a happy, well-lived life tailored to your unique values and goals. We also have an active community for listeners of The Pursuit of Happywell. Join our community on facebook: The Pursuit of Happywell Community or find the website at LiveHappywell.com