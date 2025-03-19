109. Kirk Herbstreit (Pt. 1)

One of the hardest-working and most respected voices in sports, Kirk Herbstreit brings preparation, expertise, and a passion for excellence when he's in the broadcasting booth or on the set of College GameDay, having won 5 Emmy awards over his impressive career. But if you think the job is the most important thing in Kirk's life, you're missing a big part of his story. On this episode, Kirk talks to the guys about growing up in a broken home and the role that youth sports played in his life. And if you assume that being the MVP QB of the Ohio State football team was the culmination of a fantastic four years at the university, well, there's more to that story as Kirk shares authentically about the adversity he had to overcome at that stage of his life, and the growth that came from it. All of those experiences shaped his own commitment to making family relationships his priority and he and his wife Alison, have done just that with their four boys. As all four sons were heavily involved in youth sports, Kirk shares the epiphany he had looking in the mirror as a sports dad, and how that changed his outlook and approach to the journey with his boys, and he passionately shares his insights into youth sports that every parent needs to hear. Part 1 of our time with Kirk is rich and will leave you looking forward to the rest of the story in Part 2.