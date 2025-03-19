In Part 2 of our conversation with Kirk Herbstreit, Kirk dives into more of his experiences as a sports dad, his thoughts on early specialization in youth sports, and the future of college football as it relates to NIL and the transfer portal. The guys also put Kirk on the hot seat as he answers 5 rapid-fire questions, ranging from his favorite College GameDay campus to his current favorite MLB player. If you thought Part 1 of our interview with Kirk was entertaining, then you don't want to miss out on Part 2 ... check it out!
--------
33:46
109. Kirk Herbstreit (Pt. 1)
One of the hardest-working and most respected voices in sports, Kirk Herbstreit brings preparation, expertise, and a passion for excellence when he's in the broadcasting booth or on the set of College GameDay, having won 5 Emmy awards over his impressive career. But if you think the job is the most important thing in Kirk's life, you're missing a big part of his story. On this episode, Kirk talks to the guys about growing up in a broken home and the role that youth sports played in his life. And if you assume that being the MVP QB of the Ohio State football team was the culmination of a fantastic four years at the university, well, there's more to that story as Kirk shares authentically about the adversity he had to overcome at that stage of his life, and the growth that came from it. All of those experiences shaped his own commitment to making family relationships his priority and he and his wife Alison, have done just that with their four boys. As all four sons were heavily involved in youth sports, Kirk shares the epiphany he had looking in the mirror as a sports dad, and how that changed his outlook and approach to the journey with his boys, and he passionately shares his insights into youth sports that every parent needs to hear. Part 1 of our time with Kirk is rich and will leave you looking forward to the rest of the story in Part 2.
--------
44:44
108. Dealing with Disappointment in Youth Sports
From the beginning of the youth sports journey to the end, disappointment is a present emotion that is a counter-balance to the fun of the overall experience. Disappointing losses. Disappointing performances. Disappointing injuries. Disappointment with coaching decisions. Disappointing behavior. Teaching our kids to handle it, to bounce back from it, and to overcome it is critical for success in sports and in life. And as sports parents, we get disappointed also as circumstances don’t go our kid’s way, providing us an opportunity to model the right response to our young athletes. On this episode, the guys discuss all of it, share personal experiences, and offer encouragement.
--------
37:44
107. 19 Yr NHL Player Mike Fisher
Following February's compelling hockey matchup between the U.S. and Canada, we are excited to welcome 19 yr NHL player and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher as our guest. Mike shares his story of growing up as a young player in Ontario, the grit that enabled him to overcome injuries, the role that his faith played in his journey as an athlete and now as a sports dad of two boys, and his favorite song from Carrie Underwood, who happens to be his wife.
--------
38:45
PA Replay: All Star 3B Austin Riley
We are excited to replay one of earliest and favorite episodes with Atlanta Braves fan favorite Austin Riley. The son of an NFL punter, Austin Riley grew up playing multiple sports while chasing his dream of playing major league baseball. In this episode, Austin shares his story of grit and hard work, on his way to becoming a first round draft pick and All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves.
Former MLB player Jeff Francoeur and PA co-founders Britt Lee and Brad Williams interview well-known pro/college athletes, coaches, and topical experts to gain insight into the world of youth sports, in order to equip and inspire young athletes, parents, and coaches to successfully navigate their sports journeys. For more info, visit www.pureathleteinc.com