Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnologyThe Programming Podcast
Listen to The Programming Podcast in the App
Listen to The Programming Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Programming Podcast

Podcast The Programming Podcast
The Programming Podcast
Leon Noel and Danny Thompson explain technical problems, industry information, career advice and more on The Programming Podcast! Danny Thompson, Director of T...
More
Technology

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • How To Get Your First Job In Tech As A Software Developer - The Programming Podcast
    Join Leon Noel and Danny Thompson as they discuss how to get a job in todays market as a software developer! Danny Thompson https://x.com/DThompsonDev https://www.linkedin.com/in/DThompsonDev CommitYourCode.Com Leon Noel https://x.com/leonnoel https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonnoel/ https://100devs.org/
    --------  
    34:04

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Programming Podcast

Leon Noel and Danny Thompson explain technical problems, industry information, career advice and more on The Programming Podcast! Danny Thompson, Director of Technology @ This Dot Labs Leon Noel, Managing Director @ Resilient Coders & 100Devs
Podcast website

Listen to The Programming Podcast, Hard Fork and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:27:34 AM